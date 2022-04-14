 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Psycho with a broomstick trumps snow, rain, heat, gloom of night   (ktla.com) divider line
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This should have been in an episode of Cheers.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's a twist: Have the mail carriers take a pit bull with them on their rounds.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a brief hope this thread was going to be about professional curling, psychosis, and timely mail delivery.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bunch of savages in that town.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I would never attack the person who facilitates me never having to leave the house to go shopping.
 
dracos31
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Combustion: Here's a twist: Have the mail carriers take a pit bull gang member with them on their rounds.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Psycho With a Broomstick is the name of my Rehab / T.A.T.U. mashup band
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Bunch of savages in that town.


Yeah...rough, tough, Santa Monica. Thank god it wasn't Oxnard.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Cant afford santa Monica on "delivery man" salary...
I think he was bounty hunting...
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
No, Walter! He's a civil servant!

thelist.comView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Jake Havechek: Bunch of savages in that town.

Yeah...rough, tough, Santa Monica. Thank god it wasn't Oxnard.


Oxnard,
Dont ever go to Oxnard, your on a wine diet and ass/teeth bleaching process immediately...

No just here to drink...a time a cop lol pulled his weapon, lol, and I saw the flash of he might kill me was in oxnard...

Drunk, wine. Walking back to the motels, major removethestick pulled his weapon, I was afraid.
But oxnard, terrible views, scenic sucks, wine sucks...
Dont go to the coast of socal;)
Sucks.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The resident lives in the area and "is known to our officers and also to the mail carrier he attacked," Aklufi said in an email. The mail carrier declined prosecution for the incident, according to police.

lol. So instead of pressing charges, they just suspended mail services for an entire block? Sounds like the psycho with a broomstick has bested both USPS and the local cops.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The obvious solution is to arm letter carriers.
 
SouthParkCon [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ProfessorTerguson: Schmerd1948: Jake Havechek: Bunch of savages in that town.

Yeah...rough, tough, Santa Monica. Thank god it wasn't Oxnard.

Oxnard,
Dont ever go to Oxnard, your on a wine diet and ass/teeth bleaching process immediately...

No just here to drink...a time a cop lol pulled his weapon, lol, and I saw the flash of he might kill me was in oxnard...

Drunk, wine. Walking back to the motels, major removethestick pulled his weapon, I was afraid.
But oxnard, terrible views, scenic sucks, wine sucks...
Dont go to the coast of socal;)
Sucks.


San Clemente is nice. I shy away from beaches north of Huntington. It gets nasty quick.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ProfessorTerguson: Schmerd1948: Jake Havechek: Bunch of savages in that town.

Yeah...rough, tough, Santa Monica. Thank god it wasn't Oxnard.

Oxnard,
Dont ever go to Oxnard, your on a wine diet and ass/teeth bleaching process immediately...

No just here to drink...a time a cop lol pulled his weapon, lol, and I saw the flash of he might kill me was in oxnard...

Drunk, wine. Walking back to the motels, major removethestick pulled his weapon, I was afraid.
But oxnard, terrible views, scenic sucks, wine sucks...
Dont go to the coast of socal;)
Sucks.


Are you okay? Do you smell burning toast or have sudden numbness in your extremities?
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm going to have to start locking the bathroom door.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ProfessorTerguson: Schmerd1948: Jake Havechek: Bunch of savages in that town.

Yeah...rough, tough, Santa Monica. Thank god it wasn't Oxnard.

Oxnard,
Dont ever go to Oxnard, your on a wine diet and ass/teeth bleaching process immediately...

No just here to drink...a time a cop lol pulled his weapon, lol, and I saw the flash of he might kill me was in oxnard...

Drunk, wine. Walking back to the motels, major removethestick pulled his weapon, I was afraid.
But oxnard, terrible views, scenic sucks, wine sucks...
Dont go to the coast of socal;)
Sucks


"Of course I can. I can identify every insect and arachnid on the planet. Not that that's going to keep me from having to move in with my daughter in Oxnard. And we're not talking Oxnard at the beach. No! We're talking Oxnard in the onion fields!"
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
We could live beside the ocean
Leave it far behind
Take the heads off broomsticks
And beat the mail guy
 
To The Escape Zeppelin!
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
joshreads.comView Full Size
 
xcheopis
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Jake Havechek: Bunch of savages in that town.

Yeah...rough, tough, Santa Monica. Thank god it wasn't Oxnard.


I heard Oxnard is fun. Are you saying Dr. Know is a liar?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: The obvious solution is to arm letter carriers.


Not sure about California but in some states, shooting someone swinging a golf club at you would be justified.
 
