(NYPost)   American Airlines announces new "duct taped to the seat fare" just $81,000 from Dallas to Charlotte   (nypost.com) divider line
42
    More: Strange, Airline, Flight attendant, flight attendants, Passenger, door midflight, Federal Aviation Administration, Air safety, crew member  
•       •       •

1305 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Apr 2022 at 5:20 PM (1 hour ago)



42 Comments     (+0 »)
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

should be more.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck seeing a penny of it.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have sat in first class.

41 times or so
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm waiting for the Kicked Into the Engine by Capt. Reynolds fare
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Good luck seeing a penny of it.


I guess it's Greyhound for her from now on...
 
BigChad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They need to institute a Federal No-Fly list for offenders like this...
 
God--
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Good luck seeing a penny of it.


If this is done through criminal court, it will be required or she will go to jail for failure to pay. Even bankruptcy can't get you out of criminal fines. If it's civil? Yeah they ain't gonna get anything if she doesn't work (they can garnish her pay check or do a writ of execution and take her home, car, anything not detrimental to life)
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now the ball gag wasn't strictly necessary,
but sometimes you just have to add a little pizzazz....
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Way back in 1990 I was on a flight that experienced severe turbulence. Between bouts of thinking the wings would break a crazy lady ran down the aisle and tried opening the door, thinking perhaps she could just get off this ride anytime she wanted. A brave flight attendant grabbed her and put her in the nearest jumpseat and strapped her in. Don't know what she said to her but she stayed there. I know that a crazy panic is different than a Karen but it seems as if airplanes amplify this behaviour in people.

/the turbulence was so bad that if you leaned over and looked down the aisle you could see the fuselage bending left and right.
//I remember my ass not touching my seat several times as we had negative Gs.
///quite a few people clapped when we finally landed
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still better than flying Spirit Airlines.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the one hand, good...who bites a stewardess?  (I mean, not in the fun sexytime way)

On the other, sounds like she might have some mental illness, have gone off her meds, etc:

"she attempted "to hug and kiss" another passenger"

Flight delayed 3 hours, she didn't have enough lithium on her, maybe?
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: Now the ball gag wasn't strictly necessary,
but sometimes you just have to add a little pizzazz....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Almost thought it was the airline billing them for services. < I think that would be a good idea, $1000 a foot for duct tape alone.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PunGent: On the one hand, good...who bites a stewardess?  (I mean, not in the fun sexytime way)

On the other, sounds like she might have some mental illness, have gone off her meds, etc:

"she attempted "to hug and kiss" another passenger"

Flight delayed 3 hours, she didn't have enough lithium on her, maybe?


TFA is a hot mess of not describing the events in a logical order.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better treatment than United Airlines:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How bout taking your top off next time.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PunGent: On the one hand, good...who bites a stewardess?  (I mean, not in the fun sexytime way)

On the other, sounds like she might have some mental illness, have gone off her meds, etc:

"she attempted "to hug and kiss" another passenger"

Flight delayed 3 hours, she didn't have enough lithium on her, maybe?


Armie Hammer Airlines?
 
Pudding Taine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its time has come.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Better treatment than United Airlines:

[Fark user image 800x412]


United Airlines - Come At Us
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pudding Taine: Its time has come.

[Fark user image image 259x194]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the "duct tape assholes down and cover their mouth" should become national policy. You notice someone yelling at waitress because of some tiny mistake that can be easily be fixed. You are legally allowed to duct tape them down. Person screaming about an expired coupon not being accepted? Tape'm down. Person cursing out little league umpire over a call. You guessed it, taped.

Now I assume you're gonna ask what's to stop gangs of assholes just taping people they don't like down?  Penalty for abusing tape rule is getting taped.

This is my platform, I will not be taking any questions
 
Bukharin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigChad: They need to institute a Federal No-Fly list for offenders like this...


They need to press federal terrorism charges for endangering a plane load of people.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: Now the ball gag wasn't strictly necessary,
but sometimes you just have to add a little pizzazz....


"Ive got the ass pisses, otherwise known as pizzazz"

-McMurray, Letterkenny
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ray_Finkle: I think the "duct tape assholes down and cover their mouth" should become national policy. You notice someone yelling at waitress because of some tiny mistake that can be easily be fixed. You are legally allowed to duct tape them down. Person screaming about an expired coupon not being accepted? Tape'm down. Person cursing out little league umpire over a call. You guessed it, taped.

Now I assume you're gonna ask what's to stop gangs of assholes just taping people they don't like down?  Penalty for abusing tape rule is getting taped.

This is my platform, I will not be taking any questions


What about the dreaded automatic tape dispensers?
 
