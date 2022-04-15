 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WZZM 13 Grand Rapids)   "Let's do an Easter egg hunt at night, but add a little bit of fear to it with zombies"   (wzzm13.com) divider line
13
    More: Cool, Easter egg, Easter egg hunt, little bit of fear, Egg hunt, Debut albums, Easter, little flash light, Split Enz  
•       •       •

553 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Apr 2022 at 8:45 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, Jesus WAS a zombie.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give me a Nerf Gun to defend myself and I'm in.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did someone say adult egg hunt? Count me in. Image stolen from another thread.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fereals
‘’ 1 hour ago  

8 inches: Well, Jesus WAS a zombie.


Hide the eggs from zombie jebus.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scruffythecat: Did someone say adult egg hunt? Count me in. Image stolen from another thread.[Fark user image 850x1071]

Heh, someone is pulling off a stunt we did circa high school in the 80's! COOL!    :)
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

8 inches: Well, Jesus WAS a zombie.


Not until he was bitten by a Roman
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

8 inches: Well, Jesus WAS a zombie.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Easter Egg hunts are not challenging enough. Organizers need to step up their game.
 
morg
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Adult egg hunt

"I'm gonna need both hands so just try to relax, like a lot."
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Zombies do kind of fit in with the holiday with the resurrection and everything.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This would be awesome.
 
ansius
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

8 inches: Well, Jesus WAS a zombie.


aws.hackingchristianity.netView Full Size


Apologies for the confusing formatting, not mine.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.