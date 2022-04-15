 Skip to content
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Hey Ruskies! Look over there! A Drone"

<Whoooosh>
<Kaboom>

"Made you look!"
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee, you're dumb
Youtube cAEHQ4As0xw
 
cranked [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dibs on the nukes that went down with it.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So...the Russians did Nazi that coming?
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukrainians use this 1 weird trick to sink enemy warship! Russia doesn't want you to know!
 
Kegluneq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cheeki breeki
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously? It's the 21st century and the Sucker Punch still works? Seriously?
 
jst3p
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



"Damnit, I have the worst military commanders in the world."
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their flagship was almost 50 years old? My mixed metaphors will snowball downhill like a house on fire when I say Russia seems to be a paper tiger. Sorry not sorry.
 
jst3p
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cranked: Dibs on the nukes that went down with it.


I don't believe the laws of flotsam and jetsam apply here.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: as they are believed to have detonated one of Moskova's exposed deckside missile tubes.


I imagine that THAT was a rather sizable explosion.
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See, it was just like the Russians said:     a fire caused by an ammo explosion.

(Caused by the Ukrainians shooting at their unprotected missiles)
 
Ostiem
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yuthinasia: Their flagship was almost 50 years old? My mixed metaphors will snowball downhill like a house on fire when I say Russia seems to be a paper tiger. Sorry not sorry.


40 years old

Want to know how old most of our strategic bombers are?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact:  The General Belgrano was originally the USS Phoenix, and survived the attack on Pearl Harbor.

cdn10.picryl.comView Full Size
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should have known something was up when the drones started playing "O-o-h Child" by the Five Stairsteps.

/I'm distracting you, you big turd blossom
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You guys can believe whatever you want. But the Russians are still claiming they did it all by themselves.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jst3p: cranked: Dibs on the nukes that went down with it.

I don't believe the laws of flotsam and jetsam apply here.


Is that from the same group of laws that allegedly made Matt Damon a Space Pirate?
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpocksEars: Seriously? It's the 21st century and the Sucker Punch still works? Seriously?


Well the drone likely used has been wrecking their armored and supply columns on land.  It isn't far fetched to be concerned if you spot one kinda overhead.

Lack of training & live fire exercises (which cost money that can be "re-assigned" is likely a bigger factor.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The old "Hey!  Look over there!  It's Elvis!" maneuver.

Nothing like the classics, says I.
 
jst3p
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

SoupJohnB: You guys can believe whatever you want. But the Russians are still claiming they did it all by themselves.


I am not sure if that is better or worse.

"They didn't destroy our flagship, WE destroyed it!" is a strange flex.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

yuthinasia: Their flagship was almost 50 years old? My mixed metaphors will snowball downhill like a house on fire when I say Russia seems to be a paper tiger. Sorry not sorry.


You realize three of our fleet carriers are older than Moskva and are still going to be in service for a few more years?
 
Ishkur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They distracted them with drones while positioning a missile battery on the opposite shore?

So they used the Marty McFly maneuver?

These are the most basic tactics ever. Have the Russians ever played Call of Duty? At this point they aren't even noob level. This is like a first time player who's still getting a handle on what the buttons do.


/which one crouches?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

SoupJohnB: You guys can believe whatever you want. But the Russians are still claiming they did it all by themselves.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sinking a flagship named Moscow has got to be a major morale hit to the Russian military.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

cranked: Dibs on the nukes that went down with it.


I'm fairly confident that, while they could carry nuclear tipped missiles, that they weren't for this - they knew they wouldn't be facing USN SSNs or CVNs, plus those get extra security which makes grifting from the rest of the ship's supplies harder.
 
jst3p
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Ishkur: They distracted them with drones while positioning a missile battery on the opposite shore?

So they used the Marty McFly maneuver?

These are the most basic tactics ever. Have the Russians ever played Call of Duty? At this point they aren't even noob level. This is like a first time player who's still getting a handle on what the buttons do.


/which one crouches?


Russians kick ass at CoD. The problem is their wallhacks and aimbots don't work IRL.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yeah you should have had your Phalanx CIWS turned on and some serious armor covering vital parts of the ship. The Iowa Class battleship out front should have told you.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
FTFAAnd there are at least 300 feared dead after the strike on the Moskva.

LOL... Russian state media reported two days ago that everyone on board evacuated before it sank.

Womp, womp, Vladdy.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
And there are at least 300 feared dead after the strike on the Moskva

I mean, I don't want anyone to die... But...
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
FTFA: And there are at least 300 feared dead after the strike on the Moskva.

Feared? Fark that. I don't fear that at least 300 Russian sailors died. I hope at least that many died, and frankly I hope is was a hell of a lot more than that.
 
fat boy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov tweeted on Friday that the sunken ship is now "a worthy diving site" he looks forward to visiting when the war ends.

"We have one more diving spot in the Black Sea now," he wrote.

"Will definitely visit the wreck after our victory in the war. BTW, I already have 300 scuba dives."
 
Danack
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
And there are at least 300 feared dead after the strike on the Moskva.

I wonder how long it's going to take for a semi-accurate casualty count to be known.

The Russians were claiming that all of the crew were evacuated, but it seems that the captain of the ship was killed in the explosion or fire, which is generally a bad sign for the number of total casaulties.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: yuthinasia: Their flagship was almost 50 years old? My mixed metaphors will snowball downhill like a house on fire when I say Russia seems to be a paper tiger. Sorry not sorry.

