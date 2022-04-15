 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   'Pizza Rat' has fresh competition for NYC's grossest vermin: 'Smoking Roach'   (nypost.com) divider line
15
    More: Amusing, New York City, video of the tiny tobacco toker, film buffs, New York Yankees, social media wit, healthy lifestyles, cigarette cockroach, undisclosed NY neighborhood  
•       •       •

406 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Apr 2022 at 12:05 AM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Nicotine is a well-known insecticide.  That roach isn't long for this world.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A cigarette butt? Would be funnier if it was a roach.
 
hammettman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
First of all, get this straight, Pizza Rat is not gross.  An animal, a fellow mammal, bringing a slice of Ray's Famous down and away from the throng for a nosh is not gross.  That's survival level thinking that outdoes the teeming red-hatted masses who went into my local pizzeria, maskless, and sat at tables, refusing to be removed, until they were served, when as posted only takeout was available, because we were in the middle of a farking pandemic.

Pizza rat was better than MAGA hat.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Crush it!
Crush it!
Crush it!
Crush it!

Hashtag vermin.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: [i.redd.it image 700x623]


That's a radical comment.
I love nuance here.
Ty
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Nicotine is a well-known insecticide.


Yet another reason to smoke cigarettes.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: NM Volunteer: Nicotine is a well-known insecticide.

Yet another reason to smoke cigarettes.


Cigars are better....fewer chemicals than cigarettes.  Plus, they smell and taste better.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: NM Volunteer: Nicotine is a well-known insecticide.

Yet another reason to smoke cigarettes.

Cigars are better....fewer chemicals than cigarettes.  Plus, they smell and taste better.


I love cigars, but let's face it, smoking cigarettes is way cooler.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: The_Sponge: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: NM Volunteer: Nicotine is a well-known insecticide.

Yet another reason to smoke cigarettes.

Cigars are better....fewer chemicals than cigarettes.  Plus, they smell and taste better.

I love cigars, but let's face it, smoking cigarettes is way cooler.


No way.

Think about the movie scenes in Predator, Watchmen, etc.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: The_Sponge: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: NM Volunteer: Nicotine is a well-known insecticide.

Yet another reason to smoke cigarettes.

Cigars are better....fewer chemicals than cigarettes.  Plus, they smell and taste better.

I love cigars, but let's face it, smoking cigarettes is way cooler.


Oh, is it 1983 already?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: The_Sponge: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: NM Volunteer: Nicotine is a well-known insecticide.

Yet another reason to smoke cigarettes.

Cigars are better....fewer chemicals than cigarettes.  Plus, they smell and taste better.

I love cigars, but let's face it, smoking cigarettes is way cooler.

No way.

Think about the movie scenes in Predator, Watchmen, etc.


I'll see your Austrian Roid-Boy, and raise you a Bogie:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

EqualOpportunityEnslaver: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: The_Sponge: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: NM Volunteer: Nicotine is a well-known insecticide.

Yet another reason to smoke cigarettes.

Cigars are better....fewer chemicals than cigarettes.  Plus, they smell and taste better.

I love cigars, but let's face it, smoking cigarettes is way cooler.

Oh, is it 1983 already?


I wish it were.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: The_Sponge: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: The_Sponge: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: NM Volunteer: Nicotine is a well-known insecticide.

Yet another reason to smoke cigarettes.

Cigars are better....fewer chemicals than cigarettes.  Plus, they smell and taste better.

I love cigars, but let's face it, smoking cigarettes is way cooler.

No way.

Think about the movie scenes in Predator, Watchmen, etc.

I'll see your Austrian Roid-Boy, and raise you a Bogie:

[Fark user image image 300x168]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.