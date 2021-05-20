 Skip to content
Cocaine on plane should have been flushed down drain
37
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Silly cops, they thought it was bomb,not a bomb

Jeez, I thought cops were supposed to be up on the lingo.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless you happen to be 'drawn' by a mutilated gunslinger onto a lobstrosity filled beach in another world.
 
TypoFlyspray [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Might have explained why the snakes were fighting monkeys.

/ I'm off to the Spanish Plains.
// I hear the Cocaine in Spain falls mainly there.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BY GEORGE SUBBY'S GOT IT!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Reverend Horton Heat - Bales of Cocaine
Youtube z7eD2PFBhlE
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I found a video of another time where they didn't find the coke before taking off:
Foo Fighters - Learn To Fly (Official Music Video)
Youtube 1VQ_3sBZEm0
 
Jts853 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
INB4 in SPAIN
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the cops thought "Hey, I bet the people who reported this to us are the smugglers. We are very smart! Let's detain them!" !!?!?!?!??


I guess cops everywhere got all Cs in high school.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dewey Meets Cocaine
Youtube gFqR_60FiDM
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We'd like to report a serious crime."
"Thanks!  Enjoy your cell."

wtf?  Talk about "no good deed goes unpunished".
 
coyo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A warning to whomever might report this sort of thing.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: So the cops thought "Hey, I bet the people who reported this to us are the smugglers. We are very smart! Let's detain them!" !!?!?!?!??


I guess cops everywhere got all Cs in high school.


So, you don't think a crewmember was involved, like, one of them?
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I thought this was going to be a story about someone doing cocaine on a plane. That sounds like a nightmare.  I'm a nervous wreck on an airplane.
Valium?  Definitely.
Cocaine?  Oh god no
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Eight packages - each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine - totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft's control compartment


It said the crew "averted a likely air disaster that could have been caused by the extra weight and the flammable packages being close to electrical equipment".

An 200kg/440lbs causes an air disaster? Bullshiat
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

coyo: A warning to whomever might report this sort of thing.


If you find drugs or money, your choices are to look around, check to make sure to the coast is clear and grab it and run, or ignore it and pretend you didn't see anything.

Involving the cops will be a waste of a lot of your time, maybe years.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This is some straight up looney shiat.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Corky Romano - Cocaine
Youtube YDilL5cQ2Jw
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I thought this was going to be a story about someone doing cocaine on a plane. That sounds like a nightmare.  I'm a nervous wreck on an airplane.
Valium?  Definitely.
Cocaine?  Oh god no


This guy was doing an ounce of coke in a flight and acting "erratic". Lol I bet he was indeed acting erratic
 
kindms
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Anyone else watching the Invisible Pilot on HBOmax ?
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
if you have a problem and call the cops, you now have two problems.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I thought this was going to be a story about someone doing cocaine on a plane. That sounds like a nightmare.  I'm a nervous wreck on an airplane.
Valium?  Definitely.
Cocaine?  Oh god no

This guy was doing an ounce of coke in a flight and acting "erratic". Lol I bet he was indeed acting erratic


"According to federal court documents, Jet Blue Airlines..."

There's your problem right there.
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
All you need is an interdimensional gateway connected to a man named Roland Deschain.
Just watch out for lobstrosities on the other side.

/too obscure?
/da da chum, did a chee
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: SpectroBoy: So the cops thought "Hey, I bet the people who reported this to us are the smugglers. We are very smart! Let's detain them!" !!?!?!?!??


I guess cops everywhere got all Cs in high school.

So, you don't think a crewmember was involved, like, one of them?


I have no idea.
Neither do the cops.

It could have been someone else. Someone smart enough not to be ON the plane with the drugs.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Pivot Airlines, where your on-the-job decisions turn your life around so fast your head will spin.

Verti-GO apply now!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: coyo: A warning to whomever might report this sort of thing.

If you find drugs or money, your choices are to look around, check to make sure to the coast is clear and grab it and run, or ignore it and pretend you didn't see anything.

