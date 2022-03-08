 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 51 of WW3: Moskva sinks, Russia panics over Finland and Sweden joining NATO and warns US with "unpredictable consequences" about giving more aid, and every single air raid siren activated across Ukraine. It's your Friday Ukraine War thread   (cnn.com) divider line
    Ukraine, Russia, Vladimir Putin, Moscow, Russian strikes, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, European officials, Russian military  
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Once again, a little light music as we wait for Mr. Blessed.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Do we have a damage report of last night's bombings?
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
YO ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size


Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chair of Russia's Security Council, warned in a statement Thursday Russia's military would "more than double" its forces in Russia's Western flank should Sweden and Finland join NATO.
Ground- and air-defense forces would be beefed up, he wrote on Telegram, and Russia would deploy "significant naval forces" in the Gulf of Finland.
If Sweden and Finland join NATO, Medevedev added, "it will no longer be possible to talk about any non-nuclear status of the Baltic - the balance must be restored."
Medvedev, who served as president of Russia from 2008 to 2012 in a four-year interregnum for Russia President Vladimir Putin's two-decade rule, has struck a bellicose pose in recent months, though he is not a top decision-maker.
A 2018 Federation of American Scientists report concluded that Russia may have significantly modernized a nuclear weapons storage bunker in Kaliningrad, an exclave of Russian territory between Poland and the Baltic states.

Ukraine's claim that it conducted a missile strike that sank the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet is believed to be credible, two sources familiar with US and western intelligence told CNN, although officials as yet have no definitive proof.
The US believes with "medium confidence" that Ukraine's version of events - which Moscow disputes - is accurate, according one source familiar with the latest intelligence.
Still, even though US and western officials have no reason to distrust Ukraine in this instance, both sources cautioned that the US has not yet made an independent attribution.
"We're not in a position to officially confirm independently what exactly led to the ship's now sinking," Pentagon press secretary John Kirby told CNN's Jake Tapper on Thursday. "But we're also not in any position to refute the Ukrainian side of this. It's certainly plausible and possible that they did in fact hit this with a Neptune missile or maybe more."
The missile cruiser, the Moskva, sank on Thursday after an explosion the day before "seriously damaged" the ship near the Ukrainian port city of Odessa, Russia said Thursday.
The governor of Odessa has claimed that the ship was hit by a Ukrainian anti-ship missile, while Russia has claimed that the damage was caused by an on-board fire that detonated on-board ammunition.
Outside analysts have largely treated Ukraine's version of events as the more credible possibility, but American officials have so far declined to publicly attribute the ship's destruction to a missile strike.

The UN humanitarian chief called on all parties Thursday to provide safe passage of civilians out of the besieged port city of Mariupol in the southeast of Ukrainian following the announcement that two aid workers and their family members were killed.
"I am deeply saddened by the deaths of at least two aid workers who were killed, together with five of their relatives, during an attack that hit the office of the non-governmental organization Caritas in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, on March 15. The events took place nearly one month ago but the information has become available only now," said Martin Griffiths, under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, in a statement.
Griffiths went on to "appeal for the parties to the conflict to urgently agree on clear arrangements for the safe passage of civilians out of areas where their lives are at risk, as well as the safe, rapid and unimpeded passage of humanitarian assistance into areas where civilians are facing catastrophic levels of need, especially in areas that have been or remain besieged."
On Tuesday, the head of Caritas Internationalis expressed shock and horror upon learning about the deaths of two Caritas Ukraine Mariupol female staffers.
"We join in grief and solidarity with the suffering of the families and our colleagues of Caritas Ukraine who are living a tragedy," Secretary General of Caritas Internationalis, Aloysius John said in a statement.
John added that the Caritas Ukraine national office is still investigating the incident, adding that it probably took place on March 15 when "a tank fired shots at the building of the Caritas center in Mariupol, killing two staff members and five of their relatives. At this point of time, due to the absence of communication with the city of Mariupol as well as the lack of access to the premises of the Caritas center, our Caritas Ukraine national office is still collecting information to determine what happened. It is presumed the two Caritas staff members, together with their families, took refuge in the center during the time of the shelling attack."
CNN has not been able to independently confirm last month's incident.

