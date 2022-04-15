 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Don't worry. Streetlights can't melt steel beams (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
8
    More: Unlikely, Unidentified flying object, Extraterrestrial life, Tabloid, Sleep paralysis, Alien abduction, Ufology, Police officer Alan Godfrey, UFO reports  
•       •       •

526 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Apr 2022 at 7:55 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have melted plastic support beams with a light so.... I want to believe
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
UFO expert.

And my stupid ass went out and got a real job.  Like an idiot.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I would say this belongs on the entertainment tab with such idiocy as professional wrestling.  Except neither deserve any attention.
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Haven't we gone over this enough times in the past 20 years?

You don't have to melt steel, you only have to heat it until it softens and can't support its current load.

... although I doubt streetlights can do that without some magnifying glasses involved, too.  Or maybe that curved building that was melting cars
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Haven't we gone over this enough times in the past 20 years?

You don't have to melt steel, you only have to heat it until it softens and can't support its current load.

... although I doubt streetlights can do that without some magnifying glasses involved, too.  Or maybe that curved building that was melting cars


Jeez, you're supposed to use a parabolic mirror.

/do I need to tell you how to wipe your ass, too?
 
natazha [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's a bit like double-blind treatment testing in homeopathy, you have to ignore the results because they are never what they should be.
 
Denjiro
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
UFO expert. Bah, I bet he's never even been probed.
 
khatores
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: I would say this belongs on the entertainment tab with such idiocy as professional wrestling.  Except neither deserve any attention.


Sloppy and stupid reporting, such as that from The Sun, is part of what causes this subject to be relegated to the backrooms of insanity. That, and the fact that many of the reported encounters are hilariously sensational.

My general impression is that these are not encounters with living, biological ETs. Interstellar travel is really difficult and there's no reason they would come all the way here from wherever to probe people anally. Most of the personally reported encounters are either hoaxes or some sort of dream involving drugs or alcohol, insanity or all three.

There is room for serious study on the subject - the most notable examples being what the Navy and Air Force have long encountered but have not been able to classify or verify. In particular, they have acknowledged that there is unreleased footage, including some very close-up examples (something in the range of 10-20 meters off a wingtip) of some of the objects.

This is less an issue of the government covering things up for the sake of a coverup, and more in the realm of not being sure whether it's the result of adversarial technology - and also not wanting any potentially useful information to get picked up by adversaries. Even if it is a natural phenomena or technology not developed by humans, the unknown nature of it could potentially be pretty useful to an adversary, so the military would understandably be cautious about releasing too much information about it.

My impression of the videos is that they might be some sort of natural phenomenon we're not familiar with, possibly extradimensional in nature, which is consistent with the way the objects show up in the videos - a rotating, shape-shifting thing which appears and disappears randomly.

Alternately, it could be some sort of artificial experiment - objects appear in space and they move around and change, just trying to see what the 3D humans will do. The objects do sort of remind one of a cat toy.

But such an experiment could be conducted without biological beings present that we could detect, so looking for actual aliens on Earth is probably pointless.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.