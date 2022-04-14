 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Another gender reveal goes wrong...for the father   (twitter.com)
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

notcapnamerica: Serious question about these types of videos - what do you think it's communicating to the other little girls when their dad reacts like this? 🤔 https://t.co/ki3arQ2SgB


Fake
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the girls are probably too young to really notice, care, or understand daddy's scripted reaction
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think that this singular moment will really count for very much in his daughters' lives.

It's all of the other times that he's disappointed that will traumatize them.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lol look at this dork
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

TWX: I don't think that this singular moment will really count for very much in his daughters' lives.

It's all of the other times that he's disappointed that will traumatize them.


But in middle scbool they'll be shown this daily and taunted with it.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I was expecting the dad to get shot in the dick with fireworks or something, subby.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
0.1 / 100 needs more explosions
 
Bukharin
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yo dad, Y U no Y chromosomes in yo babby batter?
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I loathe gender reveals.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It wasn't gender that was being revealed.

"If it's pink, the father's not who you think, but if it's blue, the father's finally you!"
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Gender reveals are dumb and I relish the idea of a kid later telling their parents they got it wrong, but at least this didn't torch swaths of land or kill anyone.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm glad I didn't have the sound on. What a jerk.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Can't start a wildfire in weather like that.
 
listernine
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm waiting until my children are 18 to reveal their gender. Until then, bowl cuts for everybody!
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: Gender reveals are dumb and I relish the idea of a kid later telling their parents they got it wrong, but at least this didn't torch swaths of land or kill anyone.


...yet.
 
DrunkenIrishOD
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Gender Reveal Goes Wrong When Explosives Cause Arizona Forest Fire
Youtube moIEjMd10Gc
this is a baby reveal gone wrong subby...
 
hogans
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He probably has two thoughts, if this is real:

1.  "I'm never seeing hot water again, am I?"

2.  "*You* can clean this crap up, lady!"
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: I was expecting the dad to get shot in the dick with fireworks or something, subby.

[Fark user image 480x600]


count me as one of the same.

#TeamOwMyBallsSeason2
 
Darth Funjamin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: I was expecting the dad to get shot in the dick with fireworks or something, subby.

[Fark user image image 480x600]


Something like this, you mean?

Picture with Dad - SNL
Youtube szwoqnTzjes
 
MBooda
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Unavailable for comment
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

kermit the forg: Original: Original Tweet:

notcapnamerica: Serious question about these types of videos - what do you think it's communicating to the other little girls when their dad reacts like this? 🤔 https://t.co/ki3arQ2SgB


Fake


So this is the kind of guy who uses profanity and anger in front of his kids for clicks?

Is that better?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Nothing like contrived redneck drama..
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Why are we still calling these gender reveal parties?

We know the sex of the baby.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
In the bigger picture he shouldn't be so upset about the reveal.

It's not his fault the baby is a girl.
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

VisualiseThis: I loathe gender reveals.


My stupid nephew and his stupid ex-wife had one at their farking wedding. It all predictably crashed to the ground within two years.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Stop broadcasting your life on the internet assholes.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Flaming Gas Bag: VisualiseThis: I loathe gender reveals.

My stupid nephew and his stupid ex-wife had one at their farking wedding. It all predictably crashed to the ground within two years.


The baby crashed to the ground?
 
Rezurok
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: Gender reveals are dumb and I relish the idea of a kid later telling their parents they got it wrong, but at least this didn't torch swaths of land or kill anyone.


Get off it, gender in this case means what they come out with between their legs.  If they decide later that who they are as a person doesn't match that then they can be whatever they want, but if the doctor says it's a girl and it comes out a girl they're not gonna find out 17 years later they were wrong.

