(Some Guy)   Estimating your taxes? Go ahead - it's National Take a Wild Guess Day   (daysoftheyear.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Income x .034 = send it in.

/good to be rich
// not me
/// or you
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm getting $5 back.  Hardly worth filing.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
US income tax: we know EXACTLY how much you owe, but you better guess right after 1800 articles of the tax code or you're going to prison. fark you US government.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mehhhhhh: US income tax: we know EXACTLY how much you owe, but you better guess right after 1800 articles of the tax code or you're going to prison. fark you US government.


Unless you're self-employed.
 
mrwknd
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
$0, because Trump had the filing changed. Now I can't file because I don't make enough nor can I use deductions that I was eligible for, deductions are for the wealth off now.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mehhhhhh: US income tax: we know EXACTLY how much you owe, but you better guess right after 1800 articles of the tax code or you're going to prison. fark you US government.


And the government is gonna use the resources to subsidize billionaires.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mrwknd: $0, because Trump had the filing changed. Now I can't file because I don't make enough nor can I use deductions that I was eligible for, deductions are for the wealth off now.


Maybe just the literate
 
