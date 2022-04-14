 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Ukraine flag projected onto the Russian Embassy in DC. Russians try to obscure it with a spotlight. Catch me if you can hilarity ensues   (twitter.com) divider line
19
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

469 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Apr 2022 at 11:05 AM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Gotta hit F11 on the projector, bro
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The hopping is a nice touch.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I have to imagine grown men giggling was involved.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They can't even defeat a light show. LOL
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The Russian spotlight op's inability to track a slow-moving target suggests he is probably a veteran of their military.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: The hopping is a nice touch.


Yeah, that's about when I started giggling uncontrollably.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Aww, the video cut off before the projection of a tractor came to haul the spotlight away.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's a funny way of saying GOP Headquarters.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: That's a funny way of saying GOP Headquarters.


Nah, they're the ones manning the spotlight to help out their baby murdering masters.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: I have to imagine grown men giggling was involved.


Well, obviously.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Streisand effect.  Way to make sure more people see your pettiness.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: I have to imagine grown men giggling was involved.


Giggling right now.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Streisand effect.  Way to make sure more people see your pettiness.


Pettiness is what Russia does best.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

[iFrame https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-1&features=eyJ0ZndfZXhwZXJpbWVudHNfY29va2llX2V4cGlyYXRpb24iOnsiYnVja2V0IjoxMjA5NjAwLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X3NwYWNlX2NhcmQiOnsiYnVja2V0Ijoib2ZmIiwidmVyc2lvbiI6bnVsbH19&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1514422654152982529&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com%2Fcomments%2F12275073%2FUkraine-flag-projected-onto-Russian-Embassy-in-DC-Russians-try-to-obscure-it-with-a-spotlight-Catch-me-if-you-can-hilarity-ensues&sessionId=78051a763f180835f3f6f020297393f5a1568e6d&siteScreenName=fark&theme=light&widgetsVersion=c8fe9736dd6fb%3A1649830956492&width=550px]


Was that Sam Rockwell's voice? LOL
 
kbronsito
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Too cheap to buy a second spotlight?
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Sergi!  You have to move left.  LEFT!  No, now right!  RI...UP!  You're too slow, Sergi!  UP!  Wait...DOWN!  LEFT, Sergi!  MOVE the spotlight LEFT!"
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 minute ago  
See, shiat like this really makes me miss being a college student in DC.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ less than a minute ago  
nice
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.