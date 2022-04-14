 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Woman with world's biggest mouth finds out about man with the world's biggest penis after watching TV interview. This could be the beginning of a BIG and beautiful friendship (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
24
•       •       •

802 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Apr 2022 at 6:35 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is this where I make jokes about giants and sword swallowers?
 
starsrift
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I've always been weirded out by people that can eat a doughnut whole.

No, it's not sexy, and it just makes you look like a pig. Save some for everyone else, okay?


I mean, I guess that also applies to dick.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I always thought Carly Simon had the biggest mouth in the world.   Guess not.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
dbaggins
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Isn't there a tabloid story about this biggest penis guy every few months?  How he won't do porn, but keeps showing up on talk shows and day time TV shows to display his huge cock and shock the hosts?
 
BigChad
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Why is he in the news again?

He rose to fame in 1999 and really exploded onto the world's stage when he was featured in a Rolling Stone spread in 2003...

media.whatscap.comView Full Size
 
tasteme
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I think we found the next "Joker"
 
drewogatory
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Oblig:

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Huh... How did she find out about me, again?
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

tasteme: [Fark user image image 368x302]
I think we found the next "Joker"


I wondered what the lead singer of 4 Non Blondes was up to these days
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

tasteme: [Fark user image 368x302]
I think we found the next "Joker"


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
WassamattaU
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Martha Raye?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Martha_Raye
 
dbaggins
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Also, how does one get to claim world's biggest mouth?    What is the measurement?

I think I have a "grasp" on how you quantify the world's largest penis.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Welcome to the internet.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

tasteme: [Fark user image image 368x302]
I think we found the next "Joker"


Total Fark Face
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
There's a difference between length and girth.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: There's a difference between length and girth.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Isn't he the guy who was the "stunt deek" in the Milton Berle parody sex tape?

Anyways...

How it started:

Fark user imageView Full Size


How its going:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Take it from a big mouth! or two!

/Joe E Brown and Martha Raye
// FYI
/// slashies fit in there easily..
 
WassamattaU
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
. . . or Mitchell?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Martha_Mitchell
 
foo monkey
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That explains why women call me a snack.
 
