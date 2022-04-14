 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   One detainee compared the situation to "the movie Mean Girls, but with racist, antisemitic extremists"   (npr.org) divider line
29
    More: Dumbass, United States Capitol, Prosecutor, Arraignment, Plea, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Prison, The Inmates, The Patriot  
•       •       •

600 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Apr 2022 at 1:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


/farkheads
//just total farkheads
///hopes they face the same fate as the Illinois Nazis
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Apparently hardened criminals aren't fond of seditionists and traitors.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So, Convicted Felon Dinesh D'Souza raised $1.2M and these idiots really thought he was going to use it to help them?

Idiots demonstrate their inability to learn, yet again.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What's funny is all of these 1/6 assholes were opposed to prison reform and better rehabilitation resources.  Now that they're in lockup, they're singing a different tune.
 
doc_roq [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ha...LOCK EM ALL UP...LOCK EM ALLLLLLLLUP..FARKING TRAITORS ALL..
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

doc_roq: Ha...LOCK EM ALL UP...LOCK EM ALLLLLLLLUP..FARKING TRAITORS ALL..


I'm cool with this.

/The farking traitors.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Boo
Fuking
Hoo
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

AirForceVet: doc_roq: Ha...LOCK EM ALL UP...LOCK EM ALLLLLLLLUP..FARKING TRAITORS ALL..

I'm cool with this.

/The farking traitors.


Just keep beating the reality into them: Seeking to overthrow the democratic process established by the US Constitution is not patriotism.

You and your ilk are not patriots, you are traitors. You're not "Oath Keepers", you are oath breakers.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Imagine if genpop.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I should've made up a BS "patriotic justice" group. Even $100k would be fine by me
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why abolitionists don't advocate for incarceration: it serves as a radicalizing space with little incentive for rehabilitation.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hahahaha
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't wait for all the comments from Fark Republicans/independents in this thread.

Also, send them to GTMO.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NPR's favorite dead horse takes yet another beating.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peki: That's why abolitionists don't advocate for incarceration: it serves as a radicalizing space with little incentive for rehabilitation.


But that's not what happened here. They discovered there are white supremacists in their numbers, that they are just props for grifters, and that they  are discarded when no longer useful
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pats_Cloth_Coat: Peki: That's why abolitionists don't advocate for incarceration: it serves as a radicalizing space with little incentive for rehabilitation.

But that's not what happened here. They discovered there are white supremacists in their numbers, that they are just props for grifters, and that they  are discarded when no longer useful


I don't see how your statement contradicts mine.
 
ReluctantPaladin
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
FTA

He said the government had made an "enemy" by prosecuting him and that he rejected a plea offer from the government that would have resulted in a sentence of time served - meaning, he would go free. "I just don't negotiate with terrorists," he said.

Help me out here Fark. Shoukd I go for the interpreter for the deaf jerking off, Tony Stark eyerolling, or the "there isn't a big enough jerkoff for the way I feel right now." gif? I'm not sure how to succinctly declare how "over" this distinctive twatwaffle I am.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The traitors, the.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Others have gotten more deeply invested in the pro-Trump QAnon conspiracy theory and have even been writing letters to a post office box that they've heard reaches Trump.

Fark user imageView Full Size


That  fat orange turd doesn't give a wet fart about you.  He hasn't given you a second though since your attempted insurrection failed.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ReluctantPaladin: FTA

He said the government had made an "enemy" by prosecuting him and that he rejected a plea offer from the government that would have resulted in a sentence of time served - meaning, he would go free. "I just don't negotiate with terrorists," he said.

Help me out here Fark. Shoukd I go for the interpreter for the deaf jerking off, Tony Stark eyerolling, or the "there isn't a big enough jerkoff for the way I feel right now." gif? I'm not sure how to succinctly declare how "over" this distinctive twatwaffle I am.


Right? He thinks he means jack to the US Government, which could buy up every house around his and plant land mines on them using pocket change from the closest military base's commissary, just to mess with him?
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: Others have gotten more deeply invested in the pro-Trump QAnon conspiracy theory and have even been writing letters to a post office box that they've heard reaches Trump.

[Fark user image 640x508] [View Full Size image _x_]

That  fat orange turd doesn't give a wet fart about you.  He hasn't given you a second though since your attempted insurrection failed.


I keep repeating this point, so here's another repeat:

Trumpers don't actually support Trump because they don't know who he is. The guy they support is a fiction they made up in their heads, not the actual guy. If they really knew Trump, they'd be horrified to have ever supported him in any way whatsoever.

See also: People who support Vladimir Putin.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The statistics below reflect the data entered into MPD's records management system (Cobalt) as of 12 am on the date above. The homicide numbers are based on numbers submitted by the Homicide Branch.
Offense20212022Percent Change
Homicide
52
48
-8%
Sex Abuse
42
29
-31%
Assault w/ a Dangerous Weapon
365
384
5%
Robbery
456
725
59%
Violent Crime - Total
915
1,186
30%
Burglary
237
321
35%
Motor Vehicle Theft
817
941
15%
Theft from Auto
1,999
2,027
1%
Theft (Other)
2,564
2,726
6%
Arson
2
0
-100%
Property Crime - Total
5,619
6,015
7%
All Crime - Total
6534
7,201
10%


I know. I know, stats.
Prop crime and whatever they code as violent crime

They're all idiots in there but  the stats reflect that they are idiots in there.
Not hard core.killers or rapists til in there.
They're just idiots that caught, put them in a sewer and filth follows.
 
