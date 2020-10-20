 Skip to content
(PBS)   Family flees Congo to escape violence. Unfortunately, they moved to the USA, where cops get to shoot unarmed black men in the back of the head and get away with it
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The stories about this have varied widely, depending on the bias of the source. Some say there was a 90-second struggle over the taser before the shooting. Others say he only grabbed the end of the taser one time, but wasn't really resisting before being shot.

There are multiple videos showing what happened. They have already been released, indicating the investigation is not going to be hidden away from public view.

It's simple. If the investigation shows the officer didn't have a choice, exonerate him. If it shows the shooting wasn't justified, charge him. In the meantime, don't jump to any conclusions.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

NotCodger: The stories about this have varied widely, depending on the bias of the source. Some say there was a 90-second struggle over the taser before the shooting. Others say he only grabbed the end of the taser one time, but wasn't really resisting before being shot.

There are multiple videos showing what happened. They have already been released, indicating the investigation is not going to be hidden away from public view.

It's simple. If the investigation shows the officer didn't have a choice, exonerate him. If it shows the shooting wasn't justified, charge him. In the meantime, don't jump to any conclusions.


"It's simple."

No. It should be, but it isn't, BECAUSE "police officer."

Here's the skinny. The Taser (a "non-lethal" weapon, in police terms) was fired twice (so, empty of the shooty bits, but still capable of shocking bare skin and causing "pain" - the description I read of the consequences of being shocked by a taser which has fired its rounds from a police source.... again, it causes "pain", no risk of injury, debilitation, or loss of life). It was being fought over, with the police officer in a clear position of advantage with the victim on his stomach and prone (the kind of position where in an MMA fight if the cop threw more than one head punch the bout is stopped because the other guy is prone to serious injury). The cop holds him down, pulls out his gun, and blasts him in the head.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I mean, for you or I, or anyone without a star, that's a "do not pass go, do not collect $200" situation. For a cop... It was Monday. We can't even know his name because *shrug* something might happen to him! *gaaaaaasp*

Oh, yeah, by the way, that cop had backup cops already on the scene. The "suspect" (....) was already proper f*cked if he did ANYTHING other than fear for his life.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Even if the victim gained an advantage, with an ARMED Taser, the risk was incredibly low to anyone.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
By the way, I was being conservative with my description earlier.

The cop held that man down and executed him. Held him on his stomach and shot him in what appeared to be the back of the head. And I mean, looked like he angled for max efficiency even if the shot from the side.

I've seen *reckless* cops. This guy looked like he knew what he wanted to do and just did it.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

puffy999: NotCodger: The stories about this have varied widely, depending on the bias of the source. Some say there was a 90-second struggle over the taser before the shooting. Others say he only grabbed the end of the taser one time, but wasn't really resisting before being shot.

There are multiple videos showing what happened. They have already been released, indicating the investigation is not going to be hidden away from public view.

It's simple. If the investigation shows the officer didn't have a choice, exonerate him. If it shows the shooting wasn't justified, charge him. In the meantime, don't jump to any conclusions.

"It's simple."

No. It should be, but it isn't, BECAUSE "police officer."

Here's the skinny. The Taser (a "non-lethal" weapon, in police terms) was fired twice (so, empty of the shooty bits, but still capable of shocking bare skin and causing "pain" - the description I read of the consequences of being shocked by a taser which has fired its rounds from a police source.... again, it causes "pain", no risk of injury, debilitation, or loss of life). It was being fought over, with the police officer in a clear position of advantage with the victim on his stomach and prone (the kind of position where in an MMA fight if the cop threw more than one head punch the bout is stopped because the other guy is prone to serious injury). The cop holds him down, pulls out his gun, and blasts him in the head.


You are comparing this whole struggle to MMA. It's a false equivalence.

The investigation has just started. You have made several assumptions and jumped straight to a conclusion. Unfortunately, you're not alone.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

NotCodger: The investigation has just started


If an average person on the street were caught on camera, the FULL SEQUENCE OF EVENTS ON VIDEO, never making a legal or even *directly threatening* maneuver (grabbing a weapon from someone is not a threat, even if it's a cop), and some dude held them prone for awhile and BLASTED THEM IN THE BACK OF THE GOD DAMNED HEAD, they wouldn't be "unnamed" because "they are not currently suspects in a crime".

I was speaking FROM VIDEO EVIDENCE, while you yourself walked in espousing your personal ignorance of the case. You claimed you didn't know, I told you, and now you're all " BUT INVESTIGATORS..."

