(NPR)   Who is this "Volume"? And why does he get to decide whose yacht is largest?   (npr.org) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm sure the Cayman Island navy will step right up to protect her.  It is one of their flagged ships, so you can't just seize her.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You want to keep hidden who the beneficial owner of the floating genitalia is, but you name it after the person's mother?
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: I'm sure the Cayman Island navy will step right up to protect her.  It is one of their flagged ships, so you can't just seize her.


That may be a Bermuda flag.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gross tonnage

But yet no mention of Trump?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should equip these yachts with remote command, sail them into the shallow choke points of Russian ports and scuttle them.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Volume" is how loud a thing is.

This one has the most volume, because its speakers go up to 11.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: We should equip these yachts with remote command, sail them into the shallow choke points of Russian ports and scuttle them.


By scuttle I hope you mean "target practice".
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sold by weight, not by volume
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: "Volume" is how loud a thing is.


Really? So the volume of a cube is a measure of how much sound it contains?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm shocked there wasn't an American Gladiator named Volume.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Gladiators_(1989_TV_series)#List_of_gladiators
 
rjakobi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to Boat International, Dilbar is also the fourth-longest yacht in the world. It can accommodate up to 96 crew members as well as 24 guests in a large living space, which includes fold-out balconies, an onboard garden (with "a specifically developed variety of grass that tolerates salt air") and more than 1,000 custom-made sofa cushions.

What?  No torpedoes or getaway jet-skies?
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Volume?  Well, fill it up with lead shot until it sinks, that should give you the displacement tonnage more or less.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Hey everybody! Look at the teensy tiny baby yacht!! Point and laugh at it's pathetic size!! Go away, tugboat!! You are embarrassing!!"

/what I imagine that big yacht is saying to the little yacht
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Sexy Jesus: We should equip these yachts with remote command, sail them into the shallow choke points of Russian ports and scuttle them.

By scuttle I hope you mean "target practice".


The target practice comes after the ships are blocked into the harbors by the wreckage in the approaches.   "Turkey shoot" is what they once called it, yes?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Fireproof: "Volume" is how loud a thing is.

Really? So the volume of a cube is a measure of how much sound it contains?


images.rapgenius.comView Full Size
 
Saluki222
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The capacity of a yacht owned by a Russian ogliarch should be measured in giraffes
 
NightSteel
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Lots of people talking about destroying seized yachts in various ways.  Seems short-sighted to me.  Why not use them for some kind of humanitarian purpose?  Refugee housing, supply shipping, heck, turn them into hospital ships, or at least floating ERs/triage.  Some of them are surely big enough to house patients and personnel, and have advanced enough systems to be remodeled in such a way.  Heck, Dilbar's length lands roughly between the size of a Perry class frigate and an Aegis cruiser, there's gotta be something useful they can do with that kind of real estate.

Just make sure ownership is transferred to the seizing country's navy, so attacking it would be considered an act of war.  Maybe have an escort in the general area just in case.
 
gwenners
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Fireproof: "Volume" is how loud a thing is.

Really? So the volume of a cube is a measure of how much sound it contains?


Study it out!
 
Bslim
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Never trust a measure not based on weight!
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Opacity: You want to keep hidden who the beneficial owner of the floating genitalia is, but you name it after the person's mother?


Even worse, who wants to be reminded of their mother while they're frolicking in the Mediterranean with a bunch of swimsuit models?
 
Mongo No.5
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
96 crew and 24 guests on a boat that rivals the size of some cruise ships.  seating for 1000 people though.  something seems off.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm not convinced it is the largest by volume.  Let's fill it full of water and see.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Not as good as a Dove Bar..But not bad either!
 
thehobbes
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Cool. Now sell it off and donate the proceeds. 

And England- by all means use this as an excuse to reclaim Londongrad. No need to compensate the former owners under sanction.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NightSteel: Lots of people talking about destroying seized yachts in various ways.  Seems short-sighted to me.  Why not use them for some kind of humanitarian purpose?  Refugee housing, supply shipping, heck, turn them into hospital ships, or at least floating ERs/triage.  Some of them are surely big enough to house patients and personnel, and have advanced enough systems to be remodeled in such a way.  Heck, Dilbar's length lands roughly between the size of a Perry class frigate and an Aegis cruiser, there's gotta be something useful they can do with that kind of real estate.

Just make sure ownership is transferred to the seizing country's navy, so attacking it would be considered an act of war.  Maybe have an escort in the general area just in case.


Because the boats are built to accommodate a handful of people in ridiculously wasted space luxury. Some 350ft yachts have only 3 or 4 quarters for guest, the rest of the space is hot tubs, leather lounges, helo pads.  holds for smaller boats and jet skis etc. They are made of lots of leather, glass, carpets and fine woods, do not typically have enough fresh water or waste water tankage to handle the guest they are already designed for very long.

The very best thing to do with scumbag oligarch's toys is to scrap them and donate the funds to refugee relief. The last thing the world needs is overpowered dick replacements floating around, the more that are dismantled the better for everybody.
 
Katwang
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The Russian navy may be in the market for a new ship. Send in Putin's elite Boy Scouts to un seize these yachts. Slap on some grey paint, cut holes in the deck for missiles, add a couple guns. Tah dah, instant warship.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Serious answer?

All of these can be different volume measurements of ships:
Gross tonnage
Net tonnage
Gross registered tonnage
Net registered tonnage
 
Giantilio
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
dude's mother is/was named "dilbar".
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Trocadero: I'm shocked there wasn't an American Gladiator named Volume.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Gladiators_(1989_TV_series)#List_of_gladiators


That was on the list right after Beef Supreme.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: Trocadero: I'm shocked there wasn't an American Gladiator named Volume.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Gladiators_(1989_TV_series)#List_of_gladiators

That was on the list right after Beef Supreme.


Bonus: the only deaf Gladiator was named Siren.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Volume is a rapper that all us olds know nothing about.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

thehobbes: Cool. Now sell it off and donate the proceeds. 

And England- by all means use this as an excuse to reclaim Londongrad. No need to compensate the former owners under sanction.


And use it house Ukrainian refugees.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Volume is the dude that seize how big that boat is
 