Tokyo has "conveyed its concerns" to Moscow over cruise missile tests conducted by Russia in the Sea of Japan, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said in a press conference Friday.
Moscow is urged to "refrain from any actions that could increase tensions in Northeast Asia" in light of this situation, Hayashi said, and reemphasized that Japan "strongly condemns" Russia's aggression against Ukraine as it "shakes the foundations of the international order."
Earlier that day, Japan's Minister of Defense Nobuo Kishi said Moscow is "aiming to show off its strength in the Far East region" and the "modernization of its naval power."
On Thursday, Russia's Ministry of Defense said two submarines from its Pacific Fleet successfully test-fired Kalibr cruise missiles from an underwater position in the waters of the Sea of Japan, the ministry wrote in a post on its official Facebook page.
The cruise missiles successfully hit a mock enemy, the ministry said, and that more than 15 vessels from the fleet took part in the drill.
Russia's test launches were held while the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is conducting bilateral operations with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force in the Sea of Japan.

In a wooded area on the Polish side of the Poland-Ukraine border, men dressed in crisp, clean, camouflage are given tourniquets. They kneel on the muddy ground and start to learn basic survival training.
They call themselves the Pohonia Battalion, a group of fewer than 30 Belarusian exiles living mostly in Poland and other countries across Europe, who hope to join hundreds of their compatriots already involved in the battle for Ukraine.
The aspiring volunteer fighters say that in order to free their country of Russian President Vladimir Putin's grip, he must first be defeated in Ukraine.
The group, whose ages range from 19 to 60, carry Kalashnikov replicas. Almost none have fighting experience.
They are led by dissident and restaurateur Vadim Prokopiev. "We see a window of opportunity," Prokopiev told CNN on Monday.

Washington Post: Russia warns US to stop arming Ukraine. The Washington Post reported that it had received a copy of a diplomatic note sent by Russia. In the note, Russia claimed that US & NATO shipments of weapons to Ukraine could bring "unpredictable consequences."

Moody's: Russia's failure to pay debts in dollars by May 4 will mean default. Russia reportedly made payments on two bonds in rubles on April 4. Moody's issued a statement saying that a change in payment terms may be considered a default if not cured within a month.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


VHTS Commentary: "8 boats", LOL

Polish President Andrzej Duda signs law banning Russian, Belarusian coal imports. The measure is part of a legislative package aimed at combating Russia's aggression against Ukraine, Polish newspaper Biznes Alert reported on April 15.

New York Times: EU to introduce oil embargo against Russian after April 24. The possible embargo may be introduced after the presidential run-off in France to avoid helping far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, who has railed against rising fuel prices, the NYT reported.

Encircled marines urge Ukrainian authorities to break siege of Mariupol. Serhiy Volyna, commander of Ukraine's 36th Marine Brigade, said that the situation in Mariupol is critic

Ukraine's General Staff: Russia fails to mobilize enough military personnel in North Caucasus. Locals don't want to fight in the war against Ukraine, according to Ukrainian intelligence data. According to Ukraine's general staff, due to acute shortage of military personnel, Russia plans to conduct a nationwide mobilization in parallel with the spring conscription, running from April 1 and until July 15.

Moldova bans Russian pro-war symbols. The Moldovan parliament voted for a ban on the "Z" & "V" signs, as well as the Russian ribbon of Saint George, used by Russia during its full-scale invasion. The public display of these symbols in Moldova can lead to an up to $980 fine.

EU closes loophole allowing arms sales to Russia. According to the EU Commission data, EU countries sold Russia weapons and ammunition worth 39 million euros in 2021. Reuters reports that France and Germany were among the largest exporters.

Russia threatens to deploy nuclear weapons in the Baltic if Sweden, Finland join NATO. Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of Russia's Security Council, said that Moscow would have to strengthen its defenses in the region and "there can be no more talk" of nuclear-free Baltics.

Former State Duma deputy and opposition activist Ilya Ponomarev said that of the 510 people who were on the sunken cruiser "Moskva", only 58 were saved.

More than a third of #Japanese companies officially registered in #Russia have left the market or suspended their activities in the country.

#Armenia will pay for #Russian #gas in rubles. This was stated by Minister of Economy of Armenia Vahan #Kerobyan. Earlier this idea was supported by #Belarusian dictator Alexander #Lukashenko.

#NATO ships entered the #BalticSea as part of military exercises. It is about five ships, led by the frigate of the Royal #Netherlands Navy "De Zeven Provinciën".

In #Washington, a projection of the #Ukrainian flag appeared on the wall of the #Russian embassy. The embassy staff tried to cover the flag with a spotlight, but failed to catch up with it.

An air-raid alert on the entire territory of #Ukraine.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Russian air defense activity in Belgorod, Russia this morning. Possibly another attempted Ukrainian strike.