Please, do, f*ck off with your bullshiat.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

puffy999: I mean, for you or I, or anyone without a star, that's a "do not pass go, do not collect $200" situation. For a cop... It was Monday. We can't even know his name because *shrug* something might happen to him! *gaaaaaasp*

Oh, yeah, by the way, that cop had backup cops already on the scene. The "suspect" (....) was already proper f*cked if he did ANYTHING other than fear for his life.


"cop had backup cops already on the scene"

Were they just standing around watching the fight? Are you sure you don't mean backup was on the way?
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

puffy999: NotCodger: The investigation has just started

If an average person on the street were caught on camera, the FULL SEQUENCE OF EVENTS ON VIDEO, never making a legal or even *directly threatening* maneuver (grabbing a weapon from someone is not a threat, even if it's a cop), and some dude held them prone for awhile and BLASTED THEM IN THE BACK OF THE GOD DAMNED HEAD, they wouldn't be "unnamed" because "they are not currently suspects in a crime".

I was speaking FROM VIDEO EVIDENCE, while you yourself walked in espousing your personal ignorance of the case. You claimed you didn't know, I told you, and now you're all " BUT INVESTIGATORS..."

Please, do, f*ck off with your bullshiat.


"grabbing a weapon from someone is not a threat"

Really? That's a novel theory.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You don't get to back out with being vague. "Some say" means you haven't had the stomach to watch.

It's the same BS copout Fox uses to justify creating a myth story. And "wait for the investigation to complete" is the same copout cops use every time they need (and 99% of the time receive) an out.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark, I mention videos (plural) of this shiat and what you gleaned from it is "MMA" God damn seriously
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

puffy999: Fark, I mention videos (plural) of this shiat and what you gleaned from it is "MMA" God damn seriously


No. I was just responding to your comment comparing the situation to an MMA fight. It's not the same.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

puffy999: You don't get to back out with being vague. "Some say" means you haven't had the stomach to watch.

It's the same BS copout Fox uses to justify creating a myth story. And "wait for the investigation to complete" is the same copout cops use every time they need (and 99% of the time receive) an out.


So there shouldn't be an investigation? That would save time.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm getting tired of this thread. I imagine the Mods are too.

Bye.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Another police lynching, another account I've never seen before saying "well maybe it was justifiable somehow." That never gets old.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
NotCodger:

You can't rhetoric away facts.

It was pretty clearly a murder.  The question is will the law actually do its farkin job for once?
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotCodger: I'm getting tired of this thread. I imagine the Mods are too.

Bye.


Just like a cop apologist to shiat the thread and run away.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just another day in the land of the free.
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Important points:

His name has been released, just not by the cops.

He turned off the body cam before firing the gun.

I really hope the same people who were outraged over Will Smith slapping Chris Rock are outraged about this.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Oh, yeah, by the way, that cop had backup cops already on the scene.


There was no backup present. Only the officers patrol car camera footage, bodycam footage (up to the point the camera was inadvertently turned off in the struggle), and video taken by a bystander is available because backup had not yet arrived.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But the cop was whining "Stop resistinggg!"  Doesn't that count for anything?
 
thornhill
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NotCodger: The stories about this have varied widely, depending on the bias of the source. Some say there was a 90-second struggle over the taser before the shooting. Others say he only grabbed the end of the taser one time, but wasn't really resisting before being shot.

There are multiple videos showing what happened. They have already been released, indicating the investigation is not going to be hidden away from public view.

It's simple. If the investigation shows the officer didn't have a choice, exonerate him. If it shows the shooting wasn't justified, charge him. In the meantime, don't jump to any conclusions.


I watched the video. Lyoya drunkenly tries to grab the taser - he's easily rebuffed - then tries to run and falls to the ground.

I see zero evidence that he was doing anything that threatened the police officer's life which would justify the use of deadly force.
 
cryptozoophiliac [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Comply or die."
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Peki: He turned off the body cam before firing the gun.


He did not do that.

To turn off the camera requires a button to be pressed and held for three seconds. There was no point in this struggle where the officer had the opportunity to do that. From the video footage, it was the pressure of the camera pressed up against the suspect's body that inadvertently deactivated the camera. Video footage taken by a bystander shows this happening.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I live near Grand Rapids and a lot of people were worried we were going to see massive protests or riots. I didn't think it was likely. Most of the people who would protest this now protested a lot a few years back and it didn't do anything. The whole police reform movement would be better served by letting the claudette colvins go and waiting for their rosa parks.
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm not willing to watch a snuff film, but I've seen bits and pieces of the video when they played it on the news.  (The officer telling him to get back into his car.... When we've been told by many lawyers through the years to get out of the car so they have to get a warrant to search inside; and then the chase and the officer tackling him)

What led up to him running from the officer?

