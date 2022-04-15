 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   In Soviet Russia, your army shell you (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
13
    More: Obvious, Russia, Second Chechen War, Russian soldier, phone call, Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian security services, Alexander Litvinenko, Russian apartment bombings  
•       •       •

13 Comments     (+0 »)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conservative thinking does not carry across the world.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Conservative thinking does not carry across the world.


Ahem .... "Vary"
 
foo monkey
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
There's a LOT of disinformation and propaganda floating around on both sides of this war, but I 100% believe this is something Russia would do, then fark up and admit to across an unencrypted phone call.
 
mrs john amber
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

edmo: edmo: Conservative thinking does not carry across the world.

Ahem .... "Vary"


Wait, let's go back your first statement though. Do a little chaos magic with it.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sad Vladdy sells sham shelling at the Black Sea shore.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
When the man's wife asks him why he would do such a thing he replies: "... it is necessary. This is done in order to provoke the type of Ukrainians. And that's why they fall."

Jesus farking Christ. Words fail me.

/but I'm not surprised
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Jeebus, you've already launched the war. You're just doing it to try and "discredit" your enemies at this point?
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Putin Russia, subby, Soviet Union hasn't existed since the early 1990s. Republicans love what Russia is doing because it's the same thing they want to do and/or have been doing here in terms of having a strongman in charge, creating a theocracy to subjugate anyone lower than the wealthy class (while letting the wealthy class do whatever they want).
 
yoyopro
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
There was a time on fark, when I could have said "In Soviet Russia, Smirnoff drinks you!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
But not anymore . . .  :(
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Putin Russia, subby, Soviet Union hasn't existed since the early 1990s.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: DarkSoulNoHope: Putin Russia, subby, Soviet Union hasn't existed since the early 1990s.

[Fark user image 425x238]


Not really, Soviet Russia is communist, Putin Russia is capitalist.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: InfoFreako: DarkSoulNoHope: Putin Russia, subby, Soviet Union hasn't existed since the early 1990s.

[Fark user image 425x238]

Not really, Soviet Russia is communist, Putin Russia is capitalist.


Irrelevant. It's becoming increasingly clear that the problem with Russia isn't that they're capitalist or communist, but that they're Russian.
 
Bslim
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size


Scumbags all the way down, Russia needs to get razed to the ground.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

  4. Click here to submit a link.