(Twitter)   Ukrainian man rappels off the roof of his damaged apartment building to pick up some things from his apartment. I hope he picked up some clean underwear   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
alex10294
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You see?  Ukrainians destroying their own cities to frame Russian liberators.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hey YOU try finding another PS5 during a war. People gotta do what they gotta do.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My money is on him needing to delete his browser history.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: My money is on him needing to delete his browser history.


Which is why you use incognito mode..
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Don't you hate it when you have that feeling that you forgot to turn off the oven?
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Thus the only manuscript for the great Ukrainian novel was saved. I look forward to checking that out.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Oh so NOW he remembers to turn the stove off.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
No way was he going to let someone else find his multi-terabyte pr0n collection. Not happening.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

alex10294: You see?  Ukrainians destroying their own cities to frame Russian liberators.


Exactly.

We don't see the part where the Russian troops were handed roses as they occupied parts of Ukraine.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So many questions.
How did the climber(s) get up to the roof if the stairwells were out and interior access to the apartment was blocked? Did he spiderman up the side?
I'm trying to think of some possessions worth risking life for. It's a really short list.
 
