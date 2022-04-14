 Skip to content
(News.com.au)   Takes from the Coffin Confessor. Bonus: sex dungeons   (news.com.au) divider line
buster_v
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Imagine being so spiteful that you want to pay someone to talk shiat to the people who come to come to your funeral.

I'll take "shiat that didn't happen for $500, Alex."
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Speaking for the dead has a long and noble tradition.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"come out on behalf of a bikie"

Wha?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ah
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm amazed it's not a reality show, filmed on a desert island, with bikinis.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This guy?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProdigalSigh [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hate the author, not the book.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
There's a great This American Life segment about this guy.
 
OBBN
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What an AWESOME job!
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
'I'd like Ryan Reynolds's to play me' in the movie. Yeah? Well, I want Scarlett Johansson to play my wife in my movie. Pretty good bet neither situation will occur.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: 'I'd like Ryan Reynolds's to play me' in the movie. Yeah? Well, I want Scarlett Johansson to play my wife in my movie. Pretty good bet neither situation will occur.


I can see Ryan Reynolds making this absolutely hilarious. So there's a chance. At least he didn't request Adam Sandler.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It sounds like a job that would have existed in Medieval times. Of course that would probably involve some praying and self-flagellation.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

buster_v: Imagine being so spiteful that you want to pay someone to talk shiat to the people who come to come to your funeral.

I'll take "shiat that didn't happen for $500, Alex."


Ever see Michael Jordan's HOF speech? He would totally do this.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Does he do browser history, too?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The Simpsons - Sex Cauldron
Youtube BOKaqBfhcIE
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Does he do browser history, too?


Actually... Yes.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: [Fark user image image 425x597]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Uh...okay, I guess. This one just seems weird and sad in equal measure.
 
robodog
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

peachpicker: There's a great This American Life segment about this guy.


That was farking awesome.
 