#Belgorod is again unsettled: local residents heard the sounds of explosions. Presumably, the air defense system is in action.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well Isn't That Lovely Department:

CIA Director William Burns stated today, Due to the Failures and Desperation that the Russian Military is now facing in Ukraine there is worries from U.S Intelligence/Defense Officials that Russia could possibly use a Low-Yield or Tactical Nuclear Weapon against Ukrainian Forces.

Though in the same Statement he also said that Western Intelligence Officials have not seen "Practical Evidence" that such an Operation is being prepared by the Russian Military, though things can change very quickly.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Woofers on Twitter

https://twitter.com/NotWoofers/status/1514685707826208776

A nightmare scenario for NATO and the US in particular was and is a two or more front war. That being Europe and the Pacific against Russia and China. Current events in Europe reduce likelihood of that possibility as the Russians burn through their capabilities and NATO expands.

Modern, conventional war is very expensive. Russia is spending absolutely ridiculous amounts of money to wage this war, losing ridiculous amounts of equipment (plenty of it brand new) and depleting its more capable units which would be the spearhead of a war against NATO.

After this war ends, which may take many months, we don't know, Russia will still be sanctioned and suffer immense economic hardship, meaning rebuilding that military will take a very long time.

On the flip side, NATO will soon be welcoming in two new and very capable nations to their fold, while several alliance members are pouring money into their militaries to modernize or fix insufficiencies. Essentially, the Europeans will be able to pull their own weight.

I am sure there were some in Beijing who were very much annoyed with the Russians launching this war because they knew this exact scenario could take place. The Europeans are remobilizing and getting real, this makes the US's Asian pivot easier.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://twitter.com/francska1/status/1514612770594906117

And here we have it - in a rant seemingly aimed at explaining to viewers why the "special operation in Ukraine" is taking so long, Russian state TV presenter Olga Skabeyeva says her country is fighting World War Three against Nato. I've added subtitles.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If they're resorting to country-wide missile strikes, I'm afraid we're only a few steps away from the Russian equivalent of "fark it, nuke 'em."
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov: "If Ukraine continues its provocations by attacking Russian cities, Russia will be forced to declare war against Ukraine".

BREAKING: Lt. Colonel Denis Mezhuev, commander of Russia's 1st Motorized Rifle Regiment, has reportedly been KILLED by Ukrainian defense forces.

A window into twisted Russian minds. Trucks & bulldozers with "Zs" have pulled up to cemeteries where victims of the Katyn Massacre are buried in Russia. They used loudspeakers to announce they could demolish the graves but won't because they are good.

Russia is shelling its own territory and blaming Ukraine for it, intercepted conversations indicate. There are reports that Russia is preparing attacks on its own civilians in Russia by people dressed in Ukrainian military uniforms to justify escalation and mobilize population. Russian military in the intercepted telephone conversation with his wife: "It was we who fired on Klimovo". Russian military shelled Klimovo in the Bryansk region of Russia, and then blamed Ukraine for this - allegedly Ukrainian helicopters did it.

QUOTE OF THE DAY comes from Bill Browder: "You think you can apply political science to Russia. You need to apply criminal science. You need to be a criminologist to understand Russia. People don't go into government to serve the country. They go into government to steal money."
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was amused when I heard a ship was sunk, but I had forgotten how Putin would throw a tantrum.

I'm feeling uneasy about the path we're all headed down.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The commander of cruiser "Moskva", Anton Kuprin, died during explosion and fire on board. This was reported by the adviser to Minister of Internal Affairs of #Ukraine Anton Gerashchenko. Captain Anton Kuprin gave the order to bombard #Snake Island on the first day of the war.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A Ukrainian pastor and father of two is now serving as a volunteer battalion commander for 120 soldiers ranging in ages from 18 to their mid-70s. He shared with CNN they are preparing for deployment to southern Ukraine after fighting on the front lines north of Kyiv.
Oleg Magdych told CNN that most of the soldiers he's with were civilians before the war and went through a couple of weeks of intense training.
"Eighty percent of my units are people that have never held a gun in their hands in their lives. They're ordinary truck drivers, lawyers, you name it," Magdych said.
He reported no injuries in his battalion in their latest engagement near Kyiv, and said many soldiers were quick to learn once the fighting started.

