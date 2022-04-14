 Skip to content
(BBC)   Russians finally get fire put out on burning warship 'Moskva'   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
112
•       •       •

112 Comments     (+0 »)
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no. Anyway.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well played subby.
Well played.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moscow Has Fallen

/Good
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't mess with Ukraine armed forces.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Stormy seas" sunk her, huh?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: "Stormy seas" sunk her, huh?


Could be. It was clearly badly damaged, but still floating. They probably tried to tow it somewhere for repair or at least salvage and, like everything they do these days, did it badly and made things worse.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: raerae1980: "Stormy seas" sunk her, huh?

Could be. It was clearly badly damaged, but still floating. They probably tried to tow it somewhere for repair or at least salvage and, like everything they do these days, did it badly and made things worse.


They towed her INTO the bad weather, lol.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I follow the Moskva
Down to the sea floor
Listening to the wind of change
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Chariset: I follow the Moskva
Down to the sea floor
Listening to the wind glub of change


Edit
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: SpectroBoy: raerae1980: "Stormy seas" sunk her, huh?

Could be. It was clearly badly damaged, but still floating. They probably tried to tow it somewhere for repair or at least salvage and, like everything they do these days, did it badly and made things worse.

They towed her INTO the bad weather, lol.


"Bad weather" could be code for "we farked up again and there was a little rain while it happened"
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
https://weawow.com/c9167412

Doesn't look all that stormy at the moment
 
xcheopis
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fascinating how the public images of Russia, the U.S., and England have fallen so completely.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Das vidanyia!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

raerae1980: "Stormy seas" sunk her, huh?


I mean, I guess they don't want the world to know the little ragtag Ukrainian army took their flagship down?

But it it were true, it would just mean their ship sucked. A big-ass warship that can't handle stormy seas, really? I think the truth is less damaging than the propaganda.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Has anyone compiled a description of this invasion based on their propaganda? That has to be hilarious.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

kudayta: https://weawow.com/c9167412

Doesn't look all that stormy at the moment


Live shot or stock photo?
 
comrade
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Lol. What a shiat-show. I wish I understood Russian enough to watch their news programs which from the outside look like Fox News x10. I'd love to see the spin on them losing their flagship.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

kudayta: Doesn't look all that stormy at the moment


You don't think the Russian defence ministry would, y'know, lie through their teeth to everyone?

\Fryshockedmeme.jpg
 
litespeed74
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Russia should stick to ice skating
 
AnyName
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"The 510-crew vessel was a symbol of Russia's military power"

Still is
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

raerae1980: "Stormy seas" sunk her, huh?


Ironically, Stormy couldn't sink Trump, but did sink Russia.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
comrade: I wish I understood Russian

Username does not check out
 
tinderfitles
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: GardenWeasel: SpectroBoy: raerae1980: "Stormy seas" sunk her, huh?

Could be. It was clearly badly damaged, but still floating. They probably tried to tow it somewhere for repair or at least salvage and, like everything they do these days, did it badly and made things worse.

They towed her INTO the bad weather, lol.

"Bad weather" could be code for "we farked up again and there was a little rain while it happened"


I bet it was that god damn Kamchatka!
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [Fark user image image 541x500]


I had no idea Liam Neeson played a Klingon.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Russian warship, go... oh.  Okay then.
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: raerae1980: "Stormy seas" sunk her, huh?

I mean, I guess they don't want the world to know the little ragtag Ukrainian army took their flagship down?

But it it were true, it would just mean their ship sucked. A big-ass warship that can't handle stormy seas, really? I think the truth is less damaging than the propaganda.


Start with the premise of why it was being towed.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That ship will soon be a metaphor for the entire downfall of Russia as a country.

/Oh look, they've Moskva'd themselves
//I like it
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This reminds me of the song Edmund Fitzgerald sang about the HMCS Gordon Lightfoot.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Kursk - Caught itself on fire due to faulty torpedo on board, Russia blames NATO strike for 2 years.
Moskva - Struck by Ukrainian attack, Russia blames on-board fire.

Trying to figure out how the lie saves face beyond convincing yourself that you control the information through a lie.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Official Country of Ukraine twitter account.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Juc
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
if they can do it 5 more times that'll be all the missile boats.
what a shame.
 
anuran
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Chariset: Follow the Moskva
Down to the sea floor
Listening to the wind of change


Fixed your syllable count
 
comrade
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

xcheopis: Fascinating how the public images of Russia, the U.S., and England have fallen so completely.


Not sure what you mean. Aint no one buying Russian arms after this. China will have to step up and start manufacturing their own planes for example (just after they bought a bunch of 34s). Everyone else will be buying nato. Even India.
 
amyldoanitrite
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I followed the Moskva
Down into the dark
Happy at the win for Ukraine
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You're all being led astray by Western propaganda.

The ship was not set on fire by a missile.  The ship caught on fire due to improperly handled or sabotaged ammunition, and the crew was not trained well enough to put it out.

Yes.  That's much better.
 
Bslim
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Helpful pic of standard Russian military personnel

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
gcc [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Those Neptune missiles must be pretty freaking good. No small prize there.
 
Anim
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Q: So what happened?
Russian Ministry: We were towing it outside of the environment when it sank
Q: How did it sink?
RM: A wave hit it
Q: Is that unusual?
RM: Oh yeah! At sea? Chance in a million
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Waiting for the eventual "well, the Moskva was built in Ukraine so these idiots managed to sink their own boat if you think about it" takes.
 
deniable_increlidibity
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

raerae1980: "Stormy seas" sunk her, huh?


yeah. wild. first Stormy almost managed singlehandedly to take down the potus, and now she is trying to take out Putin.
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: This reminds me of the song Edmund Fitzgerald sang about the HMCS Gordon Lightfoot.


Wait, I thought that was about the German's sinking the Titanic.
 
BigChad
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
♪ Does anyone know where the love of God goes
When the waves turn the minutes to hours?
The searchers all call they'd have made Sevastapol
If they hadn't pissed off the wrong people ♪
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Earlier in the conflict the Moskva gained notoriety after calling on Ukrainian border troops defending Snake Island in the Black Sea to surrender - to which they memorably radioed a message of refusal which loosely translates as "go to hell".

LOL, ok...it technically translates to "go to a penis."  aka "go f*ck yourself."

It's okay, BBC, sometimes people use naughty words. No reason to sugar coat it.
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Found out.

farkin A. Reads like a Larry Bond book.
 
