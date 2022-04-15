 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Quebec publishes a PornHub link instead of Covid numbers. Whoopsie   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Royale oopsie with cheese.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So you're saying the Covid swab was NOT supposed to go there? Well, this is awkward
 
TheFoz
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Stepsis get stuck in the dryer again and stepbro had to help her out?

/or so I've heard
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Femdom feet worship will now be Quebec's most searched kink
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The provincial government is clearly just promoting local business.  Pronhub is a Montreal company (although they've been a mindgeek subsidiary for a while now).
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
orundarkes
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: The provincial government is clearly just promoting local business.  Pronhub is a Montreal company (although they've been a mindgeek subsidiary for a while now).


And guess where Mindgeek is from? It's probably incorporated in some tax dodge land country mind you.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Paige, non!"
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yeah I just don't know how that happened when I pasted that link.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The horror!
l'horreur!

Canadianized for you.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Keep on fapping in the free world...
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Piper Blush?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TheFoz: Stepsis get stuck in the dryer again and stepbro had to help her out?

/or so I've heard


Or maybe a Wood Rocket film.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image image 850x589]
[Fark user image image 800x592]

Keep on fapping in the free world...


Nobody looks at lesbian porn.  Not even lesbians.
 
bughunter
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What's in YOUR clipboard?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image image 850x589]
[Fark user image image 800x592]

Keep on fapping in the free world...


Springer's jackass audience was right; We love lesbians.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A fap a day keeps the doctor away.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I will defer to the Office québécois de la langue française on the preferred translation of U MAD BRO?

MindGeek is nominally based in Luxembourg for tax reasons, but its real headquarters is in Montreal (a few blocks from where Mrs. F's parents still live). Not a brand either Ottawa or Quebec City like to boast about, for some reason.
 
bughunter
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Nick el Ass: A fap a day keeps the doctor away.


If that's so, then I have banished entire hospitals on some days.
 
hammettman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Here on Fark, for all the "oops, wrong thread" posts, kinda beating the odds that no one has "oops" mistakenly posted a porn link.  NTTAWWT anyway, here on Fark.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Your taxpayer dollars at work. Fire the idiot.
 
boozehat
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Um, wut?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Not-mom doggystyle with mask...
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: I will defer to the Office québécois de la langue française on the preferred translation of U MAD BRO?

MindGeek is nominally based in Luxembourg for tax reasons, but its real headquarters is in Montreal (a few blocks from where Mrs. F's parents still live). Not a brand either Ottawa or Quebec City like to boast about, for some reason.


Tax havens in the EU is a blight, though, that's mostly Ireland. Luxembourg is a normal 17%.

/It was fun when the EC forced Apple to pay tax in Ireland. When Apple complained, the EC said "they were free to pay their taxes in USA, where they really earned it the taxable income". Apple was like "well, no, we don't want that either...".
 
whereisian
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Going to need to see the original link for verification purposes. Merci.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
En raison d'une situation hors de notre contrôle, un lien avec du contenu inapproprié a été publié sur notre compte Twitter. Nous en cherchons les causes. Nous sommes désolés des inconvénients.

Translation:  For reasons beyond our control, an inappropriate link was published on our Twitter account.  We are looking for the cause.  We are sorry for the inconvenience.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Good thing it's covid 19 and not covid 13.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I see that Stormy Daniels has found a job North of the Border.
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Porn-rolled?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The porn is probably more realistic than the numbers.
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TheFoz: Stepsis get stuck in the dryer again and stepbro had to help her out?

/or so I've heard


Was it Easter themed?  Like the step brother had hidden an egg way in the back of the dryer, and she had to reach for it?

Wait, what thread was this again?
 
jim32rr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Oneiros: TheFoz: Stepsis get stuck in the dryer again and stepbro had to help her out?

/or so I've heard

Was it Easter themed?  Like the step brother had hidden an egg way in the back of the dryer, and she had to reach for it?

Wait, what thread was this again?


Kinda

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Numberlady2: En raison d'une situation hors de notre contrôle, un lien avec du contenu inapproprié a été publié sur notre compte Twitter. Nous en cherchons les causes. Nous sommes désolés des inconvénients.

Translation:  For reasons beyond our control, an inappropriate link was published on our Twitter account.  We are looking for the cause.  We are sorry for the inconvenience.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