/not trying to make any judgements here
//also has no idea if 'do you speak English' means anything even 'Basic English' doesn't mean that they'd understand an American well enough to comply
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Oneiros: What led up to him running from the officer?


He knew he was going to jail and wouldn't deal with it like a man.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
At this point, I feel like if there is a death involving a cop, or a shooting, there should be an automatic grand jury within two weeks.

I have zero need to watch peoples deaths, but there is definitely probative value for a grand jury to watch the film. That being said, the film should not be released far and wide. If the cop followed procedure, everyone moves on. If the cop did not follow procedure, then indict and go from there.

I feel like an autonatic grand jury balances the publics need to know with justice.
 
cryptozoophiliac [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That poor officer has to live the rest of his life knowing he ended this young man's.

/jk; he sleeps like a baby
//we are not people to them
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Oneiros: What led up to him running from the officer?

He knew he was going to jail and wouldn't deal with it like a man.


So he wanted the cop to lynch him, ah that's what the bigoted fascists are going with this time. Again.
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Peki: He turned off the body cam before firing the gun.

He did not do that.

To turn off the camera requires a button to be pressed and held for three seconds. There was no point in this struggle where the officer had the opportunity to do that. From the video footage, it was the pressure of the camera pressed up against the suspect's body that inadvertently deactivated the camera. Video footage taken by a bystander shows this happening.


I'm not watching the footage myself, but if more people than just you acknowledge that's what happened, fine.

It's still inexcusable. This was an execution. And almost 100% chance no charges will be filed.
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Tabletop: I live near Grand Rapids and a lot of people were worried we were going to see massive protests or riots. I didn't think it was likely. Most of the people who would protest this now protested a lot a few years back and it didn't do anything. The whole police reform movement would be better served by letting the claudette colvins go and waiting for their rosa parks.


I wanna know what kind of person you think would qualify as a Rosa Parks here.
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Oneiros: What led up to him running from the officer?

He knew he was going to jail and wouldn't deal with it like a man.


That's a farking horrendous thing to say, even for you.
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Oneiros: What led up to him running from the officer?

He knew he was going to jail and wouldn't deal with it like a man.


Okay now I know you aren't worth talking to.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I don't know about you but I always tell myself - when in doubt, execute them
 
Internet Meme Rogers
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I have lived in the only relatively sane part of Michigan for 3 years now (Detroit). Grand Rapids is a racist, fundie shiathole masquerading as a city. It was murder by cop.

The above statement is not unique to Grand Rapids. I am from Chicago so I know what cops are like there too. And everywhere else, for that matter. They're all racist. murderous bastards. Even those of color.
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: At this point, I feel like if there is a death involving a cop, or a shooting, there should be an automatic grand jury within two weeks.

I have zero need to watch peoples deaths, but there is definitely probative value for a grand jury to watch the film. That being said, the film should not be released far and wide. If the cop followed procedure, everyone moves on. If the cop did not follow procedure, then indict and go from there.

I feel like an autonatic grand jury balances the publics need to know with justice.


Grand juries don't always get the chance to bring the correct charges. See Breonna Taylor.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2020/10/20/breonna-taylor-grand-juror-says-no-homicide-charges-offered/
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Oneiros: What led up to him running from the officer?

He knew he was going to jail and wouldn't deal with it like a man.


Because someone from a country known for its police brutality should've immediately attacked the police officer?

Wow.

But thank you for outing yourself as an asshole
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I think my fave part was when the police chief said he was withholding judgment until he could review all the factors, like whether the officer rendered first aid & for how long.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Peki: hoodiowithtudio: At this point, I feel like if there is a death involving a cop, or a shooting, there should be an automatic grand jury within two weeks.

I have zero need to watch peoples deaths, but there is definitely probative value for a grand jury to watch the film. That being said, the film should not be released far and wide. If the cop followed procedure, everyone moves on. If the cop did not follow procedure, then indict and go from there.

I feel like an autonatic grand jury balances the publics need to know with justice.

Grand juries don't always get the chance to bring the correct charges. See Breonna Taylor.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2020/10/20/breonna-taylor-grand-juror-says-no-homicide-charges-offered/


It's not perfect but my issue is that it seems a lot of these shootings are not even brought to a grand jury.
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Peki: hoodiowithtudio: At this point, I feel like if there is a death involving a cop, or a shooting, there should be an automatic grand jury within two weeks.