Involving the cops will be a waste of a lot of your time, maybe years.



This.

In NO case is involving cops going to make your day better.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Cajnik: Wine Sipping Elitist: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I thought this was going to be a story about someone doing cocaine on a plane. That sounds like a nightmare.  I'm a nervous wreck on an airplane.
Valium?  Definitely.
Cocaine?  Oh god no

This guy was doing an ounce of coke in a flight and acting "erratic". Lol I bet he was indeed acting erratic

"According to federal court documents, Jet Blue Airlines..."

There's your problem right there.


Reminds me of this one.

img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Cajnik: Eight packages - each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine - totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft's control compartment


It said the crew "averted a likely air disaster that could have been caused by the extra weight and the flammable packages being close to electrical equipment".

An 200kg/440lbs causes an air disaster? Bullshiat


Flight 5481 crashed in part because it was 264 kg above takeoff weight, with the center of gravity too far aft. Adding an unexpected 200 Kg to the nose of the plane would likely cause similar issues.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Cajnik: Eight packages - each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine - totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft's control compartment


It said the crew "averted a likely air disaster that could have been caused by the extra weight and the flammable packages being close to electrical equipment".

An 200kg/440lbs causes an air disaster? Bullshiat


On a small plane, even if it's a jet, a few hundred pounds can actually make a difference in handling, especially if the weight is moved away from the center of gravity.  If the plane is nearly at the calculated weight limit, it can also cause problems with acceleration on takeoff, which is obviously bad.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Cajnik: Eight packages - each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine - totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft's control compartment


It said the crew "averted a likely air disaster that could have been caused by the extra weight and the flammable packages being close to electrical equipment".

An 200kg/440lbs causes an air disaster? Bullshiat

Flight 5481 crashed in part because it was 264 kg above takeoff weight, with the center of gravity too far aft. Adding an unexpected 200 Kg to the nose of the plane would likely cause similar issues.


I stand corrected. Drugs are bad, because extra weight causes plane crashes.

Does paying $50 extra make it less crashy?
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Curb Your Enthusiasm: We're Overweight
Youtube RkP4TJ5jj94
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Cajnik: Bootleg: Cajnik: Eight packages - each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine - totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft's control compartment


It said the crew "averted a likely air disaster that could have been caused by the extra weight and the flammable packages being close to electrical equipment".

An 200kg/440lbs causes an air disaster? Bullshiat

Flight 5481 crashed in part because it was 264 kg above takeoff weight, with the center of gravity too far aft. Adding an unexpected 200 Kg to the nose of the plane would likely cause similar issues.

I stand corrected. Drugs are bad, because extra weight causes plane crashes.

Does paying $50 extra make it less crashy?


I have no idea what point you're trying to make here. Maybe try again?
 
thamike
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Authorities say the 100kg of cocaine was secured safely, and the 70kg of cocaine was being locked up in evidence. Heroes all around.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Cajnik: Bootleg: Cajnik: Eight packages - each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine - totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft's control compartment


It said the crew "averted a likely air disaster that could have been caused by the extra weight and the flammable packages being close to electrical equipment".

An 200kg/440lbs causes an air disaster? Bullshiat

Flight 5481 crashed in part because it was 264 kg above takeoff weight, with the center of gravity too far aft. Adding an unexpected 200 Kg to the nose of the plane would likely cause similar issues.

I stand corrected. Drugs are bad, because extra weight causes plane crashes.

Does paying $50 extra make it less crashy?


It's not only about total weight on the plane, it's also about how it's distributed.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Does paying $50 extra make it less crashy?

I have no idea what point you're trying to make here. Maybe try again?


It's 9:30pm here ahead of a four day weekend, apologies.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Archer Vice Slater First Appearance
Youtube PGW-L_NmW1A
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Cajnik: Bootleg: Does paying $50 extra make it less crashy?

I have no idea what point you're trying to make here. Maybe try again?

It's 9:30pm here ahead of a four day weekend, apologies.


Now that I can understand.

/I hope you enjoy your weekend.
 
