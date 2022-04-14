 Skip to content
(Twitter)   After Russia's Black Sea flag ship accidentally caught fire, other war ships are moving away from the Ukrainian coast so that they don't accidentally catch fire too   (twitter.com) divider line
51
    More: Followup, shot  
•       •       •

51 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When danger reared it's ugly head
Putin turned tail an fled!
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They are going to have to move 190 miles away if they want to be out of range of those ASMs.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fires can be contagious... especially when they're caused by missiles fired by your enemies
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jubeebee [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

khitsicker: They are going to have to move 190 miles away if they want to be out of range of those ASMs.


More distance means more time for subpar AASM systems to detect and destroy incoming, even if the ships are technically within range.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"MOM! They hit me BACK!"
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Bomb the leaving bejesus out of those ships.
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Bomb the living bejesus out of those ships.
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Where are they moving the Ukranian coast to? Does that not just leave behind another Ukranian coast?
 
scalpod
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: [Fark user image 850x833]


XTC - Generals And Majors
Youtube p-JeQduJ0f8


The most relevant song from said album and one of my all-time XTC favorites, of which there are many.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

khitsicker: They are going to have to move 190 miles away if they want to be out of range of those ASMs.


Being further out gives them time to react with anti missile defense systems. The repeating theme here is Russia is cocky.
 
scalpod
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
And yes, that *is* Branson.
 
bughunter
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
cannibalparrot
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Jubeebee: khitsicker: They are going to have to move 190 miles away if they want to be out of range of those ASMs.

More distance means more time for subpar AASM systems to detect and destroy incoming, even if the ships are technically within range.


What's the range of the Bayraktar drones they used to distract the AA crews? It's unlikely that that trick will work again but this is the Russians we're talking about.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

khitsicker: They are going to have to move 190 miles away if they want to be out of range of those ASMs.


And there is not a lot of room to move in the Black Sea that *doesn't* infringe on someone elses national waters (Turkey comes to mind as being rather upset if some Russian ships show up in *their* exclusion zone).
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

Credit: @darth
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Maybe is true Moskva tested positive for missile. But even if not Ukrainian FAKE NEWS, Moskva was disabled *with* missile, not *because* of it.

Western media paid by government to misclassify every routine ship fire as missile attack. Besides, is easily controlled with ivermectin.

Do not be sheeple who fall for hoax. Study it out!
 
thehobbes
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Jubeebee: khitsicker: They are going to have to move 190 miles away if they want to be out of range of those ASMs.

More distance means more time for subpar AASM systems to detect and destroy incoming, even if the ships are technically within range.


Ukraine apparently fired 2 missiles and scored hits.

One would assume they'd fire higher volleys to overcome AASM. But apparently they were confident enough to fire 2. 

And like someone said, betting the bet anti-missile defense was on that ship and it failed.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: Jubeebee: khitsicker: They are going to have to move 190 miles away if they want to be out of range of those ASMs.

More distance means more time for subpar AASM systems to detect and destroy incoming, even if the ships are technically within range.

What's the range of the Bayraktar drones they used to distract the AA crews? It's unlikely that that trick will work again but this is the Russians we're talking about.


24 hour flight time and range of like 180ish miles.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Which suggests that once again the Ukrainians were telling the truth and Russians lying.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

thehobbes: Jubeebee: khitsicker: They are going to have to move 190 miles away if they want to be out of range of those ASMs.

More distance means more time for subpar AASM systems to detect and destroy incoming, even if the ships are technically within range.

Ukraine apparently fired 2 missiles and scored hits.

One would assume they'd fire higher volleys to overcome AASM. But apparently they were confident enough to fire 2. 

And like someone said, betting the bet anti-missile defense was on that ship and it failed.


Allegedly (huge grain of salt) the Ukrainians flew a drone out to distract them before firing on the ship.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Neptune missle blowed up!

It blowed up good!

Real good!
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cannibalparrot: [Fark user image 425x676]

I was thinking this myself. We've all seen the state of the Army's equipment, why would the Navy be any better?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ukraine only had time to build a few Neptune missiles before the war started. Have not heard how the war has affected production. If it's still ongoing or got frozen up due to safety issues.

The French should probably hook them up with some Exocet missiles. They still manufacture those and could use some video for the sales team that's not from the Falklands War.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Diogenes: [Fark user image 800x450]


I miss Bob, he really knew how to sling the bullshiat. This thing would be so much more entertaining if Bob was handling Russia's PR.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

cannibalparrot: [Fark user image image 425x676]


From a practical side I'm not sure which is worse:

Option A: Your enemy is able to strike at your ships.
Option B: Your ships spontaneously catch fire/explode on their own.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Grungehamster: thehobbes: Jubeebee: khitsicker: They are going to have to move 190 miles away if they want to be out of range of those ASMs.

