California to pass gas by 2035
    Internal combustion engine, Zero-emissions vehicle, Electric vehicle, Automobile, emissions vehicles, California's clean-air regulators, sale of new gasoline, Zero emission  
•       •       •

skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lol! California opened theFIRST EVER TACO BELL in 1962!
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's certainly optimistic.  I still don't know how people in apartment buildings or other shared living arrangements can guarantee decent charging capabilities.  It seems great if you can do it, but I don't know if it's yet practical for everyone to the point of banning new gas cars for a while.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Cool! It's like 40 years too late, but cool.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"California unveils proposal to ban* new gas-fueled cars by 2035"


*sales of
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm in California and I pass gas every day, subby.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Timidity, even amongst the brave.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
*Bill doesn't apply to 18-wheelers hauling Hippie Chow to Whole Foods or trucks to haul lithium to make Tesla batteries.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
California will need about 20 billion tablets...
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: That's certainly optimistic.  I still don't know how people in apartment buildings or other shared living arrangements can guarantee decent charging capabilities.  It seems great if you can do it, but I don't know if it's yet practical for everyone to the point of banning new gas cars for a while.


California has 13 years to figure it out.

13 years ago was 2009.  Life has changed a lot since 2009, I am sure it will change a lot by 2035.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Subby hasn't been to Fresno.
California passes gas every evening.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: That's certainly optimistic.  I still don't know how people in apartment buildings or other shared living arrangements can guarantee decent charging capabilities.  It seems great if you can do it, but I don't know if it's yet practical for everyone to the point of banning new gas cars for a while.


Photovoltaic cars have existed for at least 30 years at this point. There's actually a cross-country race that a lot of universities participate in. There's no reason why there isn't a consumer-ready model... other than humans are scared of change.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Isn't the market heading in that direction already?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
We're going to fight climate change to the last Californian.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: NeoCortex42: That's certainly optimistic.  I still don't know how people in apartment buildings or other shared living arrangements can guarantee decent charging capabilities.  It seems great if you can do it, but I don't know if it's yet practical for everyone to the point of banning new gas cars for a while.

California has 13 years to figure it out.

13 years ago was 2009.  Life has changed a lot since 2009, I am sure it will change a lot by 2035.


I'm reasonably confident that they'll figure it out in 25 years.

Also, will there be any restrictions on residents buying a car in Oregon or Arizona and driving across the border?  My apologies if this I addressed in the article, this being Fark and all I didn't make it past the first paragraph.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Isn't the market heading in that direction already?


Yes and thank goodness for that.  At the current rate, they'll only be 20 years too late to make a difference.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Will they be able to produce a car by then, that runs efficiently on smug?
 
Kuta
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Red Barchetta
Youtube gvcgST_n6Mg
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Go for it- Nevada, Arizona, and Oregon won't mind the increase in business.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
FIX YOUR FARKING POWER GRID FIRST!!!
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: NeoCortex42: That's certainly optimistic.  I still don't know how people in apartment buildings or other shared living arrangements can guarantee decent charging capabilities.  It seems great if you can do it, but I don't know if it's yet practical for everyone to the point of banning new gas cars for a while.

Photovoltaic cars have existed for at least 30 years at this point. There's actually a cross-country race that a lot of universities participate in. There's no reason why there isn't a consumer-ready model... other than humans are scared of change.


Photovoltaic powered cars are nor the slightest bit practical at the current level of technology. I bicycle is currently more practical. Unless solar panels get more efficient by several orders of magnitude, we won't see this in our lifetime.

Here's some data for you:  https://www.solarreviews.com/blog/solar-panel-car-roofs-are-they-a-good-idea
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Craw Fu: NM Volunteer: NeoCortex42: That's certainly optimistic.  I still don't know how people in apartment buildings or other shared living arrangements can guarantee decent charging capabilities.  It seems great if you can do it, but I don't know if it's yet practical for everyone to the point of banning new gas cars for a while.

California has 13 years to figure it out.

13 years ago was 2009.  Life has changed a lot since 2009, I am sure it will change a lot by 2035.

I'm reasonably confident that they'll figure it out in 25 years.

Also, will there be any restrictions on residents buying a car in Oregon or Arizona and driving across the border?  My apologies if this I addressed in the article, this being Fark and all I didn't make it past the first paragraph.


Really? You think California is gonna start actually thinking shiat thru NOW?
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Many of the posts in this thread are not wrong. Just more evidence that we're well and truly farked.
 
BigChad
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They can't supply enough electricity for the current demand (rolling brown-outs and the like), how are they going to do it when everyone has an electric vehicle???

