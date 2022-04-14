 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WHNT Huntsville)   Patrol officer uses tape measure as lasso to capture pig loose on highway. Pig is reportely healthy and has a height of 38.21 inches and body length of 54.56 inches   (whnt.com) divider line
14
    More: Amusing, Knoxville, Tennessee, Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Coker, Tennessee, lack of lasso, Memphis, Tennessee, Tennessee Highway Patrol, mile maker, pig  
•       •       •

274 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Apr 2022 at 12:05 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
GnomePaladin
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How could they tell each other apart?
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He was going to shoot it because it was black, but realized he had to protect a fellow pig.

/did I get it all?
 
Ty Webb [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hang on a tick! Imperial measurements are fractional - not decimal.
I detect shenanigans in the headline!
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Patrol officer like:
The Hollies: He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother (2019 Remaster Video)
Youtube eUWZqbumaZo
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That'll do, officer. That'll do.

/Some Pig
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
it's way past time we start using the metric system


Ranting About Metric vs Imperial with a NYC Cabbie
Youtube LccgH0faumw
 
gabethegoat
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
that's a short (but wide) police ossifer
 
gabethegoat
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
choade cop
 
bugdozer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Pig captures one of its own.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You don't need a lasso to go hogging, you just need a lot of liquor
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.