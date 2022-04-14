 Skip to content
(Twitter)   There are literally dozen of movies explaining why this is a bad idea   (twitter.com) divider line
51
    More: Interesting, shot  
•       •       •

Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
'Sarcophagus'??!?

As thin and form-fitting as that is, that ain't a Sarcophagus, that's Tupperwaretm!
 
TypoFlyspray [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: 'Sarcophagus'??!?

As thin and form-fitting as that is, that ain't a Sarcophagus, that's Tupperwaretm!


Keeps the Undead Fresher, Longer.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


A very young Steve Buscemi in Tales From the Dark Side(1990).
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Friend of mine had a favorite catch phrase when watching Stargate: SG-1 - "Daniel, *Don't touch *ANYTHING*!"
 
dracos31
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Friend of mine had a favorite catch phrase when watching Stargate: SG-1 - "Daniel, *Don't touch *ANYTHING*!"


And then Jack touches it instead and ducks everything up.
 
dracos31
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, fark you autocarrot. I never duck anything.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
literally dozen of?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey if we were collectively willing to let half the carter expedition die to get the first glimpses of the pharaohs,
this sarcophagus is damned well going to be opened....
 
A Screaming Man with Two-Toned Shoes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the scene!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: literally dozen of?


...and remakes...
...and sequels...
...and spinoffs...
...and prequels...
...and even a prequel to a spinoff to a sequel of a remake...
 
Minor Catastrophe [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Found a leaden sarcophagus in a Catholic Church?

I'm going with a radioactive body of Christ from a Communion mass that went very, very wrong.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this one also filled with delicious juice?
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Koldbern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ganon D. Mire: mikaloyd: literally dozen of?

...and remakes...
...and sequels...
...and spinoffs...
...and prequels...
...and even a prequel to a spinoff to a sequel of a remake...


Just admit it...

That one movie with Dwayne Johnson had awesome effects!
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mystery sarcophagus found in Notre-Dame to be opened

Pretty sure that's Lou Holtz.
 
crzybtch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's let Putin open it

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hoffa?
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: Hoffa?


Gipp.
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How would you like it if someone opened your sarcophagus 1000 years from now?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: How would you like it if someone opened your sarcophagus 1000 years from now?


Only if I can be an unstoppable killing machine that travels by sand storm and I get to hang out with Rachel Wiesz
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: How would you like it if someone opened your sarcophagus 1000 years from now?


Depends on whether or not they lifted the curse first.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh why not. It's not like this year can get any worse.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: nytmare: How would you like it if someone opened your sarcophagus 1000 years from now?

Only if I can be an unstoppable killing machine that travels by sand storm and I get to hang out with Rachel Wiesz


FTFMe
 
God Is My Co-Pirate
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: nytmare: How would you like it if someone opened your sarcophagus 1000 years from now?

Only if I can be an unstoppable killing machine that travels by sand storm and I get to hang out with Rachel Wiesz


A+ choice, that man was hotter than the desert sun
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: How would you like it if someone opened your sarcophagus 1000 years from now?


I'm going to have a sarcophagus? Cool!
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Do it.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Better keep a cat on hot standby.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Friend of mine had a favorite catch phrase when watching Stargate: SG-1 - "Daniel, *Don't touch *ANYTHING*!"


(Possible Picard spoilers)

I like the recent one with the kid's first words being, "I'm going to touch everything!"
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

God Is My Co-Pirate: iheartscotch: nytmare: How would you like it if someone opened your sarcophagus 1000 years from now?

Only if I can be an unstoppable killing machine that travels by sand storm and I get to hang out with Rachel Wiesz

A+ choice, that man was hotter than the desert sun


That movie (The Mummy (1999)) actually held up really well. Yes, the CGI isn't as good now as it was then but there's a lot more recent movies with CGI that are just garbo, when viewed now.

/ and if it had stopped there and didn't get 2 sequels and a spin-off with 3 if not 4 sequels....

// seriously....there is a Scorpion King 4
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: 'Sarcophagus'??!?

As thin and form-fitting as that is, that ain't a Sarcophagus, that's Tupperwaretm!


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: [Fark user image 425x169] [View Full Size image _x_]


So, you're saying if there's no book, so no one reads from it, we might be okay?

Someone make sure the archeologists don't go poking around the library.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Just more proof that exposure to lead can be deadly.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: 'Sarcophagus'??!?

As thin and form-fitting as that is, that ain't a Sarcophagus, that's Tupperwaretm!

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x624]


Can also be used to keep pop stars like Morrissey fresh.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Morrissey was not well preserved and has become crusty and bitter.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Movies may have opinions, but archeologists have been rather mum, methinks.
 
discrete unit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You know what, it's been that sort of week.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: iheartscotch: [Fark user image 425x169] [View Full Size image _x_]

So, you're saying if there's no book, so no one reads from it, we might be okay?

Someone make sure the archeologists don't go poking around the library.


What you did there...I see it. Don't you think that it was a bit of a reach?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Unavailable for comment.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Hawk the Hawk: Movies may have opinions, but archeologists have been rather mum, methinks.


My daddy won't let you talk trash about my mummy.
 
AeAe
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If that sarcophagus doesn't contain any of an evil spirit, a demon, the Devil, or anything else malevolent, I'm gonna get pissed
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x266]

A very young Steve Buscemi in Tales From the Dark Side(1990).


And here we see Mr. Buscemi in his natural environment,
terrifying everyone else with a smile....
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Minor Catastrophe: Found a leaden sarcophagus in a Catholic Church?

I'm going with a radioactive body of Christ from a Communion mass that went very, very wrong.


It must have been a Critical Mass
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: xxBirdMadGirlxx: iheartscotch: [Fark user image 425x169] [View Full Size image _x_]

So, you're saying if there's no book, so no one reads from it, we might be okay?

Someone make sure the archeologists don't go poking around the library.

What you did there...I see it. Don't you think that it was a bit of a reach?

[Fark user image 425x238]


It's okay- I stretched first.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: 'Sarcophagus'??!?

As thin and form-fitting as that is, that ain't a Sarcophagus, that's Tupperwaretm!

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x624]


Eerie, Indiana.  First episode.  'Foreverware'.  Yup.

/Damn little is obscure on Fark!
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Just more proof that exposure to lead can be deadly.


Especially if the exposure was caused by the Police.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: Hawk the Hawk: Movies may have opinions, but archeologists have been rather mum, methinks.

My daddy won't let you talk trash about my mummy.


Well your father is terrible at his job.  The undead clinic of Dr. Akula is a pox upon the land!
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Oh why not. It's not like this year can get any worse.


You shut your whore mouth.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Somebody get Ben Murphy on the horn!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuartp9
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
