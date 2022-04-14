 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   Brooklyn subway shooter also had a severe dislike of the "state of f***ing stinking New Jersey."
    62-year-old Frank R. James  
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Last night the TV at the bar had Fox news on. When that happens, I find any ongoing sports game on my phone and ask them to put the game on the TV. Before I could get that switched over, I noticed that the talking heads were doing their damnedest to comb through the shooter's social media posts for wokeness. Didn't look like they were succeeding well.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, he's not all bad
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: Last night the TV at the bar had Fox news on. When that happens, I find any ongoing sports game on my phone and ask them to put the game on the TV. Before I could get that switched over, I noticed that the talking heads were doing their damnedest to comb through the shooter's social media posts for wokeness. Didn't look like they were succeeding well.


Surprised that they didn't switch to dog whistles.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder if he was in Burling to buy weed heroin and mushrooms heyooo
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who doesn't?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not saying he was right. But having been to New Jersey I get it.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What I can glean from this story is the man is either stupid as hell or has some kind of intellectual disability, but the cops failed to apprehend him when he:
-dropped his weapon at the scene
-dropped his credit card at the scene
-dropped the key to the u-haul he rented
-had a prior criminal record
-was in view of multiple surveillance cameras during the crime
-stayed in the city instead of fleeing
-went out in public and just hung out
-called 911 on himself

and was only caught when a bodega worker physically brought the suspect to the police's attention.
This all leads me to believe that the NYPD, collectively, when the world's eyes are on them, are dumber than a violent man with an intellectual disability.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: What I can glean from this story is the man is either stupid as hell or has some kind of intellectual disability, but the cops failed to apprehend him when he:
-dropped his weapon at the scene
-dropped his credit card at the scene
-dropped the key to the u-haul he rented
-had a prior criminal record
-was in view of multiple surveillance cameras during the crime
-stayed in the city instead of fleeing
-went out in public and just hung out
-called 911 on himself

and was only caught when a bodega worker physically brought the suspect to the police's attention.
This all leads me to believe that the NYPD, collectively, when the world's eyes are on them, are dumber than a violent man with an intellectual disability.


...with a history of threats. I hope he gets the help he needs, and this time, remains confined. He's a dangerous individual.
 
nyclon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More likely was a White Castle that set him off.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Det. Walter Bedsoe: Frank, Frank. 2 days ago, the teletype. There was a guy that was killed just like this over in Jersey.
Lt. Frank Moran: Yeah but I figure, what the hell, that's Jersey.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: What I can glean from this story is the man is either stupid as hell or has some kind of intellectual disability, but the cops failed to apprehend him when he:
-dropped his weapon at the scene
-dropped his credit card at the scene
-dropped the key to the u-haul he rented
-had a prior criminal record
-was in view of multiple surveillance cameras during the crime
-stayed in the city instead of fleeing
-went out in public and just hung out
-called 911 on himself

and was only caught when a bodega worker physically brought the suspect to the police's attention.
This all leads me to believe that the NYPD, collectively, when the world's eyes are on them, are dumber than a violent man with an intellectual disability.


That Mitchell and Webb Look - Identity killer (Full)
Youtube CiVFn1vEIiM
 
joeflood [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Although I hate to judge before all the facts are in, it's beginning to look like the shooter is batshiat insane.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The shooter escaped in the chaos, but left behind numerous clues, including the gun, ammunition magazines, a hatchet, smoke grenades, gasoline and the key to a U-Haul van.

WTF? Did he drop his fanny pack?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: I'm not saying he was right. But having been to New Jersey I get it.


HA HA HA! NEWJERSEY! HA HA HA!

So much edge. So clever.
You people are tedious.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KRSESQ: The shooter escaped in the chaos, but left behind numerous clues, including the gun, ammunition magazines, a hatchet, smoke grenades, gasoline and the key to a U-Haul van.

WTF? Did he drop his fanny pack?


Terrorism checklist:

1) Gun
2) Extra clips
3) Body armor
4) hunting knife
5) tactical Fanny pack
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not a particularly smelly part of NJ. And there's a nice Wawa right across from the motel.
 
Done
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PATH trains are a thing, crazy man.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

allthesametome: That's not a particularly smelly part of NJ. And there's a nice Wawa right across from the motel.


Only smelly parts of New Jersey are industrial sites, the rest of it is why we call it "The Garden State" (and why people from Pennsylvania and New York come here during the summer for their vacations instead of someplace in upstate New York or the beaches of New York City/Long Island).
 
theresnothinglft
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He might be relaxed if he got outside the 287 beltway.  South, west, northwest jersey aren't that bad on the eyes or nose.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: What I can glean from this story is the man is either stupid as hell or has some kind of intellectual disability, but the cops failed to apprehend him when he:
-dropped his weapon at the scene
-dropped his credit card at the scene
-dropped the key to the u-haul he rented
-had a prior criminal record
-was in view of multiple surveillance cameras during the crime
-stayed in the city instead of fleeing
-went out in public and just hung out
-called 911 on himself

and was only caught when a bodega worker physically brought the suspect to the police's attention.
This all leads me to believe that the NYPD, collectively, when the world's eyes are on them, are dumber than a violent man with an intellectual disability.