"For the first few days, they are trying to argue with me and trying to tell why they shouldn't be doing what I'm telling them to do, like digging trenches," Magdych said.
"But I'm telling you, after the first shelling, everybody wants to dig trenches."
Magdych credited his faith for keeping him going and praised his family for the work they are doing for others. His wife is in western Ukraine assisting internally displaced Ukrainians with food and lodging, he said, and is working with women and children to help provide psychological help.
"She is my hero. She didn't want to go to Europe. She decided to stay in Ukraine and wait for the victory there," he said.
Their youngest son has joined the Territorial Defense Forces defending western Ukraine and "badly wants to be with me," Magdych said.
"But I told him that he has a more important task. He has to take care of his mom. So, that's what he is doing at the moment."
Some context: Russian forces have withdrawn from the northern parts of Ukraine and are focusing their efforts to the east and south. Ukrainian officials have warned of widespread shelling in eastern Ukraine as they say Russia prepares for an offensive operation.
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: The commander of cruiser "Moskva", Anton Kuprin, died during explosion and fire on board. This was reported by the adviser to Minister of Internal Affairs of #Ukraine Anton Gerashchenko. Captain Anton Kuprin gave the order to bombard #Snake Island on the first day of the war.


If it took a day to sink, and 90% of the crew died, damn that's a lot of damage.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ukraine Weapons Tracker
@UAWeapons
#Ukraine: A Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter was shot down this night in #Kharkiv Oblast by the 93rd Mechanized Brigade of Ukraine.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a very bad feeling about this weekend. Vlad the Butcher is cornered and losing a ton of assets. He has never experienced loss like this before and his response might go way over the top. So hope I'm wrong.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov: "If Ukraine continues its provocations by attacking Russian cities, Russia will be forced to declare war against Ukraine".


Oh fark, Russia might attack Ukraine. All his lost!
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov: "If Ukraine continues its provocations by attacking Russian cities, Russia will be forced to declare war against Ukraine".

BREAKING: Lt. Colonel Denis Mezhuev, commander of Russia's 1st Motorized Rifle Regiment, has reportedly been KILLED by Ukrainian defense forces.

A window into twisted Russian minds. Trucks & bulldozers with "Zs" have pulled up to cemeteries where victims of the Katyn Massacre are buried in Russia. They used loudspeakers to announce they could demolish the graves but won't because they are good.

Russia is shelling its own territory and blaming Ukraine for it, intercepted conversations indicate. There are reports that Russia is preparing attacks on its own civilians in Russia by people dressed in Ukrainian military uniforms to justify escalation and mobilize population. Russian military in the intercepted telephone conversation with his wife: "It was we who fired on Klimovo". Russian military shelled Klimovo in the Bryansk region of Russia, and then blamed Ukraine for this - allegedly Ukrainian helicopters did it.

QUOTE OF THE DAY comes from Bill Browder: "You think you can apply political science to Russia. You need to apply criminal science. You need to be a criminologist to understand Russia. People don't go into government to serve the country. They go into government to steal money."


Oh, they're going to declare war against Ukraine after getting punched back? And this changes things exactly how from rolling tanks, missiles and troops, and shelling whole cities?

Whole lotta self inflicted victimhood here.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine Defense Minister looking forward to his next SCUBA dive

Oleksii Reznikov
@oleksiireznikov
Ukraine government official
· 4h
A "flagship" russian warship is a worthy diving site. We have one more diving spot in the Black Sea now. Will definitely visit the wreck after our victory in the war.
BTW, I already have 300 scuba dives


(Might be off and on today - kidney infection (again - this is I think the 5th one since I started all these heart meds) and oddly its the antibiotic that is making me sick.)
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: I have a very bad feeling about this weekend. Vlad the Butcher is cornered and losing a ton of assets. He has never experienced loss like this before and his response might go way over the top. So hope I'm wrong.


I agree with you. Even Ukraine's briefing brought back a suspicion he may use tactical nukes.

I caution the rush to get people back into Kyiv during the aftermath of the Moskva sinking.

Also a report out of Poland suggests Russia is purposefully harassing fighters at the border. Its a matter of time until one accidentally slips over the line and gets shot down... we're not dealing with the most disciplined military anymore.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: The commander of cruiser "Moskva", Anton Kuprin, died during explosion and fire on board. This was reported by the adviser to Minister of Internal Affairs of #Ukraine Anton Gerashchenko. Captain Anton Kuprin gave the order to bombard #Snake Island on the first day of the war.

If it took a day to sink, and 90% of the crew died, damn that's a lot of damage.


