(Ars Technica)   Over Covid and need something else to freak out about? Children are now suddenly catching liver failure with no explanation   (arstechnica.com) divider line
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Malthusian deadlock.

Nature is going to find a way to cull excess humans one way or another folks.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's Scotland. Do I have to be the one to connect the whiskey dots here?
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: It's Scotland. Do I have to be the one to connect the whiskey dots here?


And I thought I was the only one. =P
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you don't enforce the drinking age!

Hot Fuzz - Bar Scene (underage drinking)
Youtube G2gLBMXfnuw
 
A_Flying_Toaster
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
How bad is it that my first thought was microplastics in the blood? It's probably something far more mundane, but I couldn't help but think along those lines...
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: It's Scotland. Do I have to be the one to connect the whiskey dots here?


You wouldn't be a proper Farker if you didn't.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nirbo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You're not going to get me that easily PC police. It's Scotland but I'm not gonna make the obvious joke.

It's because they've been beating their wives, right?

/shiat, I think I turned the wrong way.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's the Froot Loops.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That's... not good, no matter the source. Jeez. Well, I hope the culprit is understood and fixed. Or mitigated. we gotta learn one way or another.
 
Goimir
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
None of the kids were vaccinated against the Rona so no freeper freakout at least.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: BlazeTrailer: It's Scotland. Do I have to be the one to connect the whiskey dots here?

You wouldn't be a proper Farker if you didn't.

[Fark user image image 620x415]


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