Vern
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I can't find an actual video, but those of you who have watched Reno 911, will remember this scene:

Deputy Travis Junior: Who can guess what Circle the Wagons means? That is when you put three bunks, like the circling up of the wagons in a wagon train, an old cowboy movie, and they have the sheets hanging down so you can't see what's going on inside the four bunks and inside the four bunks about two dozen boys just farked the shiat out of this little mormon kid.

Now they don't want to break your jaw because they still want your jaw to be able to work, so what it does, it takes out your teeth and then they just skull-farked the shiat out of this boy.

Uh... we came in and there wasn't really anything left. They ass-farked him, skull-farked him, they farked his back, they've been up his shoulders and titty-farked him with his shoulder blades.

farked up shiat, man. We came in here and all the convicts you know, all of them where like, "Uh... " you know, "He was farked to death before we got here."

So we couldn't really point the finger at nobody, because it was either all or nothing, and you ain't going to book two dozen people. Uh... so then, you know, that's when we starting bolting the bunks to the wall like that.


Obviously nobody deserves to be farked to death, we're not animals. But it sounds like they were incarcerating all these people in the same blocks, and they started to form little factions in and amongst each other. They started out on the same side, now they hate each other. I wouldn't be surprised to see them circling the wagons.
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ReluctantPaladin: FTA

He said the government had made an "enemy" by prosecuting him and that he rejected a plea offer from the government that would have resulted in a sentence of time served - meaning, he would go free. "I just don't negotiate with terrorists," he said.

Help me out here Fark. Shoukd I go for the interpreter for the deaf jerking off, Tony Stark eyerolling, or the "there isn't a big enough jerkoff for the way I feel right now." gif? I'm not sure how to succinctly declare how "over" this distinctive twatwaffle I am.


I vote for Tony Stark.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

FatherChaos: Neondistraction: Others have gotten more deeply invested in the pro-Trump QAnon conspiracy theory and have even been writing letters to a post office box that they've heard reaches Trump.

[Fark user image 640x508] [View Full Size image _x_]

That  fat orange turd doesn't give a wet fart about you.  He hasn't given you a second though since your attempted insurrection failed.

I keep repeating this point, so here's another repeat:

Trumpers don't actually support Trump because they don't know who he is. The guy they support is a fiction they made up in their heads, not the actual guy. If they really knew Trump, they'd be horrified to have ever supported him in any way whatsoever.

See also: People who support Vladimir Putin.


That doesn't make their delusions any less laughable.  There is ample evidence out there, decade's worth of it, that trump cares for himself and only himself.  Oh and his daughter Ivanka that he totally doesn't want to bang.  Anyone that thinks trump cares about them or what happens to them is a fool of the highest caliber and deserves to be laughed at.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Vern: I can't find an actual video, but those of you who have watched Reno 911, will remember this scene:

Deputy Travis Junior: Who can guess what Circle the Wagons means? That is when you put three bunks, like the circling up of the wagons in a wagon train, an old cowboy movie, and they have the sheets hanging down so you can't see what's going on inside the four bunks and inside the four bunks about two dozen boys just farked the shiat out of this little mormon kid.

Now they don't want to break your jaw because they still want your jaw to be able to work, so what it does, it takes out your teeth and then they just skull-farked the shiat out of this boy.

Uh... we came in and there wasn't really anything left. They ass-farked him, skull-farked him, they farked his back, they've been up his shoulders and titty-farked him with his shoulder blades.

farked up shiat, man. We came in here and all the convicts you know, all of them where like, "Uh... " you know, "He was farked to death before we got here."

So we couldn't really point the finger at nobody, because it was either all or nothing, and you ain't going to book two dozen people. Uh... so then, you know, that's when we starting bolting the bunks to the wall like that.


Obviously nobody deserves to be farked to death, we're not animals. But it sounds like they were incarcerating all these people in the same blocks, and they started to form little factions in and amongst each other. They started out on the same side, now they hate each other. I wouldn't be surprised to see them circling the wagons.


Grew up here. Still am here, unfortunately.

And that is so accurate. Nevada isn't called Mississippi of the west for no reason.
In the Carson valley, minden garderville, they still have a horn that every evening about 530 to let the minorities time to leave. Go back to your hovels...
Look up the video of washoe county sheriff "detaining" a black dude open carrying legally an ar-15 versus a white guy doing the same.
Every bay cali mofo sold and came here, smh....


Theres weed I guess.
Helps
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well that settles it; U'm cancelling my monthly donation to Patriot Freedom Project.
 
ShutterGirl [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Do they really expect people to feel sorry for them?
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.