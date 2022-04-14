 Skip to content
(KUTV Utah)   State Trooper drives cruiser head-on into drunk woman veering towards roadcrew   (kutv.com) divider line
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lt. Cox is well practiced in blocking.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool. Now if only you farks pulled the plastic sheeting from the highway on my drive south today..that truck behind me almost ate my shiat
 
stevecore
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Where I live there's massive trucks with insane lights and a huge bumper before construction (bumper is actually for the dipshiat drivers safety).  Unless you actively steer around all that and try to steer towards all the workers in super reflective vests, you're texting, drunk, on drugs, or all three.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Is Jeanine Pirro going to recover from her injuries suffered during this accident?
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's too bad there are some farkers who think every cop on the planet is a racist power-hungry asshole. Here is a good example that they are not.

Fight me.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

stevecore: Where I live there's massive trucks with insane lights and a huge bumper before construction (bumper is actually for the dipshiat drivers safety).  Unless you actively steer around all that and try to steer towards all the workers in super reflective vests, you're texting, drunk, on drugs, or all three.


They use those around here when someone'shiat a roadside barrier and it needs repair, stuff like that. I do t think I ever see them for active construction sites, but we do have these cops at every one. And here I thought that it was just so the flashing lights would warn you to slow down and watch out. Turns out they're there for protection from drunk drivers.
 
Abox
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The Devil's Bartender: It's too bad there are some farkers who think every cop on the planet is a racist power-hungry asshole. Here is a good example that they are not.

Fight me.


Oh because it was a white SUV?  I'm not sure that proves anything.
 
rikdanger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Theeng: Lt. Cox is well practiced in blocking.


Subby had a once in a lifetime chance on the headline, but glad to see you picked it up!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What happened to the trolley?
 
JaqenHGhar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The Devil's Bartender: It's too bad there are some farkers who think every cop on the planet is a racist power-hungry asshole. Here is a good example that they are not.

Fight me.


The thing is that even if the cop isn't a racist fascist they are constantly looking the other way when their cop buddies do racist and fascist things. The ones who do actually point out racism or fascism and try and make a change in the police force aren't cops for long. They are considered traitors. Being a Nazi apologist makes you no better than a Nazi.

Fight me. Q(-.-Q)
 
Gough
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

stevecore: Where I live there's massive trucks with insane lights and a huge bumper before construction (bumper is actually for the dipshiat drivers safety).  Unless you actively steer around all that and try to steer towards all the workers in super reflective vests, you're texting, drunk, on drugs, or all three.


Truck- or Trailer-mounted Attenuators (TMAs) are primarily designed to protect the roadworkers from "vehicular incursions" due to inattentive/impaired drivers.  That they lessen the damage to the dipshiat drivers is a bonus.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: What happened to the trolley?


they come here and troll, of course
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Devil's Bartender: It's too bad there are some farkers who think every cop on the planet is a racist power-hungry asshole. Here is a good example that they are not.

Fight me.


It's too bad there are some farkers (like you) and lots of non-farkers (Republican sheep) who defend all the many racist power-hungry asshole cops (of which there are many).
 
Eravior
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"State Trooper drives cruiser head-on into drunk woman veering towards roadcrew"

Fark: She was on foot.
 
God_Almighty_Himself
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Devil's Bartender: It's too bad there are some farkers who think every cop on the planet is a racist power-hungry asshole. Here is a good example that they are not.

Fight me.


#ACAB
#AbolishThePolice
#NoMoreCops!
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