That said, guy in video's an asshole and gender reveals are dumb.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Is it really a gender reveal party without any fatalities or at least a few grievous injuries?
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The next video should be instructional - how to get your underwear unbunched
 
interstellar_tedium
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I had a daughter first, and would have been thrilled to have a second daughter, of course I was thrilled to have my son but would have been thrilled either way.  I don't get people who are hung up on their kids genitals, your kids are miracles no matter what
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ever notice how water beads on their hair?
 
indylaw
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I love being a girl dad. My daughter is awesome! She asked me the other day (she's in first grade) if I would have rather had a boy. I've seen my nephews and they're all massive dorkwads. Girls rock.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Polish up the pole, dad
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He's got no one to blame but himself.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

indylaw: I love being a girl dad. My daughter is awesome! She asked me the other day (she's in first grade) if I would have rather had a boy. I've seen my nephews and they're all massive dorkwads. Girls rock.


I'm sorry we live in a society where something  made her ask you that question. Glad you gave her props for being herself.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

TwilightZone: He's got no one to blame but himself.


Yeah, about that ...
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This is so fake, it's painful.

If it wasn't fake though, oof, what a little biatch.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Flaming Gas Bag: VisualiseThis: I loathe gender reveals.

My stupid nephew and his stupid ex-wife had one at their farking wedding. It all predictably crashed to the ground within two years.

The baby crashed to the ground?


Nonono the wedding crashed to the ground because they were farking on it for two years.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Flaming Gas Bag: VisualiseThis: I loathe gender reveals.

My stupid nephew and his stupid ex-wife had one at their farking wedding. It all predictably crashed to the ground within two years.

The baby crashed to the ground?


Shouldn't have named her Calliope.

/ like the foreman of the night
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

interstellar_tedium: I had a daughter first, and would have been thrilled to have a second daughter, of course I was thrilled to have my son but would have been thrilled either way.  I don't get people who are hung up on their kids genitals, your kids are miracles no matter what


Also, you shouldn't hang your kids up by their genitals.

Apparently.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Flaming Gas Bag: VisualiseThis: I loathe gender reveals.

My stupid nephew and his stupid ex-wife had one at their farking wedding. It all predictably crashed to the ground within two years.


Well, yeah. Finding out your soon-to-be spouse's gender at the wedding is a recipe for disaster.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Rezurok: kyleaugustus: Gender reveals are dumb and I relish the idea of a kid later telling their parents they got it wrong, but at least this didn't torch swaths of land or kill anyone.

Get off it, gender in this case means what they come out with between their legs.  If they decide later that who they are as a person doesn't match that then they can be whatever they want, but if the doctor says it's a girl and it comes out a girl they're not gonna find out 17 years later they were wrong.

That said, guy in video's an asshole and gender reveals are dumb.

in this case

, calling it a gender reveal is wrong because gender isn't sex.

All this is is annouincing to your family the state of your new babies genitals, which is farking gross and creepy.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: interstellar_tedium: I had a daughter first, and would have been thrilled to have a second daughter, of course I was thrilled to have my son but would have been thrilled either way.  I don't get people who are hung up on their kids genitals, your kids are miracles no matter what

Also, you shouldn't hang your kids up by their genitals.

Apparently.


Well there goes the sophomoric "hairy banana" joke...
 
apathy2673
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Serious question about these types of videos - "

No. Not a serious question. Not at all. Go away.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I guess these things are for rednecks.  I've never known anyone who had one.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: Gender reveals are dumb and I relish the idea of a kid later telling their parents they got it wrong, but at least this didn't torch swaths of land or kill anyone.


I had two sons, but after they became adults it turned out I had one son and one daughter.  It kind of worked out OK; my wife always said that since she was the only girl among four children and she pretty much grew up as tom boy she would have had no idea how to raise a girl. So, she got to have both a son and a daughter without having to raise a girl.
 
woodjf
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

hogans: He probably has two thoughts, if this is real:

1.  "I'm never seeing hot water again, am I?"

2.  "*You* can clean this crap up, lady!"


Someone build this guy a kickass outhouse so he can at least have a place to shiat. Or just to go hangout in when his life gets to be too much.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: TWX: I don't think that this singular moment will really count for very much in his daughters' lives.

It's all of the other times that he's disappointed that will traumatize them.

But in middle scbool they'll be shown this daily and taunted with it.


Daily?
Any permanency of the Internet is already urban myth-- not without a credit card, anyway.

Lit sosh meeds don't hustle with timelines, facebooker.
 
