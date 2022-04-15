 Skip to content
Welcome Fark Artists to your Fartist Friday Contest. In honor of our contest's 2nd anniversary we're serving up an "Anniversary Poetry" theme. Create for us a poem commemorating a milestone in your life. All poetry forms allowed: haiku, sonnet, etc
E-Brake [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Welcome Fark Artists to your Fartist Friday Contest. In honor of our contest's recent 2nd anniversary we're serving up an "Anniversary Poetry" theme. Write an ode commemorating a notable event in your life. All poetry forms allowed - haiku, sonnet, villanelle, free verse, limerick, etc. All votable entries must be newly-created especially for this contest.

Our very first contest was on March 26th, 2020, way back in the BeforeTimes. Goodness, two years seems like so long ago. Fartist Friday was started during the first few months of the Pandemic as a general creativity contest as people spent more time at home. It's been so enjoyable seeing your artworks each week, starting with the very first, and very Fark, F'Artiste contest's winning entry. :)

Tippy the Turtle's Tips!

Fark user imageAll votable entries must follow the theme and be created especially for this contest!


Contest Rules:

One (1) individual entry item per post please, and a total of three (3) entries posted maximum allowed per person.

All votable entries must follow this week's theme requirements. Posts that don't follow the theme will remain but have Voting disabled. Be sure to check the theme!

Prize: Bragging rights and a mention in the Fark NotNewsletter!

Hearty congratulations to last week's contest co-winners AtomPeepers, kabloink and angiela with their wonderful Show & Tell: Plants artworks - and check out all our creative F'Artistes!

FFFUQ (Fartist Friday Frequently Unasked Questions):

What? Fartist Fridays are weekly creativity contests that you can participate in with things you have on hand in real life or digitally. If you have an idea for a future contest theme please post it here or send it along to Farkback.

Why? To have fun showing off our skills (or lack thereof!) and to vote for your favorite entries.

When? This contest is submitted on Thursdays with entries open immediately to TotalFarkers (membership has its privileges!), then it goes to the Main Page on Friday. Entries close around midnight Eastern on Sunday night. All times are approximate because we're all drunk.

How Does Voting Work? Check the "Enable voting for this entry" box. If you forget, just report it and ask. All entries that meet the contest theme are considered eligible for voting, so please mention if you prefer voting NOT be enabled.

Check out past F'Artiste contests by clicking on the Topic Tag, and check the weekly Fark NotNewsletter for info on that week's contest theme ahead of time. All skill levels encouraged (as you can see from my sample below!) and most importantly: We're all in this together so let's create some F'Arts together - Fark Arts, that is.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Work in progress, started editing this morning

ROUGHCUT4.14.22
Youtube d5thu_os80w
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
There once was a Subby named SOWB
He earned an insurance license, you see.
Now he trains people to write
Business Insurance policies right
And his services come with a fee
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Our bodies are one
Service is pleasure and fun
Cash on the nightstand
 
alizeran
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The Little Night.

How quiet comes this little night, so threadbare are its shoes
arriving here without a clue and nothing left to lose.
I search around with all my might, to try and find some patches,
but all are too small to fill the holes, and nothing ever matches.

How quiet comes this little night, on broken un-flapped wings
stepping soft on specks of dust where no one ever sings.
I try to let a song take flight, and sing without the fear,
but though song be there, and note be struck, there isn't any ear

How quiet comes this little night, as empty as it's bowl
it's clear so far its pilgrimage has taken quite a toll.
I try to offer some respite, a crumb or two at least,
but it knows not on what to dine and so has yet to feast.

How quiet comes this little night, so cold, so small, so blind
knowing not of  that which it has left behind.
I try to spark a little light, to cast a warming glow,
but its chills doth kill the fire, and it will never know.

How quiet comes this little night, just like the night before,
and on, and on, and on, it seems, Im sure there will be more.
And though this repetition musters neither tear nor yawn,
my spirit needs an ending, and I can't wait til dawn.
___________

/it was a darker time in my life. Im ok now.
 
