(YouTube)   That Prius that got hit by lightning? Here it is again, from -inside- the car   (youtube.com) divider line
19
    More: Followup  
posted to Main » on 15 Apr 2022 at 1:53 AM (36 minutes ago)



19 Comments     (+0 »)
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This guy is very annoying to listen to, even making allowances for his having just been struck by lightning.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He's a storm chaser. In Soviet Iowa, storm chase you!
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Unobtanium: He's a storm chaser. In Soviet Iowa, storm chase you!


I'd say that I've never understood why storm chasers drive vehicles that are ill-suited to bugging-out if road conditions deteriorate, but I bet that it doesn't pay well while simultaneously requiring an investment into expensive videography gear.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

TWX: This guy is very annoying to listen to, even making allowances for his having just been struck by lightning.


He seemed pretty composed compared to half the Storm chaser videos I've seen. I'll give him some credit.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's impressive that all that came out was "Gosh Dang It!".
I don't think I would be that restrained in my commentary.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He's going to take it to the dealer later in the week to get looked at. A Prius has something like 34 different computers in it. And about 32 of them are probably fried. This isn't going to buff out.

At least it could have been worse. These things are the #1 target for catalytic converter thefts.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Having been in a car hit by lightning before, I can concur that it is an eye opener.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well that would suck. Good thing the charge went safely through the chassis and discharged through the axles or whatever happened there.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

TWX: This guy is very annoying to listen to, even making allowances for his having just been struck by lightning.


He's got that overly excited YouTuber voice. I would give him allowance for being hit by lightning, but he didn't know that he had.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Oh dear lord! The detailing shop  is going to have fun cleaning this seat after the dealer unfubars the computer."

/Quote I would have had on camera
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
After listening to the dude for five seconds, I was rooting for the lightning.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That guy has the worst voice ever. If he has a podcast, I'd listen to maybe 8 seconds of it. If it's on video I'd watch for a minute if he had a brunette with blue eyes and giant breasts.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

EvilEgg: TWX: This guy is very annoying to listen to, even making allowances for his having just been struck by lightning.

He's got that overly excited YouTuber voice. I would give him allowance for being hit by lightning, but he didn't know that he had.


No. He's got the worst voice in the history of humanity. In fact, I believe Neanderthals all had voices like him which is why they're extinct. No sentient woman who's ever heard a real man's voice is gonna fark a guy who sounds like that.

He's sounds like a teenage girl who's trying to sound like a teenage boy trying to sound like a man.

It's offensive. He needs to be cancelled. But I'd watch his show if he had a brunette with blue eyes and giant breasts. Probably.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So if you go storm chasing in your Prius and get struck by lightning just before a tornado rolls through will anyone bother to look at the footage you recorded of yourself bricking your pants as you die?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So, how does insurance work if your hobby involves driving into dangerous areas?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
MIRV888
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Standing out in a big flat plain immediately after a lightning strike seems like a really bad idea.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TWX: This guy is very annoying to listen to, even making allowances for his having just been struck by lightning.


Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm off the hook?

/Fran drescher is farking gorgeous.
 
oldtaku
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
After watching the video I'm rooting for the lightning.  At least it was only a fraction of a second and then SHUT THE FARK UP.
 
