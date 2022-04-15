 Skip to content
(Wikipedia)   Happy Passover, Jewish Farkers. May you celebrate freedom tonight and may your homes be free from chametz. Share some holiday recipes to the right -- when do we eat?   (en.wikipedia.org) divider line
    Passover, 15th day of the Hebrew month of Nisan, Passover Seder, Passover night, Biblical Hebrew, major Jewish holiday, Hebrew chametz, Passover sacrifice  
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Matzah brei for breakfast. Basically, softened matzah bread pieces cooked with scrambled eggs and whatever toppings you want (usually applesauce, sour cream, or maple syrup).

Recipe: https://toriavey.com/toris-kitchen/matzo-brei/


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As a lifetime Jew, I can tell you eat Matzoh with care, it tends to become surgically attached to your innards!
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Over the years we've decided to use the Cliff Notes version of the Haggadah during our Seder.  As a child, I would sit there starving and resenting everything about the holiday, meal, and religion.  It's basically been shortened to, "Rub a dub dub, thank God for the grub".
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: [Fark user image 800x800]


Those are good. You give them to most people who didn't grow up with them they hate the smell and taste. It's something in your DNA.
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
At some point this week my wife will make a matzo lasagna.  You replace the noodles with boards of matzo.  It's helped this goyim get through the week.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Chametz in your keyboard -- more likely than you think.

How to clean a PC keyboard - Wash keyboard keys - Logitech G19
Youtube yNHrdrOrnuo
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I make sorbet, dry fried lamb with ground matzoh, borscht, horseradish green wraps with carrot, fried tofu, basil, and bean sprouts.

Basically all kinds of stuff.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

8 inches: Over the years we've decided to use the Cliff Notes version of the Haggadah during our Seder.  As a child, I would sit there starving and resenting everything about the holiday, meal, and religion.  It's basically been shortened to, "Rub a dub dub, thank God for the grub".


Nothing like rushing to eat gross food.

/The food isn't good and the portions are so small
//I kind of kid
///But let's be honest, a lot of Jewish food is nasty (gefilte fish, chopped liver, hard-boiled eggs, etc. 🤢🤮)
////YMMV
//Matzoh ball soup and jelly rings are always winners
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Grumpy Cat: [Fark user image 800x800]

Those are good. You give them to most people who didn't grow up with them they hate the smell and taste. It's something in your DNA.


I never smelled jelly rings. LOL. I don't know if I ever smelled chocolate before eating it. It's possible, though. Chocolate and fruit are a match made in heaven.
 
alienated
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm going to have corned beef and chicken soft tacos with black beans and my version of Spanish rice.
/I'm not Jewish
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Going to leave this plug here:

denverhorror.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


In case you saw, for example, Black Christmas and were jealous that Christians get all the holiday horror stories. This collection has horror for Passover, Purim, Sukkot, and Hanukkah!
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: 8 inches: Over the years we've decided to use the Cliff Notes version of the Haggadah during our Seder.  As a child, I would sit there starving and resenting everything about the holiday, meal, and religion.  It's basically been shortened to, "Rub a dub dub, thank God for the grub".

Nothing like rushing to eat gross food.

/The food isn't good and the portions are so small
//I kind of kid
///But let's be honest, a lot of Jewish food is nasty (gefilte fish, chopped liver, hard-boiled eggs, etc. 🤢🤮)
////YMMV
//Matzoh ball soup and jelly rings are always winners


Homemade gefilite fish is amazing. It is just that store-bought sucks ass. European jewish fare is very central/eastern european which with the fermented and pickled it is rough on a normal American palate.

However, it did make trying more authentic Chinese food interesting since the basic premise was the similar but with very different seasoning.
 
mekkab
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Obligatory

Passover (2007 Remaster)
Youtube WS1PU4kZ2ao


bostonguy: Matzah brei for breakfast. Basically, softened matzah bread pieces cooked with scrambled eggs and whatever toppings you want (usually applesauce, sour cream, or maple syrup).

Recipe: https://toriavey.com/toris-kitchen/matzo-brei/


[Fark user image 850x637]


Oh, so like Jewish Chilaquiles?
 
