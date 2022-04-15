 Skip to content
(MSN)   Even the soft and fluffy coronavirus that causes Covid-19 wants to kill you in Australia   (msn.com)
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's never going to end, is it
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aar1012: It's never going to end, is it


Depends
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
centreofthecell.orgView Full Size


Now that's hardcore.
 
lordjupiter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A new strain means nothing.  It's been mutating constantly since the start.  The media probably doesn't even need to publicize it every time but CLICKS.

They've been getting more virulent but less deadly and hopefully that continues.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just in time for Easter.

THE CORONAVIRUS HAS RISEN AGAIN!
 
Pincy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But at least I don't have to wear a mask to go to the store any more.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this statement, which sounds familiar, supposed to inspire confidence?: 'not surprised but not worried'


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lordjupiter: A new strain means nothing.  It's been mutating constantly since the start.  The media probably doesn't even need to publicize it every time but CLICKS.

They've been getting more virulent but less deadly and hopefully that continues.


i can't help but feel that username is excessive.
 
anjin-san
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New Covid variant detected

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hah! That's not a variant!

*COUGHCOUGHCOUGHCOUGH*

There's a variant!
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lordjupiter: They've been getting more virulent but less deadly and hopefully that continues.


Less deadly in terms of acute illness. I can't recall seeing the difference in Long Covid sufferers, if any.

We also don't know if there's a waiting period on serious effects. For all we know, every carrier's aortas will start unraveling in 10 years. That's why I'm so annoyed at everyone who says this is no worse than the flu.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jim32rr: Aar1012: It's never going to end, is it

Depends


No, no those are for after you've had too many coronas
 
lordjupiter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: lordjupiter: They've been getting more virulent but less deadly and hopefully that continues.

Less deadly in terms of acute illness. I can't recall seeing the difference in Long Covid sufferers, if any.

We also don't know if there's a waiting period on serious effects. For all we know, every carrier's aortas will start unraveling in 10 years. That's why I'm so annoyed at everyone who says this is no worse than the flu.


You will never see accurate data on "long covid".  They can't even define it and there's almost zero chance they'll be able to track cause and effect.

Doesn't change anything I said, either way.
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Twilight Farkle: [Fark user image 435x353]


You need the one where he at least tries to look vicious:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
My 2yo nephew just got Covid up in sunny coast. Seems to be doing ok so far runny nose and no fever.
 
fastfxr
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Crikey.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

tedthebellhopp: My 2yo nephew just got Covid up in sunny coast. Seems to be doing ok so far runny nose and no fever.


I teach on a military base. yesterday, someone in one of my student's units had to rush their baby daughter to the ER because she wasn't breathing. Turns out the whole family has Covid. The parents didn't know because they were vaccinated so were asymptomatic.
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
All we have to do is improve indoor ventilation and air filtration. That's it, but because we are too goddamned ADHD as a species we half-ass it with a virus that attacks our nervous system. We will deserve it when 90% or more of humanity gets Parkinson's or Alzheimer's.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Will it get here in time for the mid-terms?
 
lordjupiter [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Gooch: Will it get here in time for the mid-terms?


Are you excited?!
 
