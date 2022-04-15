 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Wonder why humans tend to die around age 80? We might know why now even though death continues to be our nation's number one killer   (yahoo.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if we will ever see someone hit 150? The record is 122:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jeanne_Calment
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
After 45 years of age you enter the Decay Management phase of your life.

Your warranty has expired. You're just hoping the parts that still work keep on working.
 
Bajtaur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is one of those studies that provides important data, but is largely confirming what everyone in the field already knows.

"The most notable finding of this study is the inverse scaling of somatic mutation rates with lifespan-a long-standing prediction of the somatic mutation theory of ageing"

The general argument being that mutations lead to the formation of clusters of aberrant cells (neoplasm would be the most convenient word, but it has become effectively a synonym for tumor. This doesn't necessarily have the mass of a tumor). These clusters don't quite do their jobs right, impairing the function of various bodily systems. It is subtle, but as the metabolic foundations of the body start to fail, everything else starts to break down as well.

You can't be a long lived organism if you don't manage these mutations, so therefore long lived organisms have fewer mutations per year.

But that also raises a related question. If you could manage mutations, why wouldn't you? Why don't all organisms 'plan' to live as long as possible? There is a cost. Energy/nutrients is needed for surveillance and repairs. Also, when damage is identified choices need to be made. Basically an Abort, Retry, Ignore loop. Kill the cell, pause and try repairing, ignore the damage and keep on going. Which is more important, quick recovery of an individual or the maximum lifespan of a species?

And then there is the interplay between increased surveillance and autoimmune type diseases.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
