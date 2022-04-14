 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   There's leaving a note on someone's car and then there's literally leaving a note on someone's car   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
27
    More: Stupid, Mother, Automobile, Walking, Family, Father, Graffiti, Transport, Blocking  
•       •       •

1179 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Apr 2022 at 3:20 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, that's just wrong.  You should have had it towed instead.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to go out on a limb here and say I bet it isn't the first time they have parked that way.
Also, couldn't move the car because the kids need constant supervision? The mum couldn't watch the kids for the 2 minutes it takes to move the car?
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...do not park on the footpath/sidewalk?
 
TypoFlyspray [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TypoFlyspray [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They should count themselves lucky it was done with marker and not a Stanley Knife.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TypoFlyspray: They should count themselves lucky it was done with marker and not a Stanley Knife.


Yeah, I had assumed that it was scratched in.  Even a "permanent marker" will come off with some Goof-Off or a similar product.  Don't park on the farking sidewalk.
 
noazark [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I would take that as an invitation to walk on the car.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

grokca: I'm going to go out on a limb here and say I bet it isn't the first time they have parked that way.
Also, couldn't move the car because the kids need constant supervision? The mum couldn't watch the kids for the 2 minutes it takes to move the car?


She could have taken the kids with her in the car, when moving it.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Jairzinho: [Fark user image 300x232]


OH, SNAP SMACK!
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TypoFlyspray: [Fark user image 640x481]


Bad Park?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moose out front
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If it was parked on the foot path long enough that not only did people actually have to walk around it, they also had enough time to get a permanent marker and write on the hood without the owners seeing it happen.

If you were just going to help your elderly mother in and then run right back out to re-park it, it never would have happened.

Should people vandalize cars? No.

Should people park illegally? No.

No winners here today. Try again next week.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
We can't stop The Mirror from posting these shiatty articles, but Fark could stop greenlighting every piece of tabloid garbage some idiot submits.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They parked blocking a sidewalk and THEY'RE the ones complaining? Screw the note next time and just set the car on fire.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
scrawling a "disgusting" note on the bonnet

I mean, it wasn't nice but I wouldn't call the words "foot path" disgusting. They could have drawn dicks all over the car.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The World is so perfect right now that we get to debate the details of an alleged neighbor vs neighbor spat with the story coming from a British tabloid.

/It straight up farking AMAZES me when Farkers take tabloid articles seriously.
//It it too early to talk about Batboy?
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

grokca: I'm going to go out on a limb here and say I bet it isn't the first time they have parked that way.
Also, couldn't move the car because the kids need constant supervision? The mum couldn't watch the kids for the 2 minutes it takes to move the car?


Who carries a sharpie (or equivalent) to vandalize cars?  WTF?

If they aren't carrying it, they had to make a separate trip to go get it, why not just ring the bell?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's an easy fix. Just ask Mike Damone.

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Zroop
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Lorry bonnet, I had a perfectly good reason to step out of the foot path and into the road as, you see, some grandparents, who have disability issues, and mum needs a rest, and the children need constant supervision, and aren't you supposed to to be on the other side of the road? Oh yeah, that's right, it's Oz," I tried to explain before I died.
 
roddack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

PluckYew: grokca: I'm going to go out on a limb here and say I bet it isn't the first time they have parked that way.
Also, couldn't move the car because the kids need constant supervision? The mum couldn't watch the kids for the 2 minutes it takes to move the car?

Who carries a sharpie (or equivalent) to vandalize cars?  WTF?

If they aren't carrying it, they had to make a separate trip to go get it, why not just ring the bell?


People carry sharpies, I have one in my work bag. It is a multifunctional and not just for use on cars
 
Kinan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

grokca: I'm going to go out on a limb here and say I bet it isn't the first time they have parked that way.
Also, couldn't move the car because the kids need constant supervision? The mum couldn't watch the kids for the 2 minutes it takes to move the car?


Forget it Jake, they're excuses. They're not supposed to make sense.
 
Kinan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SBinRR: It's an easy fix. Just ask Mike Damone.

[th.bing.com image 850x460]


"He's in the garage helping his dad." Drives up, it's an apartment...
 
rfenster
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
At least they didn't use a screwdriver to write their note:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So, is parking like this wrong?  Cuzco it is done all the time where I live.  A driveway is only so long and if you want to park two Carson the driveway on the same side, then the second car will hang over the side walk.  I never thought that it was much of a hassle to walk around that car.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My neighbors across the street and I used to have parking disputes. Two of our cars got flat tires after one shouting match. Installed and Ring and like magic, those neighbors are not a problem anymore.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.