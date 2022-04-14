 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Newschannel 9)   Woman who sued Tennessee sheriff for forcibly baptizing her is found dead. I'm sure it's just a coincidence   (newschannel9.com) divider line
17
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

516 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Apr 2022 at 11:04 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Forcibly "baptizing" someone doesn't work, you farking buffoons.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Woman who sued Tennessee sheriff for forcibly baptizing her is found dead. I'm sure it's just a coincidence

But there's good news!! Being baptized, she will ascend to Heaven and live rent-free in the House of the Lord, forever and ever, Amen.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Forcibly "baptizing" someone doesn't work, you farking buffoons.


Neither does baptizing someone that volunteers to perform in the ceremony.
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I just read about this yesterday and it was confusing and f*cked up and weird

Her being found dead just makes weirder.


Also,
newschannel9.comView Full Size

It took me longer than it maybe should have to realize these are pictures of two separate people. These are the two dudes that 'baptisted' her

Fkn weird all around
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oh also, SHE WAS STILL TICKETED FOR THE WEED.

They searched her, talked her into baptism because devil weed. Talked her into going with them to another location, then STILL WROTE HER THE TICKET.

Like, come on dudes. Just what the f*ck are you after?
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Murflette: I just read about this yesterday and it was confusing and f*cked up and weird

Her being found dead just makes weirder.


Also,
[newschannel9.com image 648x365]
It took me longer than it maybe should have to realize these are pictures of two separate people. These are the two dudes that 'baptisted' her

Fkn weird all around


Jesus. It didn't register for me until I saw your comment.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Murflette: Oh also, SHE WAS STILL TICKETED FOR THE WEED.

They searched her, talked her into baptism because devil weed. Talked her into going with them to another location, then STILL WROTE HER THE TICKET.

Like, come on dudes. Just what the f*ck are you after?


Power.  Always.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Murflette: I just read about this yesterday and it was confusing and f*cked up and weird

Her being found dead just makes weirder.


Also,
[newschannel9.com image 648x365]
It took me longer than it maybe should have to realize these are pictures of two separate people. These are the two dudes that 'baptisted' her

Fkn weird all around


That's what happens when mom keeps on dressing them the same.
 
nhdjoseywales
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Murflette: I just read about this yesterday and it was confusing and f*cked up and weird

Her being found dead just makes weirder.


Also,
[newschannel9.com image 648x365]
It took me longer than it maybe should have to realize these are pictures of two separate people. These are the two dudes that 'baptisted' her

Fkn weird all around


Dude on the right has the same dead expression as Private Gomer Pyle (not Jim Nabors)
 
foo monkey
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
At least now when she died, she went to Heaven.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Being baptized, she will ascend to Heaven and live rent-free in the House of the Lord


This.

He did her a huge favor, and the MSM still finds a way to spin this as him being the bad guy.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size

Seems there is a simple solution for the officers. They each baptize each other, then all their sins are forgiven, and there is nothing to prosecute any more
 
Loucifer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Drop the lawsuit or we send you to heaven.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
...something something farcical aquatic ceremonies...
 
Dwedit
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The police are basically a gang. Go figure.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Even if the cops were caught red-handed, they'd be let off scot-free. So let's pretend it was a miracle, so that we can sleep at night.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.