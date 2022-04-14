 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click On Detroit)   Ohio jailbreak fugitive dodges Michigan dragnet by stealing Ford Escape   (clickondetroit.com) divider line
6
    More: Ironic, Michigan, Monroe County, Michigan, Four-wheel drive, Sheriff, United States, Christopher Michael Eldredge, Monroe County deputies, Police  
•       •       •

240 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Apr 2022 at 11:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is that ironic?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Fitting" is the word you're looking for, subby. "Ironic" would be if he escaped in a Mitsubishi Cellblock.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: "Fitting" is the word you're looking for, subby. "Ironic" would be if he escaped in a Mitsubishi Cellblock.


And [obvious] is the tag. Unless subby is being ironic about the irony. This is even less ironic than raaaaaain on your wedding day.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Dude disappeared, literally disappeared, and acab cant find him....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hes in Illinois, no doy, with the other Illinois nazis.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.