Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Did it pick up 1.21 gigawatts and vanish in a pair of flaming tire tracks?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's an 'Omen.'


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TypoFlyspray [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Elon, I think there may be some kinks in the ultra fast, wireless charging protocol.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neato repeato
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark this Prius specifically.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TypoFlyspray: Elon, I think there may be some kinks in the ultra fast, wireless charging protocol.


Elon: "Dammit, we shouldn't also be quick charging the competition!"
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The "instant charge" feature was an option?
 
iaazathot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wallpapercave.comView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another video with dialogue "Oh my god Oh my god." I need something more original.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the people in the car were just shocked that it happened.
 
JS64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was riding in my grandad's Nash Metropolitan back in the day when it got struck by lightning while waiting for the light to change at the intersection of Central & Hydraulic in Wichita, Kansas.
 
pheelix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Storm chaser felt the need to run the story but didn't know the condition of the Prius, which leads me to believe the storm chaser was an asshole and left them there without asking if they were OK, or at the very least in need of something to wipe their asses with.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
My next car is gonna be a Toyota Raiden.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oh my Gawd!
Oh my Gawd!
Oh my Gawd!
and so on, far into the night.....
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well it was an illegal U-turn
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That feeling when you hop into a Prius with freshly charged batteries...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

alechemist: Neato repeato


The 'Repeat' tag was zapped.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
FARK this bad driver in particular~~God

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Thanks subby and mods, because I couldn't really get into the last green on here about this
 
foo monkey
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
There is no all-electric model of the Prius. The Prime is a plug-in hybrid with a 25 mileish range.
 
anuran
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

foo monkey: There is no all-electric model of the Prius. The Prime is a plug-in hybrid with a 25 mileish range.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark.  Id love an all-electric Prius.  Mine is ten years old and hasn't had a single issue.  So if they came out with 100% electric, I'd be the first in line.

I HATE going to the gas station.  So much so that I considered buying a Tesla, but holy f*ck I hate Elon Musk way too much.

Come on Toyota!  Get your sh*t together and do this.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ViolentEastCoastCity: I HATE going to the gas station.  So much so that I considered buying a Tesla, but holy f*ck I hate Elon Musk way too much.


Other carmakers make electrics.  Stellantis, and GM come to mind.  Wouldn't surprise me either way if Ford's got something going on, too.  Also you can do way better than Tesla just by going Nissan, and the Nissan will still have better build quality.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

robertus: My next car is gonna be a Toyota Raiden.


metalgearinformer.comView Full Size

Cartwheel!
 