Ukraine (Feb 24): "Russian warship, go fark yourself"
Russian warship (Apr 15): "we're farked" <glub glub>
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Moscow Times
@MoscowTimes
#BREAKING Russia has blocked The Moscow Times' Russian-language service after it published what authorities call a false report on riot police officers refusing to fight in Ukraine
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: The commander of cruiser "Moskva", Anton Kuprin, died during explosion and fire on board. This was reported by the adviser to Minister of Internal Affairs of #Ukraine Anton Gerashchenko. Captain Anton Kuprin gave the order to bombard #Snake Island on the first day of the war.


Well, a bullet from a Makarov is propelled by an explosion, so maybe?
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: (Might be off and on today)


Take good care of yourself!
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actual footage from within Putin's bunker:
Putler reacts to Ukraine not being defeated
Youtube vmN4cLRTeX8
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: The Moscow Times
@MoscowTimes
#BREAKING Russia has blocked The Moscow Times' Russian-language service after it published what authorities call a false report on riot police officers refusing to fight in Ukraine


At what point does it occur to Russia that most of their losses, both in military and propaganda, are self-inflicted?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SVC_conservative: NewportBarGuy: I have a very bad feeling about this weekend. Vlad the Butcher is cornered and losing a ton of assets. He has never experienced loss like this before and his response might go way over the top. So hope I'm wrong.

I agree with you. Even Ukraine's briefing brought back a suspicion he may use tactical nukes.

I caution the rush to get people back into Kyiv during the aftermath of the Moskva sinking.

Also a report out of Poland suggests Russia is purposefully harassing fighters at the border. Its a matter of time until one accidentally slips over the line and gets shot down... we're not dealing with the most disciplined military anymore.


Even if he stays conventional... he could start carpet bombing. It's what we did when things went sour in Vietnam, and their tactics are about that old. He would experience losses from Ukrainian air defenses, but like in all bombing history, enough will make it to target to cause absolutely devastating damage.

If he does decide to nuke Kyiv or another city... well, then we're entering a whole other realm.

I put nothing past him and if something is going to happen in response, I think it will be in the next 24-72 hours. If we get past that... I just hope we do.

I hope they do... for the sake of the Ukrainians.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

notmyjab: Tracianne: The Moscow Times
@MoscowTimes
#BREAKING Russia has blocked The Moscow Times' Russian-language service after it published what authorities call a false report on riot police officers refusing to fight in Ukraine

At what point does it occur to Russia that most of their losses, both in military and propaganda, are self-inflicted?


As long as Putin maintains control of the police and military? No point at all. Until THEY revolt, this obscenity continues.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

notmyjab: Tracianne: The Moscow Times
@MoscowTimes
#BREAKING Russia has blocked The Moscow Times' Russian-language service after it published what authorities call a false report on riot police officers refusing to fight in Ukraine

At what point does it occur to Russia that most of their losses, both in military and propaganda, are self-inflicted?


Something they should consider seriously before pooping nukes.

But they probably won't.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Breaker Moran: notmyjab: Tracianne: The Moscow Times
@MoscowTimes
#BREAKING Russia has blocked The Moscow Times' Russian-language service after it published what authorities call a false report on riot police officers refusing to fight in Ukraine

At what point does it occur to Russia that most of their losses, both in military and propaganda, are self-inflicted?

Something they should consider seriously before pooping nukes.

But they probably won't.


This is an extensive, child-like tantrum from russia, where they're demanding the world gives it everything it wants or it'll nuke everything, just like a spoiled brat demanding w/e or it'll set the house on fire.

At some point we're just going to have to call their bluff, or learn to speak russian.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: Ukraine Defense Minister looking forward to his next SCUBA dive

Oleksii Reznikov
@oleksiireznikov
Ukraine government official
· 4h
A "flagship" russian warship is a worthy diving site. We have one more diving spot in the Black Sea now. Will definitely visit the wreck after our victory in the war.
BTW, I already have 300 scuba dives


(Might be off and on today - kidney infection (again - this is I think the 5th one since I started all these heart meds) and oddly its the antibiotic that is making me sick.)


MY NAME! IS! VICTOR! REZNIKOV!

/COD:Black Ops reference
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
POLITICOEurope
@POLITICOEurope
Germay's vice chancellor has backtracked his support for sending tanks to Ukraine, amid divisions within Berlin's ruling parties over how much to get involved amid concerns about becoming Russia's next target.