More distance means more time for subpar AASM systems to detect and destroy incoming, even if the ships are technically within range.

Ukraine apparently fired 2 missiles and scored hits.

One would assume they'd fire higher volleys to overcome AASM. But apparently they were confident enough to fire 2. 

And like someone said, betting the bet anti-missile defense was on that ship and it failed.

Allegedly (huge grain of salt) the Ukrainians flew a drone out to distract them before firing on the ship.


Yeah. I'm thinking if they really did that, they'd release video from the drone of them doing it for further humiliation. Or hell, of having recorded the actual strike.

I want to believe. But I also wanted to believe about the Essen and that seemed to have been not true.
 
Muta
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: Jubeebee: khitsicker: They are going to have to move 190 miles away if they want to be out of range of those ASMs.

More distance means more time for subpar AASM systems to detect and destroy incoming, even if the ships are technically within range.

What's the range of the Bayraktar drones they used to distract the AA crews? It's unlikely that that trick will work again but this is the Russians we're talking about.


These are the same Russians who delayed finding a different road to resupply their attack on Kyiv for 3 weeks because some Ukrainian soldier kept telling them, the supplies were coming tomorrow.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sink more obsolete warships!

Make the YouTube defense posters cry into their microphones over how hypersonic missiles make them invincible!
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: When danger reared it's ugly head
Putin turned tail an fled!


Less than 6 moved away.  Assuming there are more than 6 it's not exactly fleeing.

How is this some victory dance?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
How are they "dealing" with the fire, I thought they abandon ship?
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Unlikely to see video.  The video might give away capabilities of the Neptune rocket
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: SpectroBoy: When danger reared it's ugly head
Putin turned tail an fled!

Less than 6 moved away.  Assuming there are more than 6 it's not exactly fleeing.

How is this some victory dance?


Any time you can get the enemy to move away from the front lines, it is a good thing.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
At this point, either Russian navy safety procedures are farked, Russian navy maintenance is farked, Russian navy security is farked, Russian navy ship defenses are farked, or all of the these apply, in which case, for any of them,... Ukrainians are applauding them.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: At this point, either Russian navy safety procedures are farked, Russian navy maintenance is farked, Russian navy security is farked, Russian navy ship defenses are farked, or all of the these apply, in which case, for any of them,... Ukrainians are applauding them.


yes.

It's been common knowledge for years the Post-Soviet Russian navy is more of a threat to their own sailors than anything on blue water outside Somali pirates
 
bughunter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Target Builder: cannibalparrot: [Fark user image image 425x676]

From a practical side I'm not sure which is worse:

Option A: Your enemy is able to strike at your ships.
Option B: Your ships spontaneously catch fire/explode on their own.


d1j9hj44itgwbf.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
atomic-age
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hanlon's Razor:
never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity.

Plenty of stupidity and incompetence on display from Russia
 
fastfxr
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: SpectroBoy: When danger reared it's ugly head
Putin turned tail an fled!

Less than 6 moved away.  Assuming there are more than 6 it's not exactly fleeing.

How is this some victory dance?


Because it implies the damage was caused by something other than fire, like a missile.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bughunter: Target Builder: cannibalparrot: [Fark user image image 425x676]

From a practical side I'm not sure which is worse:

Option A: Your enemy is able to strike at your ships.
Option B: Your ships spontaneously catch fire/explode on their own.

[d1j9hj44itgwbf.cloudfront.net image 480x269]


That was arson.
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

cannibalparrot: [Fark user image 425x676]


Sadly, I'd be more inclined to believe that the ship caught fire on it's own if the Russians had instead declared that it hadn't, but rather that it was struck by Ukranian missiles.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: ClavellBCMI: At this point, either Russian navy safety procedures are farked, Russian navy maintenance is farked, Russian navy security is farked, Russian navy ship defenses are farked, or all of the these apply, in which case, for any of them,... Ukrainians are applauding them.

yes.

It's been common knowledge for years the Post-Soviet Russian navy is more of a threat to their own sailors than anything on blue water outside Somali pirates


Well There's Your Problem | Episode 55: Kursk Disaster
Youtube 39-S9-ZXzqA


Nothing like letting a crew drown than risk Westerners see the interiors of your nuclear sub in 2000.
 