I have zero need to watch peoples deaths, but there is definitely probative value for a grand jury to watch the film. That being said, the film should not be released far and wide. If the cop followed procedure, everyone moves on. If the cop did not follow procedure, then indict and go from there.

I feel like an autonatic grand jury balances the publics need to know with justice.

Grand juries don't always get the chance to bring the correct charges. See Breonna Taylor.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2020/10/20/breonna-taylor-grand-juror-says-no-homicide-charges-offered/

It's not perfect but my issue is that it seems a lot of these shootings are not even brought to a grand jury.


Yes. Most of them don't get charged. Derrick Chauvin and Kim Potter were noticeable exceptions.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Oneiros: What led up to him running from the officer?

He knew he was going to jail and wouldn't deal with it like a man.


You misspelled "he knew he was going to be murdered by a cop"
 
turboke
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NotCodger: If the investigation shows the officer didn't have a choice, exonerate him.


I mean, he grabbed a taser. What choice was there?

/s
 
jso2897
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Peki: hoodiowithtudio: At this point, I feel like if there is a death involving a cop, or a shooting, there should be an automatic grand jury within two weeks.

I have zero need to watch peoples deaths, but there is definitely probative value for a grand jury to watch the film. That being said, the film should not be released far and wide. If the cop followed procedure, everyone moves on. If the cop did not follow procedure, then indict and go from there.

I feel like an autonatic grand jury balances the publics need to know with justice.

Grand juries don't always get the chance to bring the correct charges. See Breonna Taylor.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2020/10/20/breonna-taylor-grand-juror-says-no-homicide-charges-offered/

It's not perfect but my issue is that it seems a lot of these shootings are not even brought to a grand jury.


Well, these aren't ham sandwiches we're talking about here, you know.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: mrmopar5287: Oneiros: What led up to him running from the officer?

He knew he was going to jail and wouldn't deal with it like a man.

So he wanted the cop to lynch him, ah that's what the bigoted fascists are going with this time. Again.


No, but it's just incredibly poor decision making that we see over and over again. Look at Jacob Blake: he was going to jail and chose to fight about it. Duante Wright: going to jail, fought about it. And now *MAYBE* this guy was going to jail for having license plates that didn't match the car.

Prior news says he was "involved" in stolen car incidents, but with no criminal record. To me that sounds like he was a passenger in a car or cars that were stolen - that's how you can be listed as "involved" but not charged.

Anyways, for this it could be a traffic ticket and a car towed, or it could be an arrest and go to jail. Either way. It's something he had to deal with. If it means arrested, it's local in his own city so it means call someone to bail him out - not a huge ordeal.

I can't be inside his brain, but I don't understand the reason for running and fighting over a traffic ticket or a trip to jail. I was arrested one time and I knew it was happening. I knew it was time to go to jail and it meant 10 minutes of paperwork to get out the door and be done with it. I didn't run or fight because it's not worth it.
 
cryptozoophiliac [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
In a servile, authoritarian state, the people fear the police (who hold the power of life and death over them).
 
MythDragon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

puffy999: (grabbing a weapon from someone is not a threat, even if it's a cop),


You should give that a try sometime. Make sure you say "I'm not threatening you." as you do.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

puffy999: Even if the victim gained an advantage, with an ARMED Taser, the risk was incredibly low to anyone.


Not really.
A taser with or without projectiles in it, can temporarily disable a person (muscle contractions etc). This would mean that the person with the taser could then possibly get control of the officer's gun.

They were grappling, which means "close enough to use a taser without projectiles" so there was a threat.

On fark I think I have established that I am not blindly pro cop. (understatement) but when I watched the released footage I'm not so sure the cop was wrong. I guess a court will decide.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NotCodger: puffy999: NotCodger: The investigation has just started

If an average person on the street were caught on camera, the FULL SEQUENCE OF EVENTS ON VIDEO, never making a legal or even *directly threatening* maneuver (grabbing a weapon from someone is not a threat, even if it's a cop), and some dude held them prone for awhile and BLASTED THEM IN THE BACK OF THE GOD DAMNED HEAD, they wouldn't be "unnamed" because "they are not currently suspects in a crime".

I was speaking FROM VIDEO EVIDENCE, while you yourself walked in espousing your personal ignorance of the case. You claimed you didn't know, I told you, and now you're all " BUT INVESTIGATORS..."

Please, do, f*ck off with your bullshiat.

"grabbing a weapon from someone is not a threat"

Really? That's a novel theory.


If by novel you mean preposterous
 
cryptozoophiliac [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
In other news, it's now open season on the mentally ill, who are also frequently noncompliant.

Adjust your hunting calendars accordingly!
 