WTF is going on with Germany?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: Breaker Moran: notmyjab: Tracianne: The Moscow Times
@MoscowTimes
#BREAKING Russia has blocked The Moscow Times' Russian-language service after it published what authorities call a false report on riot police officers refusing to fight in Ukraine

At what point does it occur to Russia that most of their losses, both in military and propaganda, are self-inflicted?

Something they should consider seriously before pooping nukes.

But they probably won't.

This is an extensive, child-like tantrum from russia, where they're demanding the world gives it everything it wants or it'll nuke everything, just like a spoiled brat demanding w/e or it'll set the house on fire.

At some point we're just going to have to call their bluff, or learn to speak russian.


The world survived a half century of the USSR doing the same thing in other countries. Why is everyone so nonchalant about flinging nukes? Is it because the WWII generation that lived through it is now mostly gone?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

notmyjab: Tracianne: The Moscow Times
@MoscowTimes
#BREAKING Russia has blocked The Moscow Times' Russian-language service after it published what authorities call a false report on riot police officers refusing to fight in Ukraine

At what point does it occur to Russia that most of their losses, both in military and propaganda, are self-inflicted?


I'm not really comparing Iraq and Ukraine in the same vein... kinda sorta... But we were despised and hated and suffered what we would consider very heavy losses for years at the beginning. Did we stop? No.

One an operations like this gets set in motion, it is damn near impossible to stop it. You have to either get totally defeated or have a leadership change.

Neither of those seem likely at the moment no matter how much we want them to happen.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean they like totally sank their own ship to teach us a lesson for sending aid to Ukraine. That was totally unpredictable. Who does that? These guys are crazy. Best to do everything they say because there's no telling what they'll do next.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: POLITICOEurope
@POLITICOEurope
Germay's vice chancellor has backtracked his support for sending tanks to Ukraine, amid divisions within Berlin's ruling parties over how much to get involved amid concerns about becoming Russia's next target.

WTF is going on with Germany?


East Germany was once a soviet satellite state and some people were waiting for a chance to get their old jobs back?
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

notmyjab: Tracianne: The Moscow Times
@MoscowTimes
#BREAKING Russia has blocked The Moscow Times' Russian-language service after it published what authorities call a false report on riot police officers refusing to fight in Ukraine

At what point does it occur to Russia that most of their losses, both in military and propaganda, are self-inflicted?


Never?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov: "If Ukraine continues its provocations by attacking Russian cities, Russia will be forced to declare war against Ukraine".

BREAKING: Lt. Colonel Denis Mezhuev, commander of Russia's 1st Motorized Rifle Regiment, has reportedly been KILLED by Ukrainian defense forces.

A window into twisted Russian minds. Trucks & bulldozers with "Zs" have pulled up to cemeteries where victims of the Katyn Massacre are buried in Russia. They used loudspeakers to announce they could demolish the graves but won't because they are good.

Russia is shelling its own territory and blaming Ukraine for it, intercepted conversations indicate. There are reports that Russia is preparing attacks on its own civilians in Russia by people dressed in Ukrainian military uniforms to justify escalation and mobilize population. Russian military in the intercepted telephone conversation with his wife: "It was we who fired on Klimovo". Russian military shelled Klimovo in the Bryansk region of Russia, and then blamed Ukraine for this - allegedly Ukrainian helicopters did it.

QUOTE OF THE DAY comes from Bill Browder: "You think you can apply political science to Russia. You need to apply criminal science. You need to be a criminologist to understand Russia. People don't go into government to serve the country. They go into government to steal money."


We were just talking about this Machiavellian shiat the other day.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Why is everyone so nonchalant about flinging nukes?


Welcome to the YOLO times. Where once we all feared losing everything, now we willingly risk it all on anything at any time.

But, honestly, it's just that everyone is tired of the threats. Threatening only works for so long. Hence why he might let one slip here just to gain leverage back.

Putin can YOLO too.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: The world survived a half century of the USSR doing the same thing in other countries. Why is everyone so nonchalant about flinging nukes? Is it because the WWII generation that lived through it is now mostly gone?


More because people have witnessed the firepower of that (poorly) armed and (barely) operational Russian State-ion, and aren't impressed.  They don't believe Russia's nukes will work any better.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: GardenWeasel: Why is everyone so nonchalant about flinging nukes?

Welcome to the YOLO times. Where once we all feared losing everything, now we willingly risk it all on anything at any time.

But, honestly, it's just that everyone is tired of the threats. Threatening only works for so long. Hence why he might let one slip here just to gain leverage back.

Putin can YOLO too.


Also, this.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
