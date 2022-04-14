 Skip to content
(CBC)   Seven cars from the 1970s found with a bit of water damage. Jimmy Hoffa still missing   (cbc.ca) divider line
65
    News, Automobile, Brantford police, significant damage, extended period of time, recovered vehicles, Brantford Police Service, OPP's dive team, muddy automobiles  
•       •       •

65 Comments     (+0 »)
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Paging Vice Grip Garage.  Vice Grip Garage Derek to the red courtesy phone please.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.cbc.caView Full Size


NOT a Cordoba.  Not even in Canada.  It's none of these:

A red AMC pacer built between 1975 and 1977.
A brown Ford Cortina built between 1972 and 1975.
A blue Chevrolet C10 built between 1970 and 1975.
A white Plymouth GTX built between 1970 and 1975.
A blue Buick Riviera built between 1970 and 1975.
A green Plymouth Caravelle from 1978.
A white Chrysler Cordoba from 1977.

Either a Caddy, Impala, or a Plymouth Gran Fury.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mob dump
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SAVE THE GTX!!!
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
King of the Hill - Miss Sally
Youtube fe4K_I3mHq0
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unavailable for comment
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My God, it's full of cars.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: A green Plymouth Caravelle from 1978.


The Caravelle was introduced in 1983 as a Canada-only model, entering the USA in 1985. There was no such thing as a '78 Caravelle.

The whole list is suspect.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey Subby, they're still working on the Judge Crater case.  When they wrap that up, they can get onto that Hoffa thing.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That'll buff out.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Are you SHUAHHH?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tonguedepressor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Doesn't really have Mopar lines. Maybe a Ford product.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ifky: [YouTube video: King of the Hill - Miss Sally]


Exactly where my mind went.

"DRAIN THE QUARRY. YOU'LL BE SORRY!"
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And nothing of value was found?
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still a nicer car than what I drove in high school.
 
Yaw String
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have gotten the optional undercoating.
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shaggy_C: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: A green Plymouth Caravelle from 1978.

The Caravelle was introduced in 1983 as a Canada-only model, entering the USA in 1985. There was no such thing as a '78 Caravelle.

The whole list is suspect.


Plymouth Gran Fury was sold in Canada as the Plymouth Caravelle. 1978 is the first year for it.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"All of the vehicles 'sustained significant damage' from being submerged,"

From the 70's? Those were came pre-damaged from the assembly line.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Huh I was thinking 1990 crown vic
 
migueldelascervezas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rich, Corinthian leather. Only made better with pond scum...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am thinkin its a blinkin Lincoln been sinkin in the drinkin.

Or it could be the Mockba?
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A red AMC pacer built between 1975 and 1977

Tragic loss :(
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
late 70s cars are impressively ugly.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't open the trunks. I know what Hinzelmann put in there.

/obscure?
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

2fardownthread: I am thinkin its a blinkin Lincoln been sinkin in the drinkin.

Or it could be the Mockba?


70's cars were larger than the Moskba and leaked more fluids.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
All soon to be detailed, provided with fake titles and sold as 'lightly used' at a car dealership near you.
 
Bslim
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

migueldelascervezas: Rich, Corinthian leather. Only made better with pond scum...[Fark user image image 800x464]


All snark aside, I would daily drive out of that car in the pic now.
 
S10Calade
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: SAVE THE GTX!!!


We both know there's actually some idiot out there who is gonna try to buy it to "restore" just because of the name.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Insurance fraud
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: All soon to be detailed, provided with fake titles and sold as 'lightly used' at a car dealership near you.


"Sporty!"
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Good. I was afraid there might be some damage to the rich, Corinthian leather.
 
Azz
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'd buy one as my daily stuck in traffic masturbation station
 
Fissile
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This is what passes for news in Canada?

Growing up in New Jersey during the 70s stolen cars dumped in bodies of water were a dime a dozen.  Unless they posed some kind of hazard the cops couldn't even be bothered to pull them out.
 
USAF Retired
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Doesn't really have Mopar lines. Maybe a Ford product.


Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm thinking 73 Buick Electra
 
thesharkman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Are the 8 tracks ok?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ISO15693: A red AMC pacer built between 1975 and 1977

Tragic loss :(


Dad Costanza:  Well, we gotta move!
Mom Costanza; Why!?
DC: They found out car!
MC: The pacer?
DC: Yeah.
MC: Why do we have to move?
DC: They might bring it here!
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Was gonna say, as the owner of a Cordoba, this is not a Cordoba.

It's not a seventies Chrysler product unless it's an Imperial.  It has a full frame.  All Chrysler passenger cars except for the Imperals were unibody.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Bslim: "All of the vehicles 'sustained significant damage' from being submerged,"

From the 70's? Those were came pre-damaged from the assembly line.


The Cortina's were pretty sporty little cars and sold well in Europe. There musta been something good about them.
 
phishrace
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

72 Impala.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: A green Plymouth Caravelle from 1978.

The Caravelle was introduced in 1983 as a Canada-only model, entering the USA in 1985. There was no such thing as a '78 Caravelle.

The whole list is suspect.


Google has led you wrong. Check out this link:

https://www.angelfire.com/ca/mikesspot/caravelle.html
 
chewd
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
CSB: Back in my youth, one of the many junky cars i had was an old 82 Plymouth reliant K. The build quality on the thing was terrible, but it just kept running and running. When i got rid of it it was so rusted out underneath that it wasnt safe to drive, so i made a point to sell it to the scrapyard even though it was still very drivable.

7 years later i get a call from the city police.... "sir we have your plymouth reliant K in the impound lot, come pay the fee and you can pick it up."
"I dont have a plymouth reliant K"
"Its titled to your name"

Someone had still been driving that death trap all those years later and left it abandoned by the side of the road.

I let the PD keep it.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
images.immediate.co.ukView Full Size
 
Fissile
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: Bslim: "All of the vehicles 'sustained significant damage' from being submerged,"

From the 70's? Those were came pre-damaged from the assembly line.

The Cortina's were pretty sporty little cars and sold well in Europe. There musta been something good about them.


The Cortina was designed and built by Ford in the UK.  At one time it was the most popular car sold in the UK.

The Grand Tour - Tribute to Ford Cortina
Youtube iThdph5LUN8
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Buick Centurion four door hardtop.

s.car.infoView Full Size


Rear door handle is lower than the front.  There's a pronounced riviera-like bodyline that starts in the hood, extends through the doors and fades out into the quarters.  Rear wheel arch is more open than on the Impala and it doesn't look like it's set up for a sort of skirt-cover like many cars of the time had.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
BPS with assistance from the OPP Dive Team have recovered 7 suspected stolen vehicles from Mohawk Lake.

Yeah, you know me.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

That's a mid-70s GM B body. From the roofline, an Olds 98 or a Cadillac Sedan DeVille. If the trunk area was a little more intact, I could tell you which. What little can see of the hood and front, I lean towards the Caddy.

It isn't the Riviera. That would have the boat tail on the back of the roof.
 
migueldelascervezas
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Bslim: migueldelascervezas: Rich, Corinthian leather. Only made better with pond scum...[Fark user image image 800x464]

All snark aside, I would daily drive out of that car in the pic now.


Oh, I would as well. I think my fuel costs would increase substantially, but yeah...
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Fissile: TwowheelinTim: Bslim: "All of the vehicles 'sustained significant damage' from being submerged,"

From the 70's? Those were came pre-damaged from the assembly line.

The Cortina's were pretty sporty little cars and sold well in Europe. There musta been something good about them.

The Cortina was designed and built by Ford in the UK.  At one time it was the most popular car sold in the UK.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/iThdph5LUN8]


I get the feeling they shared an engine with the Pinto, which had a European built engine. Despite their propensity to become an incinerator, they were a pretty good little car.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Think how many fish have lost their homes now. Ma and Pa fish go to work, kid fish go to schools (heh) and when they get home, boom, their house is gone. Just empty water.
 