They protected Giuliani when his wife outside Gracie's mansion said hes a farking sholes 20 years ago.
Abner Louima, plunger
Bruce, they're working man Jersey savior, sang 42 bullets?

NYPD are nepotism up it.

That's not opinion.
Fact
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flowery Twats: moothemagiccow: What I can glean from this story is the man is either stupid as hell or has some kind of intellectual disability, but the cops failed to apprehend him when he:
-dropped his weapon at the scene
-dropped his credit card at the scene
-dropped the key to the u-haul he rented
-had a prior criminal record
-was in view of multiple surveillance cameras during the crime
-stayed in the city instead of fleeing
-went out in public and just hung out
-called 911 on himself

and was only caught when a bodega worker physically brought the suspect to the police's attention.
This all leads me to believe that the NYPD, collectively, when the world's eyes are on them, are dumber than a violent man with an intellectual disability.

...with a history of threats. I hope he gets the help he needs, and this time, remains confined. He's a dangerous individual.


He went federal...hes smarter than your mom or dad  in shiat federal senior care.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: SpectroBoy: I'm not saying he was right. But having been to New Jersey I get it.

HA HA HA! NEWJERSEY! HA HA HA!

So much edge. So clever.
You people are tedious.


Not kidding.

I live close to NJ and met my wife when she lived there.
I do actually and personally hate that state for many reasons.
It's not "edge", it's just a fact.

But sure, have your triggered tantrum jersey boi
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Flying out of Newark, you don't have to go far and the countryside is beautiful.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"I'm so mad at New Jersey I'm going to shoot people in New York!"


*cookooo*

New Jersey: Come for the toxic people, stay for the toxic waste! :D
 
HoodRich White Man
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: SpectroBoy: I'm not saying he was right. But having been to New Jersey I get it.

HA HA HA! NEWJERSEY! HA HA HA!

So much edge. So clever.
You people are tedious.


NJ resident-like typing detected.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


No reference
Boo
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ProfessorTerguson: They protected Giuliani when his wife outside Gracie's mansion said hes a farking sholes 20 years ago.
Abner Louima, plunger
Bruce, they're working man Jersey savior, sang 42 bullets?

NYPD are nepotism up it.

That's not opinion.
Fact


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

HoodRich White Man: Schmerd1948: SpectroBoy: I'm not saying he was right. But having been to New Jersey I get it.

HA HA HA! NEWJERSEY! HA HA HA!

So much edge. So clever.
You people are tedious.

NJ resident-like typing detected.


Living in Jersey city is an easier commute in  than farking nyc.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

blatz514: ProfessorTerguson: They protected Giuliani when his wife outside Gracie's mansion said hes a farking sholes 20 years ago.
Abner Louima, plunger
Bruce, they're working man Jersey savior, sang 42 bullets?

NYPD are nepotism up it.

That's not opinion.
Fact

[Fark user image image 356x200]


Paul Lynne or idk Richard dawson for the match...no whammys!!!

Game show host, lol.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Schmerd1948: SpectroBoy: I'm not saying he was right. But having been to New Jersey I get it.

HA HA HA! NEWJERSEY! HA HA HA!

So much edge. So clever.
You people are tedious.

Not kidding.

I live close to NJ and met my wife when she lived there.
I do actually and personally hate that state for many reasons.
It's not "edge", it's just a fact.

But sure, have your triggered tantrum jersey boi


you're angry so the whole state sucks. Sure, sweetcheeks. "Fact", my ass.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I mean, I also do not like smelly New Jersey, but I manage to solve that issue by being in California. Don't even have to shoot anybody.

They stay on their side of the continent, I stay on my side.  Everybody's happy.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

HoodRich White Man: Schmerd1948: SpectroBoy: I'm not saying he was right. But having been to New Jersey I get it.

HA HA HA! NEWJERSEY! HA HA HA!

So much edge. So clever.
You people are tedious.

NJ resident-like typing detected.