/pun intended
//point is still valid
///slashies will never give up their ICE vehicles
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: That's certainly optimistic.  I still don't know how people in apartment buildings or other shared living arrangements can guarantee decent charging capabilities.  It seems great if you can do it, but I don't know if it's yet practical for everyone to the point of banning new gas cars for a while.


You are going to live in the pods and eat the bugs.  You will own nothing and be happy.

Problem solved.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: NeoCortex42: That's certainly optimistic.  I still don't know how people in apartment buildings or other shared living arrangements can guarantee decent charging capabilities.  It seems great if you can do it, but I don't know if it's yet practical for everyone to the point of banning new gas cars for a while.

Photovoltaic cars have existed for at least 30 years at this point. There's actually a cross-country race that a lot of universities participate in. There's no reason why there isn't a consumer-ready model... other than humans are scared of change.


Because those cars are engineered to be as light and bare bones as possible.

Those aren't consumer cars, not even close. They're uncomfortable and have no bells and whistles, because those add weight.

The cars look lilke this:
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: NeoCortex42: That's certainly optimistic.  I still don't know how people in apartment buildings or other shared living arrangements can guarantee decent charging capabilities.  It seems great if you can do it, but I don't know if it's yet practical for everyone to the point of banning new gas cars for a while.

Photovoltaic cars have existed for at least 30 years at this point. There's actually a cross-country race that a lot of universities participate in. There's no reason why there isn't a consumer-ready model... other than humans are scared of change.


And the laws of physics.  What do you do when PG&E has set your town on fire at night?
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BigChad: They can't supply enough electricity for the current demand (rolling brown-outs and the like), how are they going to do it when everyone has an electric vehicle???

/pun intended
//point is still valid
///slashies will never give up their ICE vehicles


Actually, the two problems cancel each other out. You can recharge the car at night when demand is low, and then pull some of that power back during the day during peak demand.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: 18-wheelers hauling Hippie Chow to Whole Foods


"Come and get it, Hippies!"
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BigChad: They can't supply enough electricity for the current demand (rolling brown-outs and the like), how are they going to do it when everyone has an electric vehicle???

/pun intended
//point is still valid
///slashies will never give up their ICE vehicles


I got told that this was a myth on here, the last time we had a story like this, even though the brownouts were in the CURRENT news. Reality has no actual basis in the EV discussion, we're all gonna start driving them tomorrow, power grid or no power grid, according to some Farkers. They aren't a bad thing in any way, but there needs to be a LOT more infrastructure work.
 
SplittingAces [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: That's certainly optimistic.  I still don't know how people in apartment buildings or other shared living arrangements can guarantee decent charging capabilities.  It seems great if you can do it, but I don't know if it's yet practical for everyone to the point of banning new gas cars for a while.


I'm worried we don't have the infrastructure. Our power grid is lacking (especially in Texas), not to mention the inevitable boot of Big Hydrogen on our necks.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Craw Fu: NM Volunteer: NeoCortex42: That's certainly optimistic.  I still don't know how people in apartment buildings or other shared living arrangements can guarantee decent charging capabilities.  It seems great if you can do it, but I don't know if it's yet practical for everyone to the point of banning new gas cars for a while.

California has 13 years to figure it out.

13 years ago was 2009.  Life has changed a lot since 2009, I am sure it will change a lot by 2035.

I'm reasonably confident that they'll figure it out in 25 years.

Also, will there be any restrictions on residents buying a car in Oregon or Arizona and driving across the border?  My apologies if this I addressed in the article, this being Fark and all I didn't make it past the first paragraph.

Really? You think California is gonna start actually thinking shiat thru NOW?


No, of course not. After it's been a problem for several years, some beurocrat will decide that they should start thinking about a solution. That's why I'm setting the timeline at 25 years in the future.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: iheartscotch: NeoCortex42: That's certainly optimistic.  I still don't know how people in apartment buildings or other shared living arrangements can guarantee decent charging capabilities.  It seems great if you can do it, but I don't know if it's yet practical for everyone to the point of banning new gas cars for a while.

Photovoltaic cars have existed for at least 30 years at this point. There's actually a cross-country race that a lot of universities participate in. There's no reason why there isn't a consumer-ready model... other than humans are scared of change.

And the laws of physics.  What do you do when PG&E has set your town on fire at night?


LOL, I would assume that there would still be batteries on board. Which will add to the weight, which will add to the requirements for the whole system, which will require more batteries, and so on...
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Craw Fu: iheartscotch: NeoCortex42: That's certainly optimistic.  I still don't know how people in apartment buildings or other shared living arrangements can guarantee decent charging capabilities.  It seems great if you can do it, but I don't know if it's yet practical for everyone to the point of banning new gas cars for a while.

