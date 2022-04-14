 Skip to content
(Daily Boulder)   Russia is now threatening to nuke the Baltic Sea if Sweden and Finland join NATO   (dailyboulder.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Baltic Sea throws up its arms and says "WHAT THE F*CK DID I DO MAN???"
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My response: "Your funeral".
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Quit stealing my lines!
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"nuke the Baltic Sea" =/= deploying nuclear forces in the Baltic Sea.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Jesus farking Christ, that's a shiatty take, even from the Daily Blunder.

"Deploying nukes" in the Baltic region is not the farking same as "Nuking the Baltic Sea."  Stop linking to this puerile shiat, grownups are talking.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Quite the hissy fit Vlad has been throwing lately.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Have you seen the build quality of Russia nuke subs? Deploying and nuking is one and the same

/plus the sub the ran up in the rocks in Sweden back in the 80s had nuclear torpedoes
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Putin's message was delivered by Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, via a lengthy Telegram post on Thursday, vowing that Moscow would respond "without emotion, and with a cool head," while claiming that he the additional two countries joining NATO would mean Moscow "officially has more opponents."

By Lenin's itchy goatee, I think he's starting to get it!
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And whose fault is that dumbass?
 
styckx [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He's bluffing.
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They are just going to end up nuking themselves in the process
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Gotta love this level of deterrence.  Sounds like Russia has gone MAD.
 
snapperhead
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Bullies don't like push-back.

What is the economic version of 'stop hitting yourself?' I'd like to engage in more of that, please.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

It'd be a shame if he gives himself an aneurysm
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Empty threats are about all the Russians have left to throw around.  Their army is quagmired.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

This.

I mean, where would you even get a microwave oven that boig?
 
God Is My Co-Pirate
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Oh please threaten the Finns.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
In response to the veiled threat, Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas pointed out that it was "quite strange" Russia was threatening a nuclear buildup when it already has nuclear weapons in Kaliningrad, on the Baltic Sea.

End thread.

"Russia will seriously strengthen the grouping of ground forces and air defense, and deploy significant naval forces in the waters of the Gulf of Finland," Medvedev said.

What is Russia going to build up with?  A ballistic missile sub when it can already just lob a nuke with a cruise missile from its own territory?  The coal rolling aircraft carrier that carries planes that can already reach the Baltic Sea and Scandinavia from Russia?  The ships that keep catching on fire and were not at all struck by missiles?

And how will the ground forces get there?  The tactical Sprinter van?
Fark user imageView Full Size


The grain truck?
Fark user imageView Full Size


These things?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Yup.

In response, Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anusauskas said Russia already has nuclear weapons in the Baltic region.
They have been deployed in Russia's Kaliningrad enclave on the Baltic Sea since before the invasion of Ukraine began, Mr Anusauskas told the BNS news agency.

Kaliningrad is sandwiched between NATO members Lithuania and Poland and is just over 300 miles from Berlin.
"The current Russian threats look quite strange when we know that, even without the present security situation, they keep the weapon 100km from Lithuania's border," the minister said.
"Nuclear weapons have always been kept in Kaliningrad. The international community, the countries in the region, are perfectly aware of this. They use it as a threat."
When Russia "threatens" it is "nothing new", Lithuanian prime minister Ingrida Simonyte told reporters.

https://news.sky.com/story/russia-threatens-nuclear-escalation-if-sweden-and-finland-join-nato-12589823
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Yep.  "Going nuclear" does not necessarily mean using nukes.

The Senate isn't threatening to drop an actual nuclear bomb on the filibuster from time to time.
 
suomimeister [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Perkele.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Yup.

But will Sweden and/or Finland call the bluff?
 
kb7rky
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Can we just skip to the part where Pooty Poot puts a fucking bullet through his head?

Preferably a .50BMG.

Administered by a sniper.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Why do you need to deploy nukes in the Baltic, Vlad? Do the ones that are already there not work, or something?
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Russia is threatening Sweden and Finland with nukes if they join NATO.
Sounds like they just added another reason for Sweden and Finland to join NATO.
 
skyotter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark you, ocean!  I'll see you in hell!I
TORGUE NUKE THE ENTIRE OCEAN! - Tiny Tina's Wonderlands
Youtube 82qhT6SeFYQ
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That explains the Russians using expired rations and exposing troops to massive amounts of radiation. They discovered that all their nuclear material was already looted and hocked and they are making more! If the nuclear payload doesn't work then it becomes a half-decent bio-weapon.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

He thinks we're too stupid to know they're already there.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

But will Sweden and/or Finland call the bluff?


They're probably used to Russia's bluster at this point. Especially with their threat to do something they're already doing.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Yes. We need the much more nuanced & in-depth reporting of RawStory!
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Those all look like scenes from the Walking Dead.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

There aren't grownups talking here on Fark. On Fark it's align with the agenda or get called a bootlicker, Putin shill, Nazi, Trumper or whatever the enemy of the week is.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Cool, we'll move some nukes there too...which we weren't gonna do until you said something.
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

though if they did, it would make for entertaining TV...
 
Erik_Emune
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The only positively confirmed nuclear weapons in the Baltic, ever. Moscow and their paid agitators were, at the time, running a campaign under the slogan that the Baltic should become a "Sea of Peace". Well, that little incident managed to shut even them up for a while.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BunchaRubes: On Fark it's align with the agenda


What's the "agenda"?

Supporting Ukraine?

We should have just linked to the Sky News article the Daily Boulder used.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ less than a minute ago  
A nuclear ICBM isn't more dangerous if it is closer to your borders.

Instead it is easier to preemptively take out.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Point well made.
 