Damn straight. I live three blocks from the ocean in a quiet little town. Boy, it sure does suck living here.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Ahhh it stinks so bad here
 
GreenSun
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I think his youtube channel was profit ofdoom88 or something like that. Have you watched some of his videos before they got taken down? Holy zheet, the guy's super racist! He hates it when "black sisters" have romantic relationships with white people lol! He had like a 40 minute rant about it. Who knows what else he said in his other videos that are around 30 to 40 minutes long each! It's just strange how his racist remarks don't seem to be reported about that much. Had the suspect been a white guy getting mad when "white sisters" get it on with black people, I bet there would've been a zheet storm on media already and protests on the streets lol!
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Good thing the shooter didn't have an assault weapon.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: What I can glean from this story is the man is either stupid as hell or has some kind of intellectual disability, but the cops failed to apprehend him when he:
-dropped his weapon at the scene
-dropped his credit card at the scene
-dropped the key to the u-haul he rented
-had a prior criminal record
-was in view of multiple surveillance cameras during the crime
-stayed in the city instead of fleeing
-went out in public and just hung out
-called 911 on himself

and was only caught when a bodega worker physically brought the suspect to the police's attention.
This all leads me to believe that the NYPD, collectively, when the world's eyes are on them, are dumber than a violent man with an intellectual disability.


Just imagine how the police would have responded if he were black... is what people would be saying if he weren't black.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

GreenSun: I think his youtube channel was profit ofdoom88 or something like that. Have you watched some of his videos before they got taken down? Holy zheet, the guy's super racist! He hates it when "black sisters" have romantic relationships with white people lol! He had like a 40 minute rant about it. Who knows what else he said in his other videos that are around 30 to 40 minutes long each! It's just strange how his racist remarks don't seem to be reported about that much. Had the suspect been a white guy getting mad when "white sisters" get it on with black people, I bet there would've been a zheet storm on media already and protests on the streets lol!


You must didn't see his rant about how black women are ruining black men
 
GOSH BARN IT
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: ..with a history of

racist hate crime threats. I hope he gets the help he needs, and this time, remains confined. He's a dangerous individual.

Fixed it.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

alechemist: Garza and the Supermutants: Last night the TV at the bar had Fox news on. When that happens, I find any ongoing sports game on my phone and ask them to put the game on the TV. Before I could get that switched over, I noticed that the talking heads were doing their damnedest to comb through the shooter's social media posts for wokeness. Didn't look like they were succeeding well.

Surprised that they didn't switch to dog whistles.


You made me go to Fox News. The comments are...well, you already know.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Seeing as how he had been living in Milwaukee for a while right before this wouldn't the "Was Wisconsin really that bad?" gif be more appropriate?
 
uwotm8
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ProfessorTerguson: [Fark user image 277x182]

No reference
Boo


He totally goetz it.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: SpectroBoy: Schmerd1948: SpectroBoy: I'm not saying he was right. But having been to New Jersey I get it.

HA HA HA! NEWJERSEY! HA HA HA!

So much edge. So clever.
You people are tedious.

Not kidding.

I live close to NJ and met my wife when she lived there.
I do actually and personally hate that state for many reasons.
It's not "edge", it's just a fact.

But sure, have your triggered tantrum jersey boi

you're angry so the whole state sucks. Sure, sweetcheeks. "Fact", my ass.



Oh no the jersey boi is offended on behalf of his beloved hell hole.

/I think the toxic fumes make you too emotional.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: HoodRich White Man: Schmerd1948: SpectroBoy: I'm not saying he was right. But having been to New Jersey I get it.

HA HA HA! NEWJERSEY! HA HA HA!

So much edge. So clever.
You people are tedious.

NJ resident-like typing detected.

Damn straight. I live three blocks from the ocean in a quiet little town. Boy, it sure does suck living here.


Sure Jan.

Do you smell refineries or just garbage there?
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
People who willingly ride the NY Subway - especially like this guy, in farking BROOKLYN - say NJ smells?

LOL go fark yourselves with a stale* street pretzel, you self-important shiatbergs. Lower Manhattan smells like rotten armpits even when the tide's in, and no street sweepers in the world could keep your trash city clean.

Also, we have better pizza and bagels - even the things you're legitimately good at, you're worse than us. G'head, make another joke about how we smell while we're cleaning your clock in every measure except Fratbros Douching Up The Jersey Shore.

// enjoy the NJ mountains next time you're here on vacation
// I'm sorry your state sucks big (horse)apples and you have to leave it to get any enjoyment
* redundant
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I've never been to Jersey. Is it really that bad? I always got the impression it was basically New York with an inferiority complex.
 
hughesrep
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: I've never been to Jersey. Is it really that bad? I always got the impression it was basically New York with an inferiority complex.


It's terrible. Stay home. Especially during the summer. Really bad, just stay home.
 
firsttiger
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
At this point, while I wasn't born in NJ, I have lived more than half my life here. I like it. I know the jokes, I know my exit number and have adopted the shrug and "don't come here if you don't like it" attitude.

There are some pretty nifty parts to the state. If you can't bother looking past the smell when you come in from the NYC side, that's fine.

/hometown in upstate NY
//horrible place
///colbert mockery horrible
 
