(MSN)   What an ass   (msn.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pinocchio(1940) - Pinocchio and Lampwick transform into donkeys
Youtube iJn1r5qXscE
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Adventures Of Pinocchio: Donkey Transformation
Youtube lfrMHLb2nX0
 
TypoFlyspray [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shoot the contractor.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I mean, it wasn't an unarmed, non-resisting Black man, in the back, so of course we're going to be upset - that donkey had value, damn it!"
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We only get one shot at an investigation...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Outrage grows over donkey shot, killed by Santa Rosa County contractor

Who do they think they are, a cop?

An independent livestock contractor worked with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office

Oh.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know who owned that mule donkey?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously, this happened on a Tuesday, and by Thursday the cops are issuing apologies, promising investigations, and determined to reassure the public that this isn't how they usually do business.

How long did it take before Ahmaud Arbery's shooting was reluctantly investigated?
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Outrage grows over donkey shot

That's a euphemism, isn't it?

/Off to re-watch Clerks 2
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well if someone is eating it, it's ok right?


/1 million chickens are killed every hour in america
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I came here to chew bubblegum and shoot ass, but I'm all out of bubblegum
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Outrage grows over donkey shot, killed by Santa Rosa County contractor

Who do they think they are, a cop?

An independent livestock contractor worked with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office

Oh.


the stock is no longer live.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An independent livestock contractor worked with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office (SRCSO) for about two hours to wrangle it before deciding it was best to shoot and kill the donkey.

That's an interesting strategy for failing to come up with a solution.  I'm pretty sure that me trying and failing to debug a software problem in two hours cannot be corrected by shooting my computer.  I know I've felt like it, but it probably wouldn't be the best course of action.
 
Elzar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last summer had an injured deer on the property (think it was mauled by a predator) - called to the county (NJ) and 30min later cop shows up and puts a bullet in it's head and drags it into the woods... not what i was expecting but the deer are like flies around here so I guess it is what it is.

/ not saying it's the same thing as donkey scenario as it didn't sound like the donkey was pining for the fjords
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Seriously, this happened on a Tuesday, and by Thursday the cops are issuing apologies, promising investigations, and determined to reassure the public that this isn't how they usually do business.

How long did it take before Ahmaud Arbery's shooting was reluctantly investigated?


I think the picture speaks for itself.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just going to assume that the independent donkey wrangling contractor looked like this.
cdn.quotesgram.comView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lead Investigator: Guess he just wanted to...

Double tap dat ass

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltdanman44: well if someone is eating it, it's ok right?


/1 million chickens are killed every hour in america


Uh, just because they're called burritos...
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltdanman44: well if someone is eating it, it's ok right?


/1 million chickens are killed every hour in america


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's nice to see the SRCSO investigating this horrific crime while ignoring all of the cases of SRCSO shooting people.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
We're missing the Florida tag, Subs.

Donkeys are NOT the easiest things to wrangle. I wonder where the critter got to make the contractor decide to shoot? It wasn't like a Cop pulled up, they'd been working on it for a couple of hours.
 
Katwang
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
White donkey lives matter. The donkey was not causing any problems, was calm, and eating from the wrangler's hand. With no mention of where the donkey came from I would assume he belonged to the wrangler.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: We're missing the Florida tag, Subs.


Ha.  I read "Santa Rosa" and my mind immediately went to California.  I went there over a decade ago to visit some friends.  In this part of Florida, there is no enforcement of "No Shoes No Shirt" policies.  Even in Publix, I would estimate 30% of the men were wearing jeans with no shirt.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: well if someone is eating it, it's ok right?


/1 million chickens are killed every hour in america


I had part of one last night. Mighty tasty. Thanks for killing them.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I was going to go all 'don't be such an ass' mallrats NSFW towel falling off of the ass gif, but my mind wandered. I wanted to threadjack a moment.

We watched (in apparently a very dusty room) 'Dog' a few weeks ago. I thought i recognized one of the actors in it. It took me a little. Because I went 'daaaaaaamn, is that really Ethan Suplee?!' I got all looking inward at myself pondering how I should really try harder to physically improve myself, even with my deteriorating back in more or less regular pain. He is one week less than one year younger than I am. Damn he got ripped. Good for him, too.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: An independent livestock contractor worked with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office (SRCSO) for about two hours to wrangle it before deciding it was best to shoot and kill the donkey.

That's an interesting strategy for failing to come up with a solution.  I'm pretty sure that me trying and failing to debug a software problem in two hours cannot be corrected by shooting my computer.  I know I've felt like it, but it probably wouldn't be the best course of action.


No, that would not be acceptable behavior anywhere at all, and that's a stupid and spurious example.  You should be ashamed of yourself

/you shoot the SERVER FFS
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Rapmaster2000: An independent livestock contractor worked with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office (SRCSO) for about two hours to wrangle it before deciding it was best to shoot and kill the donkey.

That's an interesting strategy for failing to come up with a solution.  I'm pretty sure that me trying and failing to debug a software problem in two hours cannot be corrected by shooting my computer.  I know I've felt like it, but it probably wouldn't be the best course of action.

No, that would not be acceptable behavior anywhere at all, and that's a stupid and spurious example.  You should be ashamed of yourself

/you shoot the SERVER FFS


Don't forget to play, damn it feels good to be a gangster.
 
