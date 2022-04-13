 Skip to content
(EuroNews)   Elven army fights misinformation from Mordor   (euronews.com)
    Russia, million-strong country, Kremlin disinformation machine, Russian trolls, Russia's doorstep, DDOS attacks, small Baltic state of Lithuania, Czech Elves  
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish there was some agency here in the US to combat misinformation and stupidity.

But no one wants to take on that job, it would be a doozy!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Elvish

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 1 hour ago  

amigafin: I wish there was some agency here in the US to combat misinformation and stupidity.

But no one wants to take on that job, it would be a doozy!


That would merely cause 3 more avenues of misinformation to spring up.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: [Fark user image 425x629]


You spelled "truckloads of advanced missiles and several million rounds of ammunition" wrong.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What about the seven nation army?

//Wait, I read that as eleven nation army...
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Of all the fantasy creatures to name your fighting force, they pick the one that is terrible no mater the mythology.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

PunGent: Fano: [Fark user image 425x629]

You spelled "truckloads of advanced missiles and several million rounds of ammunition" wrong.


Right. We're spending a fair bit of money on this. It's money well spent, but the narrative that we're sending the Ukraine out there alone is false, misleading and feels a bit like propaganda.
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

amigafin: I wish there was some agency here in the US to combat misinformation and stupidity.

But no one wants to take on that job, it would be a doozy!


We have political groups arguing their 'alternative facts' here. And that they're being repressed if anyone tries to limit them from spreading their misinformation.

They claim protection under political discourse when they slander people, or insist it's just rhetoric and entertainment, and no one should actually take them seriously.

And it can't be a government agency doing it, because of the First Amendment.

I'm surprised that a certain party hasn't tried to claim that companies should have First Amendment rights so they can try to strike down the 'Truth in Advertising' laws.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Iworkformsn: PunGent: Fano: [Fark user image 425x629]

You spelled "truckloads of advanced missiles and several million rounds of ammunition" wrong.

Right. We're spending a fair bit of money on this. It's money well spent, but the narrative that we're sending the Ukraine out there alone is false, misleading and feels a bit like propaganda.


That's ducking Andruil!
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Iworkformsn: PunGent: Fano: [Fark user image 425x629]

You spelled "truckloads of advanced missiles and several million rounds of ammunition" wrong.

Right. We're spending a fair bit of money on this. It's money well spent, but the narrative that we're sending the Ukraine out there alone is false, misleading and feels a bit like propaganda.


It also implies everyone was sitting around wondering who should get invaded by Russia and Ukraine volunteered.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Vlad should have stayed behind his computers. They were tearing us apart from the inside. But, I suppose that THAT isn't flashy enough.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Fano: Iworkformsn: PunGent: Fano: [Fark user image 425x629]

You spelled "truckloads of advanced missiles and several million rounds of ammunition" wrong.

Right. We're spending a fair bit of money on this. It's money well spent, but the narrative that we're sending the Ukraine out there alone is false, misleading and feels a bit like propaganda.

That's ducking Andruil!


INCORRECT! Andúril was in shards and still called Narsil during the Council at The Last Homely House before The War of The Ring.
 
Thinkerer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Not much hope for the U.S. escaping the Russian propaganda machine inciting the fascists though

Fark user imageView Full Size
as the election season looms though....
 
