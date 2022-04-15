 Skip to content
(WGAL 8)   Harvesting the next crop of paratroopers   (wgal.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Not the brightest K-Bars in the drawer
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly this is the result of woke culture.

We didn't have this problem when paratroopers were allowed to yell "Geronimo!" before jumping out of aeroplanes.
 
maxis_mydog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've gat a buddy who lives about 15 miles from Gettysburg and about 10 miles from Camp David. He swears this happened because the military is preparing for Russia dropping a nuke on Uncle Joe.

(Yeah, he's a Trumper)
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Expected this to be about this year's sunflower crop in Ukraine.
 
mrwknd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(DNRFA) Air Force pilots in training?

Hahaha, been there done that, able to miss trees fortunately.

/C Co 2nd 505th
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They misunderstood trying to hold the high ground.
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SOG used to have a multi-tool called the 'paratool' which had the pliers flip out from the side.

I never had one, but they sold the blades for it separately at the BX, so I actually have the line cutter that's intended to be used in it.

It has a wavy blade, and a cutting hook like a seatbelt removal tool:
pics.knifecenter.comView Full Size

... which my understanding was specifically for this sort of an incident, so you could cut yourself out of a tree.

But I guess they don't want to risk broken legs and all that for a training mission.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THIS is why fire departments take the time to remove kittehs from trees.  It qualifies as a training session for potential paratrooper incidents.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The Twilight Zone" The 7th Is Made Up of Phantoms .

On June 25, 1964, three Army National Guard soldiers on maneuvers near the Little Big Horn battle site find themselves unwittingly involved in Custer's Last Stand.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Joshua Chamberlain, your reinforcements have finally arrived.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I understand that the training in getting off the trees on their own was being planned for some other time?

/ those are paratroopers
// those things could happen in real combat
/// there wouldn't be a personal chopper to get you off the tree...
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Great lies we are told:

"There is no wind on the LZ"
 
drgullen
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Get Smart: Missed it by that much
Youtube oPwrodxghrw
 
trackgrease
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I guess that's one way to deploy Union troops
 
John Dillerman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Just remember to pick them a little early or the birds will get all of them.  They'll continue to ripen a little bit on the way to the market.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Aren't they able to steer their parachutes?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Diagonal: Great lies we are told:

"There is no wind on the LZ"


The LZSO was a "D. Sickles."
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is why I check in with Windy.com first thing every day and I sure as hell don't parachute.
All the weather info you need in a no nonsense graphical format
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Could be worse....
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sowing the seeds of love.
 
