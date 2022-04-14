 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Altered Images, Tubeway Army, Ultravox, The Style Council, and more. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #333. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
10
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Assuming the position
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Earphones and slippers on, full pot o' coffee - WFH fully engaged. Bring on the awesome tunes, dj!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hi everybody. Holding down the fort at work all by my lonesome this week. Time to call upon the Powers That Be for some aid.
Fark user imageView Full Size

May cost my soul and/or sanity, but whatever.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. Holding down the fort at work all by my lonesome this week. Time to call upon the Powers That Be for some aid.
[Fark user image 425x568]
May cost my soul and/or sanity, but whatever.


Fantastic shirt. May the powers of Cthuhlu be with you.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hold on! Wet Leg covered Psycho Killer?
Wet Leg - Psycho Killer (Talking Heads Cover)
Youtube RNXb7iC4mr0
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Today I realized that this masterpiece:

media.pitchfork.comView Full Size


is 36 years old next month. wow
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Woohoo! I maded it, with just enough time to run to the store for beer & cigarettes!  Brb.
 
