 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   "God's going to help us through all this" claims woman after God smote her home off the face of the earth   (cnn.com) divider line
33
    More: Unlikely, Severe weather, Thunderstorm, Tornado, Wind, Storm, severe weather, Derecho, Bell County Tuesday  
•       •       •

422 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Apr 2022 at 6:20 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I doubt it, since He did it.  Don't Jesus freaks always say God does things for a reason?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hear that God? Grab your hard hat and lunch pail and get to work.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hey God, that was very impressive. The way you destroyed my home in a matter of seconds and all. You didn't need to prove to me how powerful you are. I also know how loving you are, so could you build back my home as quickly as you destroyed it? That would be great.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That was God's evil twin.  Ge has a goatee instead of a beard.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If God is omniscient, how is it He doesn't know how bad smoting is for your health?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I thought tornadoes neatly picked up a house and gently set it down in a magical land. Farking movies.
 
Pincy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Now now, we can't poke fun at the god believers because their faith in their god isn't strong enough to protect them from our jokes.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

hugram: Hey God, that was very impressive. The way you destroyed my home in a matter of seconds and all. You didn't need to prove to me how powerful you are. I also know how loving you are, so could you build back my home as quickly as you destroyed it? That would be great.


Hey non native Americans (aka white people) can you get out of here.

Signed,
Big god

And gaia
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"God destroyed my home, so he will help me"
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Malenfant
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If telling yourself that a god is watching over you and will help you is how you get through life's stresses, you're not going to stop believing that because you're facing stress. If anything, you'll believe more zealously.
 
kindms
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Walker: "God destroyed my home, so he will help me"


He didn't mean it and now hes sorry
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
God's jerkoff motion in response to this is so holy and so far above us, nobody can see it.

But I assure you it happened.
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Good.  Now turn down any state or federal aid because it would be evil not to wait for god to deliver.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
She must be a bad person, God only punishes the wicked.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Maybe God wants you to pay taxes.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
God money I'll do anything for you
Just tell me what you want me to
God money nail me up against the wall
God money doesn't want anything, he wants it all

God money's not looking for a cure
God money's not concerned about the sick among the pure
God money let's go dancing on the backs of the bruised
God money's not one to choose

Head like a hole
Black as your soul
I'd rather die
Than give you control

Bow down to the one you serve
You're going to get what you deserve
 
kb7rky
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: That was God's evil twin.  Ge has a goatee instead of a beard.


Ah, yes, evil, Mirror Universe God. Gotta have the goattee to differentiate ;)
 
tasteme
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel: If God is omniscient, how is it He doesn't know how bad smoting is for your health?


He's also all powerful so he doesn't have to worry about it
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: She must be a bad person, God only punishes the wicked.


Well, He moved her out of the way of a huge tornado that detroyed her house, so He is protecting her.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: I doubt it, since He did it.  Don't Jesus freaks always say God does things for a reason?


He's telling this dummy to find a new deity
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
comb.ioView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

kindms: Walker: "God destroyed my home, so he will help me"

He didn't mean it and now hes sorry


God sounds like she's on her celestial period there.
 
kabloink
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Rapmaster2000: That was God's evil twin.  Ge has a goatee instead of a beard.

Ah, yes, evil, Mirror Universe God. Gotta have the goattee to differentiate ;)


I think it works differently with cats.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbaggins
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sorry lady, If God is omnipotent, then he is also a huge jerk.
 
iseetheghost
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
https://youtu.be/6xCVzV4uW00
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Everything "just happens".
There's no physics involved, and humans can't comprehend how the universe works.
Everything that happens is just God doing it.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Pincy: Now now, we can't poke fun at the god believers because their faith in their god isn't strong enough to protect them from our jokes.


If we aren't nice to them, they will vote for and give money to evil people to punish us.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Good. So you won't be needing any money or goods from charity.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Bill Burr - Judgement by god after death
Youtube cvvNa4T9y3g
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I know it looks bad, but my boyfriend means well.  He's real sorry and maybe I need to be a better person.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"He's a good god, really, you just don't know him. He just gets mad sometimes."

Battered spouses.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.