You realize three of our fleet carriers are older than Moskva and are still going to be in service for a few more years?


The difference?

Maintenance.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: cranked: Dibs on the nukes that went down with it.

I'm fairly confident that, while they could carry nuclear tipped missiles, that they weren't for this - they knew they wouldn't be facing USN SSNs or CVNs, plus those get extra security which makes grifting from the rest of the ship's supplies harder.


They grift from the supplies before they even reach dockside, much less actually making it aboard ship.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: FTFA: And there are at least 300 feared dead after the strike on the Moskva.

LOL... Russian state media reported two days ago that everyone on board evacuated before it sank.

Womp, womp, Vladdy.


A good chunk of them probably evacuated in the initial explosions.

They might not have been alive by the time they hit the water, but they were off the ship.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Technically this is what the six close-in weapons systems were supposed to take out, right?  Oh well
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: yuthinasia: Their flagship was almost 50 years old? My mixed metaphors will snowball downhill like a house on fire when I say Russia seems to be a paper tiger. Sorry not sorry.

You realize three of our fleet carriers are older than Moskva and are still going to be in service for a few more years?


Yeah but we are pretty damn good at updating at least weapon systems... this sounds like it had inferior armament and technology and never really got brought to near present day.
 
fat boy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Olympic Trolling Judge: Barricaded Gunman: FTFA: And there are at least 300 feared dead after the strike on the Moskva.

LOL... Russian state media reported two days ago that everyone on board evacuated before it sank.

Womp, womp, Vladdy.

A good chunk of them probably evacuated in the initial explosions.


I bet they did
 
scanman61
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: "Hey Ruskies! Look over there! A Drone"

<Whoooosh>
<Kaboom>

"Made you look!"


That is something where I'd really like to hear the rest of the story.

This ship was supposed to have triple depth air protection with the last layer being a CIWS like the US Phalax system.

How the fark did the Ukrainians use drones to "distract" the system so bad they could slip in two subsonic cruise missles?  Did the Ukrainians figure out "the one trick that gets you past naval air defenses, captains hate this!!!" or are the Russian air defenses just that useless?
 
MindStalker
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

yuthinasia: Their flagship was almost 50 years old? My mixed metaphors will snowball downhill like a house on fire when I say Russia seems to be a paper tiger. Sorry not sorry.


I suspect if the world wasn't supplying arms to their opponent they would be doing much better right now.  They still are seriously antiquated, but I think they mostly just assumed the world would look the other day.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

mehhhhhh: UNC_Samurai: yuthinasia: Their flagship was almost 50 years old? My mixed metaphors will snowball downhill like a house on fire when I say Russia seems to be a paper tiger. Sorry not sorry.

You realize three of our fleet carriers are older than Moskva and are still going to be in service for a few more years?

The difference?

Maintenance.


We may defer the maintenance, but some of it actually does get done... and the means to perform the maintenance doesn't get stolen and sold on the black market before it even reaches the naval base/dockyard.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: Yeah you should have had your Phalanx CIWS turned on and some serious armor covering vital parts of the ship. The Iowa Class battleship out front should have told you.

[Fark user image 145x186]


Their six AK-630s
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Also... anyone else getting Brave New World vibes over this shiat? We sank it ourselves! War on Ukraine!

We've always been at war with Eurasia.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Fun fact:  The General Belgrano was originally the USS Phoenix, and survived the attack on Pearl Harbor.

[cdn10.picryl.com image 850x686]


The Belgrano's sinking calls TFA's assertion that this was the biggest ship lost since WWII into doubt.  The Slava class published displacement range is 9,380 tons standard, 11,490 tons full load.  The Brooklyn class published displacement range is 9,575 tons empty, 12,242 ton full load.  The Slava is a bit bigger length and beam (~186m/~21m versus ~185m/~19m) but the dimensions are similar enough that I'd count mass as more important than a meter or two either dimension.
 
pxsteel
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

madgonad: yuthinasia: Their flagship was almost 50 years old? My mixed metaphors will snowball downhill like a house on fire when I say Russia seems to be a paper tiger. Sorry not sorry.


People are lying.  This 50 year old ship is not their flagship it not even in their top 20
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm not buying it. Knowing Russia, I'm afraid it went down with almost all hands.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Danack: And there are at least 300 feared dead after the strike on the Moskva.

I wonder how long it's going to take for a semi-accurate casualty count to be known.

The Russians were claiming that all of the crew were evacuated, but it seems that the captain of the ship was killed in the explosion or fire, which is generally a bad sign for the number of total casaulties.


I betcha the radar operator was one of them!
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: cranked: Dibs on the nukes that went down with it.

I'm fairly confident that, while they could carry nuclear tipped missiles, that they weren't for this - they knew they wouldn't be facing USN SSNs or CVNs, plus those get extra security which makes grifting from the rest of the ship's supplies harder.


Like the US, which is ALWAYS facing Russian SSNs, SSBNs and CVNs (well that one coal burner), they're ALWAYS facing US subs and carriers. Our carriers and subs ALWAYS have nukes on them so there's no reason to think Russia doesn't have the same thing going on.

I know, we won't confirm or deny that we have nukes always at sea but we do.
 