Photovoltaic cars have existed for at least 30 years at this point. There's actually a cross-country race that a lot of universities participate in. There's no reason why there isn't a consumer-ready model... other than humans are scared of change.

Photovoltaic powered cars are nor the slightest bit practical at the current level of technology. I bicycle is currently more practical. Unless solar panels get more efficient by several orders of magnitude, we won't see this in our lifetime.

Here's some data for you:  https://www.solarreviews.com/blog/solar-panel-car-roofs-are-they-a-good-idea


I imagine that Hyundai would disagree with you as they actually have a solar powered car on the market*.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Craw Fu: Mikey1969: Craw Fu: NM Volunteer: NeoCortex42: That's certainly optimistic.  I still don't know how people in apartment buildings or other shared living arrangements can guarantee decent charging capabilities.  It seems great if you can do it, but I don't know if it's yet practical for everyone to the point of banning new gas cars for a while.

California has 13 years to figure it out.

13 years ago was 2009.  Life has changed a lot since 2009, I am sure it will change a lot by 2035.

I'm reasonably confident that they'll figure it out in 25 years.

Also, will there be any restrictions on residents buying a car in Oregon or Arizona and driving across the border?  My apologies if this I addressed in the article, this being Fark and all I didn't make it past the first paragraph.

Really? You think California is gonna start actually thinking shiat thru NOW?

No, of course not. After it's been a problem for several years, some beurocrat will decide that they should start thinking about a solution. That's why I'm setting the timeline at 25 years in the future.


Fair enough. Don't want to set your sights too high with this crowd. 25 years might be accurate. :-)
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Craw Fu: iheartscotch: NeoCortex42: That's certainly optimistic.  I still don't know how people in apartment buildings or other shared living arrangements can guarantee decent charging capabilities.  It seems great if you can do it, but I don't know if it's yet practical for everyone to the point of banning new gas cars for a while.

Photovoltaic cars have existed for at least 30 years at this point. There's actually a cross-country race that a lot of universities participate in. There's no reason why there isn't a consumer-ready model... other than humans are scared of change.

Photovoltaic powered cars are nor the slightest bit practical at the current level of technology. I bicycle is currently more practical. Unless solar panels get more efficient by several orders of magnitude, we won't see this in our lifetime.

Here's some data for you:  https://www.solarreviews.com/blog/solar-panel-car-roofs-are-they-a-good-idea

I imagine that Hyundai would disagree with you as they actually have a solar powered car on the market*.


Yeah, I looked at that car, here the not-so-fine print from the website:
Nearly 2 miles a day powered by the sun

Not "over" two miles, but "nearly" 2 miles. And that requires 6 hours of sun. Yeah, the OP is still right.

2022 Sonata Hybrid | Sedan Overview | Hyundai USA
 
foo monkey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: iheartscotch: NeoCortex42: That's certainly optimistic.  I still don't know how people in apartment buildings or other shared living arrangements can guarantee decent charging capabilities.  It seems great if you can do it, but I don't know if it's yet practical for everyone to the point of banning new gas cars for a while.

Photovoltaic cars have existed for at least 30 years at this point. There's actually a cross-country race that a lot of universities participate in. There's no reason why there isn't a consumer-ready model... other than humans are scared of change.

Because those cars are engineered to be as light and bare bones as possible.

Those aren't consumer cars, not even close. They're uncomfortable and have no bells and whistles, because those add weight.

The cars look lilke this:
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 259x194]

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 272x185]

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 225x225]


Toyota makes (made?) a Prius model with a solar panel roof. It helps, but clearly doesn't charge the battery to full in a single day. It's also not for sale in the US, because of safety regulations. Something about the roof of the car potentially electrocuting people in an accident.
 
jimpapa
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Canada to Ban New Gas-Engined Car Sales by 2035
Canada plans to phase out sales of new gas- and diesel-engined cars and light trucks by 2035, five years earlier than originally planned
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ less than a minute ago  

iheartscotch: NeoCortex42: That's certainly optimistic.  I still don't know how people in apartment buildings or other shared living arrangements can guarantee decent charging capabilities.  It seems great if you can do it, but I don't know if it's yet practical for everyone to the point of banning new gas cars for a while.

Photovoltaic cars have existed for at least 30 years at this point. There's actually a cross-country race that a lot of universities participate in. There's no reason why there isn't a consumer-ready model... other than humans are scared of change.


Oil dependence is a millstone around our collective necks. We have to start somewhere. And we have to start now. Clean energy is the future. Once we have the will, lose our fear of change, the rest is an engineering problem.
 
