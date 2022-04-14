 Skip to content
(CNN)   This business is getting out of control: US Navy destroyer The Sullivans is sinking, source of hull breach unknown   (cnn.com) divider line
47
•       •       •

Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What Happened To USS The Sullivans (DD-537) with Drachinifel and Ryan Szimanski
Youtube AZvY2s5rRQI

Good overview by two of my (surprisingly together) Naval historians.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll bet the source is a hole.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kudayta: I'll bet the source is a hole.


I bet it's the water coming through the hole.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sabreace22: [YouTube video: What Happened To USS The Sullivans (DD-537) with Drachinifel and Ryan Szimanski]
Good overview by two of my (surprisingly together) Naval historians.


Drac and Ryan? That's a mashup that was begging to happen, and it never even occurred to me until just now.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't suspect the Russians. Sinking a 75 year old decommissioned, unmanned destroyer in port is far beyond their navy's capabilities.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: I don't suspect the Russians. Sinking a 75 year old decommissioned, unmanned destroyer in port is far beyond their navy's capabilities.


It can't possibly be a.... dry run?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Source? Easy, old age and lack of maintenance.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

kudayta: I'll bet the source is a hole.


Who are you calling a hole!?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The water is only about 5' deep there so the ship can comfortably sit on the bottom for a while until they figure out what to do with/about it.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
GILLIGAN!
 
Dack48
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That'll buff right out.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Witnessed leaving the scene
Eerie....
 
treesloth [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Haven't those guys been through enough?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yep you guessed it

*frankstallone.jpg*
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
According to Marzello, the ship will not sink entirely as the lake is only about five feet deep.

Look, if the ship is resting on the bottom of the lake, it has "sunk".
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

treesloth: Haven't those guys been through enough?


Got a new football stadium.


/go sabres.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

MrBallou: I don't suspect the Russians. Sinking a 75 year old decommissioned, unmanned destroyer in port is far beyond their navy's capabilities.


At least the Russian Navy has been consistently incompetent for the last 100+ years...

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dogger_Bank_incident
 
drewogatory
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I mean, if these were easy leaks, they would have been fixed already. So, dry dock time most likely.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Russian missile.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Tilters gonna tilt

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It belongs in a museum!

Oh, whoops.
 
robodog
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is really too bad, especially since it blocks access to USS Little Rock which is used for things like Cub Scout overnight visits in addition to being a cool tour.
 
opalakea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: According to Marzello, the ship will not sink entirely as the lake is only about five feet deep.

Look, if the ship is resting on the bottom of the lake, it has "sunk".


Since the draft on a destroyer is ca. 20 ft, I'm trying to figure out how they parked it in 5 ft of water in the first place
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Must have removed the little green army men.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: MrBallou: I don't suspect the Russians. Sinking a 75 year old decommissioned, unmanned destroyer in port is far beyond their navy's capabilities.

It can't possibly be a.... dry run?


No, the ship's all wet.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Where I live The Sullivans was a daytime tv soap opera set in the 30's. I found it unwatchable, not that I tried particularly hard to ever watch it. It sank without trace years ago.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Btw I had last year made a donation to the safe the sullivans donation drive when they were raising funds for dry docking the ship because we had such a great time with the volunteers when we took our boys up for our overnight weekend, kinda sad it was just a little too late to save this (perhaps fatal?) damage. It's going to be very hard for such a small nonprofit to raise enough funds to undo the damage the flooding has surely caused.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Easy fix. I think they don't want to save it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"No one's talking about the water!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Breach hull all die. I even had it underlined.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

untoldforce: MrBallou: I don't suspect the Russians. Sinking a 75 year old decommissioned, unmanned destroyer in port is far beyond their navy's capabilities.

At least the Russian Navy has been consistently incompetent for the last 100+ years...

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dogger_Bank_incident


U.S. Navy: "Hold my beer."

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Honda_Point_disaster
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well, change the blue stars to gold
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: kudayta: I'll bet the source is a hole.

I bet it's the water coming through the hole.


There's a hole in the bucket
Dear Liza, Dear Liza...
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: According to Marzello, the ship will not sink entirely as the lake is only about five feet deep.

Look, if the ship is resting on the bottom of the lake, it has "sunk".


E's only nappin.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

opalakea: Mikey1969: According to Marzello, the ship will not sink entirely as the lake is only about five feet deep.

Look, if the ship is resting on the bottom of the lake, it has "sunk".

Since the draft on a destroyer is ca. 20 ft, I'm trying to figure out how they parked it in 5 ft of water in the first place


Probably mean the berthing it's at is dredged to be 5' deeper than the draft.
 
The Bestest
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

untoldforce: MrBallou: I don't suspect the Russians. Sinking a 75 year old decommissioned, unmanned destroyer in port is far beyond their navy's capabilities.

At least the Russian Navy has been consistently incompetent for the last 100+ years...

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dogger_Bank_incident


The Dumbest Russian Voyage Nobody Talks About
Youtube yzGqp3R4Mx4
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The destroyer in question is named for the 5 Sullivan bothers of Iowa  who were all lost when there ship the Light Cruiser the USS Juneau was sunk by the IJN sub 1-27.

In part this was responsible for the US military adopting The Sole Survivor Policy.

A childhood friend of the brother was killed at Pearl harbor  which caused the brother to enlist in the Navy and when the brother asked to serve together the Navy agreed.    Which unknowingly set the stage for one family to lose all 5 of their sons in one blow.   The brothers' sister Genevieve  joined the Waves, which at the time was the US navy's women reserve at the time.    The eldest brother left behind a wife and son , two others left behind fiancées,
 
nyclon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

opalakea: Mikey1969: According to Marzello, the ship will not sink entirely as the lake is only about five feet deep.


Since the draft on a destroyer is ca. 20 ft, I'm trying to figure out how they parked it in 5 ft of water in the first place


Guess we discovered the source of the leak.
"Well there's your problem right there"
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

EqualOpportunityEnslaver: Well, change the blue stars to gold


I understood that reference.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Vary rarely is this song relevant.

sullivan - caroline's spine
Youtube Zi8wMWInVFs
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
James Cameron and Michael Bay will be teaming up, based upon their shared love of sinking ships, to immortalize this event with a dramatic retelling on the silver screen.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: The water is only about 5' deep there so the ship can comfortably sit on the bottom for a while until they figure out what to do with/about it.


"Boat is temporarily island.  Sorry for the convenience."
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Greenpeace strike again!
 
paulleah
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I heard the Dippen Dotz franchise located next to the gift shop lost 5% of their inventory when it fell off the shelf.

When will this madness stop?
 
reign424
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Holy shiat subby, I thought this was DDG 68
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Holy shiat subby, I thought this was DDG 68


Wouldn't THAT be some shiat?? Fortunately "just" DD 537
 
