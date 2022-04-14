 Skip to content
(MassLive)   A California company to pay $930,000 for illegally leasing dogs to Massachusetts residents. Wait, you can lease a dog?   (masslive.com) divider line
20
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was thinking guard dogs maybe and I might be OK with that but WTF?  Why would you even do that?
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wasn't that a song from The Stooges?  Now I Wanna Lease Your Dog?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's spelled l-e-a-s-h.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They seem intent on getting a potential owner attached and then hooking them into a subscription service.

PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Dog leases are illegal here; also, "illegal collection practices" are frowned upon.

- Masshole

nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
One way to Lisa dog

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You can't own dogs, maaaan.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Pro Tip - do not rent Baxter.
 
Bslim
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
bemyeyes-assets.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Poster1212
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Leasing a dog would cut on strays who would end up dying quicker that they would if they were returned.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Poster1212: Leasing a dog would cut on strays who would end up dying quicker that they would if they were returned.


When the dog is repossessed and can't be leased out again because it's too old or the FOTM breed has changed from Labradoodle to Bassetpincher, they can just destroy it. Eliminates that stray problem.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The argument below is relevant for any lease.   They are expensive and carry finance charges. Car lease, apartment etc.  According to this They should all be illegal.

The proper argument would be the treatment of these animals upon the completion of the lease or high buyout prices at the end of the lease.
They can chance the lease into rent and is it OK them?


"Dog leases are illegal in Massachusetts and are often an expensive way to purchase a dog. These transactions can carry high finance charges, ranging from hundreds to thousands of dollars, depending on the lease term and dog purchase price,"
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So, if the dog is just a lease...do you have to pick up its poop?
 
palelizard
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: "Dog leases are illegal in Massachusetts and are often an expensive way to purchase a dog. These transactions can carry high finance charges, ranging from hundreds to thousands of dollars, depending on the lease term and dog purchase price,"


That's because it's a scam.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is like those rent-to-own scumball shops, except far, far worse.  The company should be burned to the ground while the owners are locked inside.
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Poster1212: Leasing a dog would cut on strays who would end up dying quicker that they would if they were returned.


I assume it's more a 'finance your expensive dog' and more a 'rent to own' type program than a 'lease a dog for next two years'

... and then I had thoughts about 'lease a dog because your girlfriend likes dogs but you're not sure if it's going to work out' or 'lease a dog who goes well with your current furniture' ... and there are enough soulless people out there that I could see that happening.

Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The best breed of dog (or cat, for that matter) is RESCUE/SHELTER
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well, there goes my plan for a Dachshund leasing company, Rent-A-Weiner
 
hlehmann
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Poster1212: Leasing a dog would cut on strays who would end up dying quicker that they would if they were returned.


What???  These aren't dogs that came from the pound, else they would just get them from the pound at a far lower price.  These are flavor-of-the-month novelty dogs, the kind that rich, but not bright, people get their kids for Christmas and then realize a month later that it's actually a commitment.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Unlease the Kracken.  Timeshare Associates can show you how.
 