Bukharin
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Ray_Finkle: I think the "duct tape assholes down and cover their mouth" should become national policy. You notice someone yelling at waitress because of some tiny mistake that can be easily be fixed. You are legally allowed to duct tape them down. Person screaming about an expired coupon not being accepted? Tape'm down. Person cursing out little league umpire over a call. You guessed it, taped.

Now I assume you're gonna ask what's to stop gangs of assholes just taping people they don't like down?  Penalty for abusing tape rule is getting taped.

This is my platform, I will not be taking any questions

What about the dreaded automatic tape dispensers?


Imagine all the innocent bystanders restrained by gangsters doing a drive by taping.
 
skyotter
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I think I know what happened.

See, what happened was, we defunded mental healthcare in the 1980s.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Bukharin: OkieDookie: Ray_Finkle: I think the "duct tape assholes down and cover their mouth" should become national policy. You notice someone yelling at waitress because of some tiny mistake that can be easily be fixed. You are legally allowed to duct tape them down. Person screaming about an expired coupon not being accepted? Tape'm down. Person cursing out little league umpire over a call. You guessed it, taped.

Now I assume you're gonna ask what's to stop gangs of assholes just taping people they don't like down?  Penalty for abusing tape rule is getting taped.

This is my platform, I will not be taking any questions

What about the dreaded automatic tape dispensers?

Imagine all the innocent bystanders restrained by gangsters doing a drive by taping.


The Chicago Duck Tape Massacre.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

skyotter: I think I know what happened.

See, what happened was, we defunded mental healthcare in the 1980s.


I thought that was more indicative of why political discourse is the way it is now.
 
12YearBid
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

skyotter: I think I know what happened.

See, what happened was, we defunded mental healthcare in the 1980s.


Yeah, but Ronnie Ray Gun said that all of those people in mental hospitals were grifters just trying to game the system.

Most of those people end up in the judicial system. I just spent twelve years with all the lunatics in Florida's Department of Corrections.

Some were even inmates.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Generally agree with the other posters, but why would anyone take the airline at their word?   I DNRTFA so I don't know what the other passengers had to say about the matter.   If it's accurate, then she should be banned from domestic flights and the airline should be fined just for general purposes.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I don't like flying. I like booze
I don't need booze to fly.
Years ago I told a steward that I was a little nervous.
He laughed, "A big guy like you?" and gave me 2 bottles of scotch gratis.
That was nice. And helped. I cannot imagine ever flying as drunk as I am now (5 beers, maybe 1/3 bottle Paddy's). Not even drunk or stupid. But just an awful state with which to be trapped on a plane.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Way back in 1990 I was on a flight that experienced severe turbulence. Between bouts of thinking the wings would break a crazy lady ran down the aisle and tried opening the door, thinking perhaps she could just get off this ride anytime she wanted. A brave flight attendant grabbed her and put her in the nearest jumpseat and strapped her in. Don't know what she said to her but she stayed there. I know that a crazy panic is different than a Karen but it seems as if airplanes amplify this behaviour in people.

/the turbulence was so bad that if you leaned over and looked down the aisle you could see the fuselage bending left and right.
//I remember my ass not touching my seat several times as we had negative Gs.
///quite a few people clapped when we finally landed


I enjoy turbulence. It's like getting a free roller coaster ride in-flight.

I also like being in front of a seat-kicker. Works out the knots in my lower back nicely.

I understand that I am a very strange person.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Walker: Good luck seeing a penny of it.

I guess it's Greyhound for her from now on...


That's what got her into this mess in the first place
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Now the ball gag wasn't strictly necessary,
but sometimes you just have to add a little pizzazz....


There's no kink shaming on Fark!
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Any damage to the exterior of the plane?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"And she was saying, 'I need to get off this plane,' and she went up to the exits and started banging on the doors, saying, 'You need to let me off this plane!'

And this is why they should have waited to read the reviews before making Morbius the in-flight movie.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Maybe they should just let them off, like one of those  bank vacuum tubes, they put you in and FOOMP out the back you go.

Parachute optional
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Nearly everyone on that flight would have had a phone with a camera.  Did no one film the act of duct taping her to the seat or the interaction she had with the crew?  How did that many people see this go down and we haven't heard someone caught it on camera.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hysterical woman in Airplane
Youtube IORS5Dq0W8s

Could have done this instead..
 
bittermang
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ray_Finkle: I think the "duct tape assholes down and cover their mouth" should become national policy. You notice someone yelling at waitress because of some tiny mistake that can be easily be fixed. You are legally allowed to duct tape them down. Person screaming about an expired coupon not being accepted? Tape'm down. Person cursing out little league umpire over a call. You guessed it, taped.

Now I assume you're gonna ask what's to stop gangs of assholes just taping people they don't like down?  Penalty for abusing tape rule is getting taped.

This is my platform, I will not be taking any questions


Ray_Finkle for President
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

