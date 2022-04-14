 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Apparently, trying to ride a stranded dolphin on the beach is a bad idea. Who knew?   (usatoday.com) divider line
27 Comments     (+0 »)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What kind of sick assh..oh, Texas
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus, anything for an Instagram moment
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm sorry, I thought this was America Texas"
 
JerkStore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How awesome would it be if someday animals treated humans the way we've treated them?
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size

Keep flogging that dolphin
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 287x400]
Keep flogging that dolphin


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christ what a bunch of assholes.
 
BumpInTheNight [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerkStore: How awesome would it be if someday animals treated humans the way we've treated them?


qph.cf2.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
Chuck87
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 287x400] [View Full Size image _x_]
Keep flogging that dolphin


Mr.Kitty - After Dark
Youtube waAlgFq9Xq8
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ Obscure, sorry, inside joke
 
Chuck87
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 287x400] [View Full Size image _x_]
Keep flogging that dolphin


ProfessorTerguson: Fano: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 287x400]
Keep flogging that dolphin

[Fark user image 182x276]


That reminds me of this Fark caption contest:

https://www.fark.com/comments/10523755/Caption-this-famous-frog
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well the dolphin isn't going anywhere for one. A ride to nowhere.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm, that might now have come out right. I was adding to the list of why it's a bad idea.
 
Rob4127
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
KOTH- Hank Recalls Dolphin 'Attack'
Youtube ylB6iHCdhL8
 
tnpir
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Russ1642: [Fark user image 425x318]


The sea was ANGRY that day, my friends!
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The whole ordeal is f*cked up but it wasn't on porpoise.
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
RIP Peanut  ;  (
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kaeru [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I can only hope that their sharing it all on social media will bring them swiftly to jail.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jaytkay: [Fark user image 628x476]

/ Obscure, sorry, inside joke


NOTHING is obscure on Fark
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: The whole ordeal is f*cked up but it wasn't on porpoise.


Cetacean needed.
 
evilskinnybroad
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ProfessorTerguson: Fano: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 287x400]
Keep flogging that dolphin

[Fark user image image 182x276]


You misspelled whale
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Texas.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

JerkStore: How awesome would it be if someday animals treated humans the way we've treated them?


Some Native Americans have the belief that when you die, your entry to the afterlife is judged by every animal you have ever interacted with when you were alive. If you showed kindness and compassion (even to animals you hunted for food, by giving them a swift and relatively painless death), your spirit goes to a version of heaven.
 
bababa
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The poor little dolphin. Maybe the people pushing it back out to sea thought they were helping, but riding it? And the other harassment? Dicks
 
