(MSN)   "Several of the animals appeared to have been frozen alive due to their body positioning"   (msn.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
183?

This guy's ticket to Hell has been upgraded to first class.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slam his balls in a desk drawer.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Slam his balls in a desk drawer.


Cut them off with a dull rusty knife
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What gets you first in a freezer?  Hypothermia or asphyxiation?  I could Google it, but I like to pretend it's 2002 when I'm on Fark.
 
Servocrowatian
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Time to introduce him to a walk-in freezer with a padlock on the door.

Sick fark.
 
Sapper_Topo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I kind of want to have some sympathy for this guy, because he has to have some mental illness. But damn! Im with the first few commenters - swift severe corporal punishment seems about the only thing I can think of.
 
robodog
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Put him in jail and forget where you placed the key. He's an extreme danger to the community. This type of behavior is in the backstory of a vast majority of serial killers, the combination of sociopathic behavior and fascination with killing and death should very much be a signal that he at the very least needs very close and constant supervision by the state, if not outright banishment from society.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: What gets you first in a freezer?  Hypothermia or asphyxiation?  I could Google it, but I like to pretend it's 2002 when I'm on Fark.


For a small animal, hypothermia.  For something bigger like a human, depends on the size of the freezer.  If it's a chest size, air.  If a walk-in, hypo.  Assuming the victim wasn't wet when it went in.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Throw him into a furry convention during Pride with a Trump hat and a Confederate flag.  He'll beg for prison.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I love seeing people younger than me that are all or almost all grey haired already. Get in jail ya old biatch ass. Grey haired old shiat.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I, uh, did this a couple of times with mice caught in glue traps, because I wasn't sure what else to do with them.

/now I have a cat
//with no front claws
///she slowly beats mice to death with her tiny feet
////the freezer may have been kinder
 
thehobbes
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: Throw him into a furry convention during Pride with a Trump hat and a Confederate flag.  He'll beg for prison.


well that was oddly specific.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He's got a really cold stare.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He watched many too many episodes of the price is right
 
LindenFark
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: What gets you first in a freezer?  Hypothermia or asphyxiation?  I could Google it, but I like to pretend it's 2002 when I'm on Fark.


I Internet researched this a while back (to fact check a piece of fiction, not to murder someone) and a human would most certainly suffocate first. A good sized freezer is only 20 cubic feet, which leaves little room air, and freezers just don't cool you that fast. If the remaining volume is full of frozen items, you would be cool faster, but there's that much less air. You have maybe 20 minutes, and that's if you were breathing normally, and not say, freaking the fark out because you've been locked in a freezer.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Reads the article.........
Fark user imageView Full Size
......
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The Sheriff's Office said they were kept in a "large-sized chest freezer."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

no1curr: Jake Havechek: Slam his balls in a desk drawer.

Cut them off with a dull rusty knife


With a spoon.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's so weird that every time I see an article about animal cruelty, I'm 90% confident that the next thing I will see is a series of escalating homoerotic revenge fantasies.
 
Biser
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So I scrolled down after the bottom of the article and found

This (NSFW)

I can't even think how to submit this to the Fark queue.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

gonegirl: I, uh, did this a couple of times with mice caught in glue traps, because I wasn't sure what else to do with them.

/now I have a cat
//with no front claws
///she slowly beats mice to death with her tiny feet
////the freezer may have been kinder


Freezer is a lot more humane than a glue trap death so I'm with ya' on that one.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Servocrowatian: Time to introduce him to a walk-in freezer with a padlock on the door.

Sick fark.


No.

BURN him alive.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Start looking for human bodies.

I'm thinking the number of dead animals exceeds the point where he would have 'graduated.'
 
