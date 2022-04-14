 Skip to content
(WEAU Eau Claire)   "It's fantastic to see these cats from the shelter that would hide in the back of their cage now walking around, jumping on couches, and coming right up to peopIe. It gives me goosebumps just talking about it." Welcome to Caturday   (weau.com) divider line
384
•       •       •

Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I really didn't want to use the mouse anyway


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image 640x427]


It's Mary Peepins!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

ARRRGH, FRANTIC FRANTIC FRANTIC WEEK!!!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

You said it, kitty!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image 850x477]


Indepeepence Day.

valnt9: [Fark user image 640x427]


Mary Peepins.

valnt9: [Fark user image 850x566]


Doctor Peeper's Lonely Hearts Club Band.

valnt9: [Fark user image 480x283]


Marshmibal crossing the Alps.

Gin Buddy: [Fark user image 600x793]


"I took their plutonium and in turn gave them a shoddy bomb casing full of used peepball machine parts!"
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image 620x348]


Sorry, can't think of a clever Peep- or Marshmallow-related parody for this scene.

"Is it safe?"
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy Easter, everbunny!
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Gin Buddy: [Fark user image 600x793]


"I took their plutonium and in turn gave them a shoddy bomb casing full of used peepball machine parts!"


Back to the future? That peep is from Say Anything...
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
So, Bubbles and I had reached some sort of détente, until this morning.

You know how he loves to make the bread with my chest, and that's adorable, but this morning he decided to knead my skull, and those little claws were sharp.

I was sleeping good until I felt the side of my head being punctured & my hairs being pulled, all to the sound of steady, malicious purring. I looked up and saw his eyes staring directly into mine.

He wasn't f*cking around, ya'll. I really am frightened and confused.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
After a few weeks away, Levin the Meatwad has once again demanded his staff post an update on his Kingdom.  The treat and belly time quotas have been simultaneously reached, allowing for a happier and more tolerable monarch to rule over all he sees.

Fark user imageView Full Size

And here we see His Majesty demanding privacy before his bath time.  For security purposes, the staff must maintain a 5 meter perimeter during such an event and remind any intruders to do the same.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Quick and Dirty: So, Bubbles and I had reached some sort of détente, until this morning.

You know how he loves to make the bread with my chest, and that's adorable, but this morning he decided to knead my skull, and those little claws were sharp.

I was sleeping good until I felt the side of my head being punctured & my hairs being pulled, all to the sound of steady, malicious purring. I looked up and saw his eyes staring directly into mine.

He wasn't f*cking around, ya'll. I really am frightened and confused.


He can't kill you yet....you open the gooshy fud cans!  :)
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: Quick and Dirty: So, Bubbles and I had reached some sort of détente, until this morning.

You know how he loves to make the bread with my chest, and that's adorable, but this morning he decided to knead my skull, and those little claws were sharp.

I was sleeping good until I felt the side of my head being punctured & my hairs being pulled, all to the sound of steady, malicious purring. I looked up and saw his eyes staring directly into mine.

He wasn't f*cking around, ya'll. I really am frightened and confused.

He can't kill you yet....you open the gooshy fud cans!  :)


BUT...he was checking your flavor....
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: Quick and Dirty: So, Bubbles and I had reached some sort of détente, until this morning.

You know how he loves to make the bread with my chest, and that's adorable, but this morning he decided to knead my skull, and those little claws were sharp.

I was sleeping good until I felt the side of my head being punctured & my hairs being pulled, all to the sound of steady, malicious purring. I looked up and saw his eyes staring directly into mine.

He wasn't f*cking around, ya'll. I really am frightened and confused.

He can't kill you yet....you open the gooshy fud cans!  :)


True, true.

I find it disheartening to look at my relationship with my cat on geopolitical terms, but if the analogy works...

So long as I keep the gooshy fud coming, he'll keep the long knives to himself!

It all feels so transactional -- I really want him to love me, but honestly I think he just likes me, and he loves the gushy fud.  :)

Whatever, I love the little stinker anyway. I know that's a dysfunctional relationship, but you know what? I'm OK with it!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Gin Buddy: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Gin Buddy: [Fark user image 600x793]


"I took their plutonium and in turn gave them a shoddy bomb casing full of used peepball machine parts!"

Back to the future? That peep is from Say Anything...


Looked like a DeLorean in the background.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image 850x477]


Peeplab 2021?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I'm off to lose at moar teem trivia.  BBL.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

kudayta: [Fark user image 850x637]After a few weeks away, Levin the Meatwad has once again demanded his staff post an update on his Kingdom.  The treat and belly time quotas have been simultaneously reached, allowing for a happier and more tolerable monarch to rule over all he sees.

[Fark user image 850x637]
And here we see His Majesty demanding privacy before his bath time.  For security purposes, the staff must maintain a 5 meter perimeter during such an event and remind any intruders to do the same.


♥♥
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Gin Buddy: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Gin Buddy: [Fark user image 600x793]


"I took their plutonium and in turn gave them a shoddy bomb casing full of used peepball machine parts!"

Back to the future? That peep is from Say Anything...

Looked like a DeLorean in the background.


As a child of the '80's, I can totally see the mix-up. Which is why I passionately agitate for more mash-ups!

'Footloose' - Dancing In The Movies
Youtube 0rLhJZTHYo4
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Quick and Dirty: So, Bubbles and I had reached some sort of détente, until this morning.

You know how he loves to make the bread with my chest, and that's adorable, but this morning he decided to knead my skull, and those little claws were sharp.

I was sleeping good until I felt the side of my head being punctured & my hairs being pulled, all to the sound of steady, malicious purring. I looked up and saw his eyes staring directly into mine.

He wasn't f*cking around, ya'll. I really am frightened and confused.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Gin Buddy: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Gin Buddy: [Fark user image 600x793]


"I took their plutonium and in turn gave them a shoddy bomb casing full of used peepball machine parts!"

Back to the future? That peep is from Say Anything...

Looked like a DeLorean in the background.


Yeah nothing like his car in the movie. It was 1976 or 1977 chevelle malibu
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

kudayta: After a few weeks away, Levin the Meatwad has once again demanded his staff post an update on his Kingdom.  The treat and belly time quotas have been simultaneously reached, allowing for a happier and more tolerable monarch to rule over all he sees.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
