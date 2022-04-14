 Skip to content
(Metro)   Man tells cops his neighbor is a pedophile, but the truth hit closer to home   (metro.co.uk)
19
622 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Apr 2022 at 2:20 PM



aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't fark children in glass houses, or something like that.
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JRoo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Don't fark children in glass houses, or something like that.


Only consenting adults on glass coffee tables.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Was he a republican?  This seems to be their M.O.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Not just any pedo, but a British paedo.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Castrate him.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Not just any pedo, but a British paedo.


So when he came he exclaimed, "Cheerio!"
 
MythDragon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Takes one to know one.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Higham wrote in a letter to the court: 'There are no words to say how much devastation and remorse I feel.
'I stand before you with acceptance of any punishment that you deem fit.'

How about a few unsupervised hours with the girl's father? How's that sound to ya, Mr. Devestation and Remorse?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The rare adult case of "takes one to know one"?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A 'Sexual Harm Prevention Order' that is good for ten years. What. The. Actual. F**k? Like what, at year ten plus one day, go ahead and have at it?
 
DaMoGan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
He was worried about the competition.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

serfdood: Was he a republican?  This seems to be their M.O.


He's British.

The spelling of "paedophile" in the article should have been the first clue.

That makes him a Conservative.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

JRoo: Only consenting adults on glass coffee tables.


Been watching Pornhub have we?
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Takes one to know one.


Yeah, I thought for sure it would be the cops that were busted.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: A 'Sexual Harm Prevention Order' that is good for ten years. What. The. Actual. F**k? Like what, at year ten plus one day, go ahead and have at it?


Correct.  He's not allowed to molest girls under the age of 10 now.  Laws in the UK are very compartmentalized.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Not just any pedo, but a British paedo.


tzaphiel.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
oldtaku
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Like Republicans pretending to have morals when they're just guarding the henhouse.  Marriage is only between a man, a woman, and his two mistresses.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Shoc- nope, not that. The other one.
 
