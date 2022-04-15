 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   1 woman, 1 leg, 102 marathons, 102 days   (local21news.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's more motivation than I have.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
According to my public school math learning, I calculated that's almost one per day.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Eileen?
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Inpressive. I couldn't do that even if I wanted to. And to be clear, I don't want to.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Pfff, she has 2 legs, one is even upgraded.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If her streak remains intact heading into the Boston Marathon on April 18, it'll be marathon No. 92.

All this training should give her a leg up on the competition.
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If she hadn't made it she would, presumably, have been hopping mad.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
No mention of Terry Fox in that article. SMH.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Russ1642: No mention of Terry Fox in that article. SMH.

[Fark user image image 850x1210]


Marathon of hop?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I bet her times are great in the last leg of the run
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
These sort of things actually demotivate me in my plans to run a marathon.
"Woman gives birth, loses legs, bounces back to run a marathon 3 weeks later!"
Me: "well, shiat. How come I'm struggling at mile 15 being just some dude."
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I used to jog. It was hard. Then I hurt my back. Now I just sit in a chair, drink a few beers and read Fark. Hey, I've done more than 102 consecutive days of this shot, you think THAT'S easy??
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Russ1642: No mention of Terry Fox in that article. SMH.

[Fark user image image 850x1210]

Marathon of hop?


Marathon of hops. Drink ALL the beer!
 
DrWhy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So she just kept hopping from one race to another?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
She'd better hop to it.
 
FDR Jones
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That's kind of stupid? No time for the body to recover and caloric intake has to be incredibly high.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
In a row?
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
ZZ Top - Legs (Official Music Video)
Youtube eUDcTLaWJuo
 
rv4-farker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Overheard as she passed: "I just felt like running."
 
